Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Moline, using the PHQ-9 depression tool can improve outcomesHealth Stuff TO KnowMoline, IL
TikToker Allegedly Scammed Donors Thousands of Dollars, Claiming She Had CancerWilliamEldridge, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
Related
ourquadcities.com
QC artists sought for 2nd year of painted pianos
Common Chord is looking for new artists to help paint the town this year. Submissions are now open for QC area artists to participate in creating new pianos for the OneSound Piano Project 2023 season. In addition to nine pianos returning as part of the permanent rotating exhibit, three new pianos will be created this year.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport Junior Theatre removes another barrier
Davenport Junior Theatre continues its 71st season with a mission to make theatre accessible for all. “The Wind in the Willows” is the second show of the season, at 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. In its 70th season, Junior Theatre made the bold move to remove the price of admission to its mainstage shows. In the 71st season, they are removing more boundaries by adding one American Sign Language interpreted performance (for the hearing impaired) for each production.
ourquadcities.com
Blues musician Hal Reed gives Blues in the Schools program
Musician Hal Reed is the resident artist for the first 2023 Mississippi Valley Blues Society Blues in the Schools program this week. Since 1990, this educational community outreach program has introduced the history and cultural significance of American Blues music to Quad City-area K-12 students and has become an integral part of area music teacher`s curriculum, according to a news release.
ourquadcities.com
Landscape exhibition featured at gallery
The oil paintings of artist Laurie Jean Moore are on exhibit at the Smith Studio and Gallery in downtown Geneseo. Moore, of Peoria, spent most of her life in California. This current landscape exhibition depicts the love and special inspiration she has derived from places where she has lived. Water, and the ocean, can be seen as frequent subjects in her many paintings.
Davenport Community School Students’ Art On Display At NorthPark Mall
The Davenport Community School District Secondary Schools Student Art Exhibition will be held at the NorthPark Mall through February 13. Artwork will be featured from Davenport Central, Davenport Mid City, Davenport North, Davenport West, Smart Intermediate, Sudlow Intermediate, The Creative Arts Academy, Walcott Intermediate, Williams Intermediate, and Wood Intermediate. Come...
ourquadcities.com
REVIEW: Stellar play shows stormy relationship, thrilling production
In the unending drive to live healthfully and protect our planet, “all natural” is often an all positive phrase. But Mother Nature can be a real bitch sometimes, as proven in the insightful, intense, intelligent new production of “Natural Shocks” at Moline’s Black Box Theatre.
KWQC
Quad City Army veteran celebrates 100th birthday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad City World War Two veteran and loyal Davenport Chick-Fil-A customer turns 100 years old on Saturday. Surrounded by his caretaker Katy and friends, Max Wilson celebrated the milestone at the restaurant on Friday. “I’d like to know what [the people celebrating with me] think....
ourquadcities.com
Women-directed films come to Figge
In conjunction with the Figge exhibit “Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960,” the Figge Art Museum presents four award-winning, ground-breaking, women-directed, feature-length films to celebrate the remarkable contributions and achievements made by women in the cinematic arts. The Figge is at 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. For...
ourquadcities.com
Library offers bargains at book sale
If you’re looking to curl up with a good book this winter, you’ll find plenty of bargains at the Rock Island Public Library Southwest Branch book sale. The monthly book sale is noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the 9010 Ridgewood Road Southwest Branch. Book shoppers can fill...
ourquadcities.com
College planning session set for students, families
The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation is partnering with the Moline Public Schools Foundation and Alleman Catholic High School to host “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About College Planning” with Heidi Huiskamp Collins. This free presentation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, starting at 6 p.m. in...
ourquadcities.com
Two Iowa souls blend in new Augie presidential portrait
During the 100th anniversary year of a key building on Augustana College’s campus, a breathtakingly beautiful and realistic portrait of its last president will soon grace its interior. The private Rock Island school commissioned Maquoketa, Iowa native Rose Frantzen to paint a new portrait of Steven Bahls, Augie’s eighth...
KWQC
Crews fight structure fire on 11th Street in Moline
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Crews fought a structure fire in the 1100 block of 11th Street in Moline Sunday evening. Moline firefighters responded to the scene at 6:19 p.m. According to the Moline Fire Department, the initial fire started in an unattached garage, and upon arrival found the structure engulfed in fire. Adjacent residences were also impacted by the heat from the fire, and it took fire personnel 30 minutes to put out the fire, officials said.
aledotimesrecord.com
$160K 'up in the air' after Carl Sandburg College mailed check to wrong person
GALESBURG — Over $160,000 was reported stolen from Carl Sandburg College after staff discovered someone had impersonated an employee of the construction company renovating the school’s campus. Aaron Frey, public relations specialist for Carl Sandburg College, confirmed that $163,911 was withdrawn from a bank account tied to the...
ourquadcities.com
Poetry contest opens for submissions
Submissions for the 34th annual Carl Sandburg College Poetry Contest are being accepted through March 9. Poems must be original, previously unpublished and no more than two pages. Contestants may enter only one poem, and teachers may submit poems on behalf of students. Writers must live within 200 miles of Carl Sandburg College District 518 or have attended Sandburg, according to a news release.
Davenport man dies in hospital after car-motorcycle crash near Vibrant Arena Saturday night
MOLINE, Ill. — A Davenport man died in the hospital Saturday night after a serious crash near the Vibrant Arena in Moline Saturday night, according to the Moline Police Department. At about 8 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers responded to the area of 17th Street and River Drive after...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa American Water accepts grant applications
Iowa American Water is accepting applications for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies. The program is designed to support diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, stream-side buffer restoration...
ourquadcities.com
Eastern Iowa community colleges encourage visits
The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) are inviting students to visit its campuses on President’s Day, Monday, February 20. One-on-one, in-person campus visits are available at all of the district’s main college campus locations for Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott Community Colleges, as well as the SCC Urban Campus and the Blong Technology Center. Time slots are available from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Students can register online at the EICC website HERE.
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
abc17news.com
A TikToker shared her cancer journey and raised thousands on GoFundMe. It was all a scam, police say
Madison Russo allegedly used social media to spread awareness about her battle with cancer and to raise almost $40,000 on GoFundMe — but the entire operation was a scam, according to Iowa police, who have charged Russo with theft. Russo, a 19-year-old TikTok content creator, raised more than $37,303...
Comments / 0