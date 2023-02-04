FRAMINGHAM – Dr. David M. Emanuel, 57 of Framingham, Massachusetts has passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2023. Dr. Emanuel was born in Haifa, Israel in 1965 to the late Alexander and Rodica Emanuel. David was the loving husband of Shelly Emanuel, the devoted father of Emily and Jessica, the nephew of Sorin and Henrietta Rosenberg, the cousin of Yuval Rosenberg, son-in-law of Kailie Winkeller and David and Susan Price, brother-in-law of the late Gregory Price, Amy and Gilbert Dasilva, and the uncle of Samuel, Matthew and Joshua Dasilva.

