Framingham, MA

Dr. David M. Emanuel, 57

FRAMINGHAM – Dr. David M. Emanuel, 57 of Framingham, Massachusetts has passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2023. Dr. Emanuel was born in Haifa, Israel in 1965 to the late Alexander and Rodica Emanuel. David was the loving husband of Shelly Emanuel, the devoted father of Emily and Jessica, the nephew of Sorin and Henrietta Rosenberg, the cousin of Yuval Rosenberg, son-in-law of Kailie Winkeller and David and Susan Price, brother-in-law of the late Gregory Price, Amy and Gilbert Dasilva, and the uncle of Samuel, Matthew and Joshua Dasilva.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Jane (Hass) Levine, 77, Former Director of Temple Beth Am Nursery School

FRAMINGHAM – Jane (Hass) Levine of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly from Framingham, Massachusetts, entered into rest February 2, 2023 at the age of 77. Wife of Dr. Larry Levine. Mother of Lisa Berenson and Caryn Gould. Grandmother of Luca and Gillian. Sister of Sheila Ufland and the late Cynthia Meister. Daughter of the late Myer “Babe” Hass and the late Rose Hass.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Torsap Suphanimitwong, 55, Owner of Thai Rice

NATICK – Torsap Suphanimitwong of Natick passed on February 3, 2023. Beloved husband of Bootsarat Palanukorn. Loving son of the late Udom and Tatsana Posakha. Torsap was born and grew up in Phetchabun, Thailand. He had a strong passion for cooking and moved to America in 1992 where he fulfilled his dreams and became an accomplished chef.
NATICK, MA
Anne (Bibbo) Hoilo, 95

NATICK – Anne “Anna Marie” (Bibbo) Hoilo passed of natural causes on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Mrs. Hoilo was the devoted wife of the late John H. Hoilo. Anne was born and raised in Milford. She graduated from Milford High School in 1945 and then went on to attend business school.
NATICK, MA
Laurie Ann Shannon-Peaslee, 63

HOLLISTON – In Loving Memory with teary eyes and broken hearts, we sadly announce that Laurie Ann Shannon-Peaslee, 63, of Westborough, died unexpectedly on January 11, 2023, at UMass Medical Center, as a result of complications during her courageous fight with cancer. She was surrounded in her last minutes...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Framingham Man is One of The Founders of New Public Affairs & Strategic Consultancy Venture on Beacon Hill

BOSTON – Today, February 5, marks the launch of Bulfinch Strategies Group, a new public affairs and strategic consultancy venture founded by policy experts Tom Mangan, MPH, and Jay A. Youmans, JD, and merging with thinkjet strategies, founded by Jefferson R. Smith MPA. The trio of partners will be joined by Ayah H. Roda, also previously of thinkjet strategies, who will serve as Associate Director of Government Affairs.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Natick Superintendent Finalist For Newton Post

NEWTON – The Newton Superintendent Search Committee announced today, February 6, three candidates have been recommended for further consideration by the Newton School Committee in the search for a permanent superintendent for the Newton Public School district. One of the three is the Natick Superintendent of Schools Anna Nolin.
NEWTON, MA
Pedestrian Struck on Old Conn Path

FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck and injured on Saturday, February 4. Framingham Fire Engine 5 and Ambulance 1 responded to 280 Old Conn Path around 8:45 a.m. for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. A woman, 45, complained of head and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police Lt. Keith Retires After 20+ Years

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police Lt. Martin Keith has retired, announced the department today. Lt. Keith worked with the Shrewsbury Police Department before joining the Framingham Police in 1998. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2008 and to Lieutenant in 2017, and served with the Framingham Police Department for more...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MacLeod Joins Framingham Police Force

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham added five new police officers to the department on Thursday, February 2, in a ceremony at the Memorial Building. One of the five new officers was Connor MacLeod, who joins the Framingham Police Department after six years working for the TJX Companies. He...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police Promote Eliardi To Lieutenant

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department promoted Christopher K. Eliadi to lieutenant this morning, February 2, in a ceremony at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. His wife Tina pinned his badge on him during the ceremony. In the audience were their three daughters – Lily, Brooke and Summer.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Swears in New Female Police Officer

FRAMINGHAM – Five new police officers joined the Framingham Police department, including one new female police officer. Officer Morgan Whiton was administered the oath of office by City Clerk Lisa Ferguson in a ceremony yesterday, February 2, at the Memorial Building. Officer Whiton comes to the Framingham Police Department...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA
