The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Oklahoma City visits Golden State after Gilgeous-Alexander's 42-point game

Oklahoma City Thunder (25-27, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (27-26, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City faces the Golden State Warriors after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points in the Thunder's 153-121 win over the Houston Rockets. The Warriors are 16-11 in conference games....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Caris LeVert Final Injury Status For Cavs-Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without one of their top scorers off the bench when they take on the Indiana Pacers. Caris LeVert has been ruled OUT for Cleveland's game on Saturday evening as he is still working through right hamstring soreness. This isn't the first game that he's missed...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies host the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (24-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-20, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors. Morant ranks 10th in the league averaging 27.3 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 21-4 in home games. Memphis is...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Cam Thomas starting for Nets Monday in place of injured Seth Curry

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas will start Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Thomas comes off the bench when the Nets are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday following Kyrie Irving's move to Dallas - Ben Simmons and Seth Curry are also sidelined due to injury. Now, Thomas is getting the nod on the wing to kick off the week.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

Already short-handed Nets lose Curry, Morris to injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — The short-handed Brooklyn Nets lost guard Seth Curry and forward/center Markieff Morris to injuries during their game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Curry suffered a left adductor injury during the third quarter, and Morris had a sore left knee. The Nets announced neither would return to the game. Curry and Morris joined Kevin Durant (right knee MCL sprain), T.J. Warren (left shin contusion), Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) on the sideline. Durant has missed 12 consecutive games, while Simmons and Warren have each missed four straight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

Barnes’ late heroics push Raptors past Grizzlies, 106-103

Down by as many as 15 points, the Toronto Raptors outscored the Memphis Grizzlies by 11 in the fourth quarter on Sunday to come back and win, 106-103. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists while Scottie Barnes had 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including two strong interior finishes in the last two minutes. The sophomore stud also stuffed the stat sheet for seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
MEMPHIS, TN

