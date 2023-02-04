Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Klay Thompson Makes History vs. OKC Thunder
Golden State Warriors sniper Klay Thompson had a historical night vs. OKC
Thompson scores 42 points with 12 3s, Warriors beat Thunder
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 42 points with a season-high 12 3-pointers, Jordan Poole added 21 points and 12 assists starting in Stephen Curry’s place, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 141-114 on Monday night. Thompson sat down for the night to...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Who is in, out for Memphis?
The last two weeks have been some of the most trying times this season for the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis (32-20) has lost seven of eight games and, even though it remains the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, a slim margin has turned into a four-game deficit behind the first-place Denver Nuggets.
Luka Doncic Injury Update Reported Before Mavs-Warriors Game
NBA reporter Marc Stein provided an injury update on Luka Doncic before the Dallas Mavericks play the Golden State Warriors.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma City visits Golden State after Gilgeous-Alexander's 42-point game
Oklahoma City Thunder (25-27, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (27-26, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City faces the Golden State Warriors after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points in the Thunder's 153-121 win over the Houston Rockets. The Warriors are 16-11 in conference games....
Yardbarker
Caris LeVert Final Injury Status For Cavs-Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without one of their top scorers off the bench when they take on the Indiana Pacers. Caris LeVert has been ruled OUT for Cleveland's game on Saturday evening as he is still working through right hamstring soreness. This isn't the first game that he's missed...
Murray hits eight 3-pointers as Kings beat Rockets 140-120
HOUSTON (AP) — Keegan Murray had a career-high 30 points and set a franchise rookie record with eight 3-pointers to help the Sacramento Kings snap a two-game skid with a 140-120 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. The fourth overall pick in last year’s NBA draft, Murray...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies host the Raptors
Toronto Raptors (24-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-20, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors. Morant ranks 10th in the league averaging 27.3 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 21-4 in home games. Memphis is...
numberfire.com
Cam Thomas starting for Nets Monday in place of injured Seth Curry
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas will start Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Thomas comes off the bench when the Nets are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday following Kyrie Irving's move to Dallas - Ben Simmons and Seth Curry are also sidelined due to injury. Now, Thomas is getting the nod on the wing to kick off the week.
Already short-handed Nets lose Curry, Morris to injuries
NEW YORK (AP) — The short-handed Brooklyn Nets lost guard Seth Curry and forward/center Markieff Morris to injuries during their game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Curry suffered a left adductor injury during the third quarter, and Morris had a sore left knee. The Nets announced neither would return to the game. Curry and Morris joined Kevin Durant (right knee MCL sprain), T.J. Warren (left shin contusion), Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) on the sideline. Durant has missed 12 consecutive games, while Simmons and Warren have each missed four straight.
chatsports.com
Barnes’ late heroics push Raptors past Grizzlies, 106-103
Down by as many as 15 points, the Toronto Raptors outscored the Memphis Grizzlies by 11 in the fourth quarter on Sunday to come back and win, 106-103. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists while Scottie Barnes had 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including two strong interior finishes in the last two minutes. The sophomore stud also stuffed the stat sheet for seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
