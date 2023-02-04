Read full article on original website
Dr. David M. Emanuel, 57
FRAMINGHAM – Dr. David M. Emanuel, 57 of Framingham, Massachusetts has passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2023. Dr. Emanuel was born in Haifa, Israel in 1965 to the late Alexander and Rodica Emanuel. David was the loving husband of Shelly Emanuel, the devoted father of Emily and Jessica, the nephew of Sorin and Henrietta Rosenberg, the cousin of Yuval Rosenberg, son-in-law of Kailie Winkeller and David and Susan Price, brother-in-law of the late Gregory Price, Amy and Gilbert Dasilva, and the uncle of Samuel, Matthew and Joshua Dasilva.
Jane (Hass) Levine, 77, Former Director of Temple Beth Am Nursery School
FRAMINGHAM – Jane (Hass) Levine of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly from Framingham, Massachusetts, entered into rest February 2, 2023 at the age of 77. Wife of Dr. Larry Levine. Mother of Lisa Berenson and Caryn Gould. Grandmother of Luca and Gillian. Sister of Sheila Ufland and the late Cynthia Meister. Daughter of the late Myer “Babe” Hass and the late Rose Hass.
Torsap Suphanimitwong, 55, Owner of Thai Rice
NATICK – Torsap Suphanimitwong of Natick passed on February 3, 2023. Beloved husband of Bootsarat Palanukorn. Loving son of the late Udom and Tatsana Posakha. Torsap was born and grew up in Phetchabun, Thailand. He had a strong passion for cooking and moved to America in 1992 where he fulfilled his dreams and became an accomplished chef.
Jacqueline Anne Dubee, 78, Teacher & past President of Weston Education Association
NATICK – Jacqueline Anne “Jackie” Dubee, 78, passed away on February 1, 2023. Devoted partner of many years to Timothy J. “Tim” Burns. Loving daughter of the late Jack & Betty (Caples) Dubee. Dear sister of James A. “Jim” Dubee and his wife Carole Dubee both of Denver Colorado. Caring aunt of Erin Dubee & Megan Dubee both of Denver Colorado.
Rev. Father Peter C. Chrisafideis, 91, Sts. Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church
MARLBOROUGH – Rev. Fr. Peter C. Chrisafideis, 91, of Marlborough and formerly of Lynn died peacefully Thursday February 2, 2023, at Salem Hospital after a short illness. He was born, raised and educated in Lynn MA., the son of the late Christos P. and Fotini (Karavetos) Chrisafideis and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School Class of 1949.
Anne (Bibbo) Hoilo, 95
NATICK – Anne “Anna Marie” (Bibbo) Hoilo passed of natural causes on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Mrs. Hoilo was the devoted wife of the late John H. Hoilo. Anne was born and raised in Milford. She graduated from Milford High School in 1945 and then went on to attend business school.
Laurie Ann Shannon-Peaslee, 63
HOLLISTON – In Loving Memory with teary eyes and broken hearts, we sadly announce that Laurie Ann Shannon-Peaslee, 63, of Westborough, died unexpectedly on January 11, 2023, at UMass Medical Center, as a result of complications during her courageous fight with cancer. She was surrounded in her last minutes...
Framingham Man is One of The Founders of New Public Affairs & Strategic Consultancy Venture on Beacon Hill
BOSTON – Today, February 5, marks the launch of Bulfinch Strategies Group, a new public affairs and strategic consultancy venture founded by policy experts Tom Mangan, MPH, and Jay A. Youmans, JD, and merging with thinkjet strategies, founded by Jefferson R. Smith MPA. The trio of partners will be joined by Ayah H. Roda, also previously of thinkjet strategies, who will serve as Associate Director of Government Affairs.
Natick Superintendent Finalist For Newton Post
NEWTON – The Newton Superintendent Search Committee announced today, February 6, three candidates have been recommended for further consideration by the Newton School Committee in the search for a permanent superintendent for the Newton Public School district. One of the three is the Natick Superintendent of Schools Anna Nolin.
Thomas Spinks, 73, Owner of Browne Drilling and Blasting Company, Hopkinton Call Firefighter for 27 Years
HOPKINTON – Thomas I. (Tippy) Spinks, 73, of Hopkinton and North Conway, New Hampshire, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, after a 5-year battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou-Gehrig’s disease). Born in Framingham and growing up in Saxonville, he...
Margaret Mary (Crehan) Strain, 92, Leonard Morse Labor & Delivery Nurse
ASHLAND – Margaret Mary (Crehan) Strain, 92 passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, after a period of declining health. Born in Lowell and raised in Chelsea, she was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Dowd) Crehan and wife of the late Paul Strain who died in 2001.
Pedestrian Struck on Old Conn Path
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck and injured on Saturday, February 4. Framingham Fire Engine 5 and Ambulance 1 responded to 280 Old Conn Path around 8:45 a.m. for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. A woman, 45, complained of head and...
MetroWest Police Chiefs Speak at Greater Framingham Community Church
FRAMINGHAM – The Greater Framingham Community Church held a discussion with MetroWest police chiefs today, February 5. SOURCE will have a full report and more photos later.
Framingham Police Lt. Keith Retires After 20+ Years
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police Lt. Martin Keith has retired, announced the department today. Lt. Keith worked with the Shrewsbury Police Department before joining the Framingham Police in 1998. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2008 and to Lieutenant in 2017, and served with the Framingham Police Department for more...
MacLeod Joins Framingham Police Force
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham added five new police officers to the department on Thursday, February 2, in a ceremony at the Memorial Building. One of the five new officers was Connor MacLeod, who joins the Framingham Police Department after six years working for the TJX Companies. He...
Former Wilson Elementary Student Sworn in As Framingham Police Officer
FRAMINGHAM – Victor Souza was born in Brazil, and at the age of 4 moved to Framingham with his mother. Today, he is one of five new police officers in the City of Framingham. Yesterday, he was administered the oath of office by City Clerk Lisa Ferguson in a...
Framingham Police Promote Eliardi To Lieutenant
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department promoted Christopher K. Eliadi to lieutenant this morning, February 2, in a ceremony at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. His wife Tina pinned his badge on him during the ceremony. In the audience were their three daughters – Lily, Brooke and Summer.
Framingham Swears in New Female Police Officer
FRAMINGHAM – Five new police officers joined the Framingham Police department, including one new female police officer. Officer Morgan Whiton was administered the oath of office by City Clerk Lisa Ferguson in a ceremony yesterday, February 2, at the Memorial Building. Officer Whiton comes to the Framingham Police Department...
$100,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts lottery announced a $100,000 Mass Cash ticket was sold in Framingham. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 730 Cochituate Road. The ticket was for last night’s drawing, said the lottery.
Framingham Police Summons Driver in Waverley Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to 3-vehicle crash on Route 135 on Friday night, February 3. The crash happened at 7 p.m. at 84 Waverley Street. No one was injured, said Framingham Police. One driver was summonsed for a “traffic violation,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
