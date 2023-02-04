ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Among Top Places For Black Americans Economically

As Black History Month begins, it’s important to recognize the many financial barriers that Black Americans continue to face today. In fact, the median income of Black households in 2021 was almost $23,000 less than the median income of all households nationally. However, the economic environment for Black Americans...
Battery cables start north Charlotte fire

Officials say the woman was just trying to jumpstart the car. Officials say the woman was just trying to jumpstart the car. Alleged financial crimes evidence shared with jury …. Most of Tuesday's testimony surrounded what colleagues at his former law firm had discovered. Mother, child injured after stolen car...
Carolina Mall | Shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina

Carolina Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina. It is one of two shopping malls in the city, the other being Concord Mills. Opened in 1972, Carolina Mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. The anchor stores are Staples, Belk, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
Green Book Legacy: Charlotte's Original Chicken n' Ribs

Long before Yelp or customer reviews, there was a different tool to help people of color find spots where all races were welcome. Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ …. Long before Yelp or customer reviews, there was a different tool to help people of color find...
FBI recruits at Livingstone College

The FBI is working to make its agency mirror the community it serves. The FBI is working to make its agency mirror the community it serves. Alleged financial crimes evidence shared with jury …. Most of Tuesday's testimony surrounded what colleagues at his former law firm had discovered. Mother, child...
Crash causes major delays on I-77 in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash in south Charlotte caused major delays for drivers on Interstate 77. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just before Clanton Road (exit 7). All lanes were open by 8:50 a.m. At one point, traffic was backed up for about two miles on I-77 with drivers trying to get into Uptown from South Carolina and I-485.
SWAT situation over in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A SWAT Team was deployed early Wednesday morning as police served a warrant in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said SWAT was “out on an active service warrant” in the 6400 block of Revolutionary Trail. CMPD did...
Joshua Hunsucker files police report alleging he was kidnapped in Mount Holly

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A former Gaston County paramedic charged with killing his wife in 2018 by poisoning her with eye drops filed a police report claiming he was kidnapped. A police report obtained by WCNC Charlotte dated Feb. 4 shows that Joshua Hunsucker reported he was kidnapped and assaulted along Mountain Island Highway in Mount Holly. The alleged assault happened around 7 p.m., according to the report.
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
Person stabbed to death in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died Thursday morning after a stabbing in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD said officers responded to a reported assault in the 4600 block of Willard Street around 3:42 a.m. where they found a “male victim”...
15 Best Date Night Restaurants In And Around Charlotte North Carolina

Although Valentine’s Day is coming up, you don’t need a special holiday to have a special date night out. Charlotte and the surrounding areas of the city are home to some amazing spots to dine. Food is my passion, and I seek out fun, cool places to try. So, I decided to do some digging and put together a list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around the Charlotte North Carolina area. Now, these are by no means a complete list of everything you might love about dining out in Charlotte. I could make that list for days! But, this is a quick reference of tried and tested spots I think you will enjoy. I combed through suggestions from Yelp that immediately popped up with great reviews. And, I pulled spots from that list that I have personally tried and loved. Plus, I added a couple my 21 year old son and his friends give the stamp of approval. I tried to make sure there was variety. And, by variety, I mean both in cuisine and atmosphere. Some on the list are typical upscale fancy date night restaurants. And, others are more casual with an upbeat social vibe. After all, date nights don’t have to be super expensive. Sometimes, it’s more about feeling comfortable and getting to know each other. So, whatever you choose, I hope this list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around Charlotte, North Carolina helps guide you. These are in no particular order.
