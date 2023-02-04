Read full article on original website
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Among Top Places For Black Americans Economically
As Black History Month begins, it’s important to recognize the many financial barriers that Black Americans continue to face today. In fact, the median income of Black households in 2021 was almost $23,000 less than the median income of all households nationally. However, the economic environment for Black Americans...
Battery cables start north Charlotte fire
Officials say the woman was just trying to jumpstart the car. Officials say the woman was just trying to jumpstart the car. Alleged financial crimes evidence shared with jury …. Most of Tuesday's testimony surrounded what colleagues at his former law firm had discovered. Mother, child injured after stolen car...
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas today
WILMINGTON, NC- An alleged Chinese spy balloon flying at around 60,000 feet over US airspace has begun its course over the Carolinas early this morning. The balloon is currently hovering over Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Mall | Shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina
Carolina Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina. It is one of two shopping malls in the city, the other being Concord Mills. Opened in 1972, Carolina Mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. The anchor stores are Staples, Belk, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
Green Book Legacy: Charlotte's Original Chicken n' Ribs
Long before Yelp or customer reviews, there was a different tool to help people of color find spots where all races were welcome. Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ …. Long before Yelp or customer reviews, there was a different tool to help people of color find...
New community-based safe space for HIV testing, prevention services now open in east Charlotte
One of the largest HIV non-profits in the Carolinas has expanded services in the Queen City. New community-based safe space for HIV testing, prevention …. One of the largest HIV non-profits in the Carolinas has expanded services in the Queen City. Revisiting scene of the crime ahead of Danahey parole...
FBI recruits at Livingstone College
The FBI is working to make its agency mirror the community it serves. The FBI is working to make its agency mirror the community it serves. Alleged financial crimes evidence shared with jury …. Most of Tuesday's testimony surrounded what colleagues at his former law firm had discovered. Mother, child...
$1 million grant to fight child exploitation and human trafficking in Cabarrus Co.
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A $1 million grant is going to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office in the fight against child exploitation and human trafficking. The SBI says the Charlotte region is the state’s hotspot for human trafficking, and North Carolina is ranked 9th in the country for such cases.
Months later, the push for answers around Shanquella Robinson’s death continues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cheerful smile and an infectious laugh are just some of the words to describe Shanquella Robinson. For those who knew her, Robinson’s smile would light up the room. For the world, her story has touched strangers since her Oct. 29 death in Cabo, Mexico.
Crash causes major delays on I-77 in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash in south Charlotte caused major delays for drivers on Interstate 77. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just before Clanton Road (exit 7). All lanes were open by 8:50 a.m. At one point, traffic was backed up for about two miles on I-77 with drivers trying to get into Uptown from South Carolina and I-485.
Video shows apparent Chinese surveillance balloon flying over Charlotte area Saturday
Video captured by Channel 9 shows the balloon flying over the area.
North Carolina police urge residents not to take ‘potshots’ at Chinese spy balloon
As a suspected spy balloon continues to float over the U.S., one police department in North Carolina is urging residents to use restraint -- and not try to shoot it down.
SWAT situation over in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A SWAT Team was deployed early Wednesday morning as police served a warrant in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said SWAT was “out on an active service warrant” in the 6400 block of Revolutionary Trail. CMPD did...
Charlotte mayor to attend State of Union
U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-Charlotte, is bringing Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles to Washington for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.
Charlotte family loses everything, fortunate to be alive after arson fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family says they are fortunate to be alive after a fire ravaged their home over the weekend. Almost everything they owned was destroyed by flames. But what makes this unnerving is how and why the fire started. Charlotte police call it a case of arson.
Warrant: Teen could be connected to several Kia, Hyundai thefts across Charlotte
Police say a teenager could be connected to more than half a dozen car thefts across the Charlotte area.
Joshua Hunsucker files police report alleging he was kidnapped in Mount Holly
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A former Gaston County paramedic charged with killing his wife in 2018 by poisoning her with eye drops filed a police report claiming he was kidnapped. A police report obtained by WCNC Charlotte dated Feb. 4 shows that Joshua Hunsucker reported he was kidnapped and assaulted along Mountain Island Highway in Mount Holly. The alleged assault happened around 7 p.m., according to the report.
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
Person stabbed to death in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died Thursday morning after a stabbing in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD said officers responded to a reported assault in the 4600 block of Willard Street around 3:42 a.m. where they found a “male victim”...
15 Best Date Night Restaurants In And Around Charlotte North Carolina
Although Valentine’s Day is coming up, you don’t need a special holiday to have a special date night out. Charlotte and the surrounding areas of the city are home to some amazing spots to dine. Food is my passion, and I seek out fun, cool places to try. So, I decided to do some digging and put together a list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around the Charlotte North Carolina area. Now, these are by no means a complete list of everything you might love about dining out in Charlotte. I could make that list for days! But, this is a quick reference of tried and tested spots I think you will enjoy. I combed through suggestions from Yelp that immediately popped up with great reviews. And, I pulled spots from that list that I have personally tried and loved. Plus, I added a couple my 21 year old son and his friends give the stamp of approval. I tried to make sure there was variety. And, by variety, I mean both in cuisine and atmosphere. Some on the list are typical upscale fancy date night restaurants. And, others are more casual with an upbeat social vibe. After all, date nights don’t have to be super expensive. Sometimes, it’s more about feeling comfortable and getting to know each other. So, whatever you choose, I hope this list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around Charlotte, North Carolina helps guide you. These are in no particular order.
