Idaho State

Risch welcomes spring interns to Washington, D.C. office

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – U.S. Senator Jim Risch welcomed four interns to serve in his Washington, D.C. Senate office for Spring 2023.

During their time on Capitol Hill, interns will assist in the daily operations of the office while learning about the legislative process.

“Senate internships offer Idaho’s brightest with a firsthand opportunity to experience policy making at the federal level,” Risch said. “I am pleased to welcome these young leaders to Washington, D.C. to serve the great state of Idaho.”

Senator Risch’s Washington, D.C. interns are:

  • Phoebe Ellsworth, daughter of Matthew and Amy Ellsworth, grew up in Coeur d’Alene. She is a sophomore studying Government and International Politics at George Mason University. During her time in Washington, D.C., she hopes to gain valuable insight on legislation regarding National Parks and public lands, national security, and global affairs.
  • Alex Lindstrom, son of Marcia Panattoni and Michael Lindstrom, was raised in Boise. He will graduate this spring with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from the University of Maryland. While interning on Capitol Hill, Alex wishes to learn how Idaho’s interests shape federal legislation and the role Idaho plays on an international stage.
  • Mayerli Molina-Hernandez, daughter of Gladys Hernandez, is a Boise native and attends the College of Western Idaho. As a sophomore, majoring in Political Science, Mayerli looks forward to further understanding how immigration and diplomacy principles influence federal policymaking. She is also interested in the armed forces and their contribution to national security.
  • Karl “Ethan” Johnson, son of Karl and Kellie Johnson, hails from Meza, Ariz. He is a graduate of Brigham Young University-Idaho. Having earned a Bachelor of Arts in History, Ethan hopes to use his time in D.C. to gain a practical understanding of the legislative system and strengthen his knowledge of energy and natural resource policy.

The Congressional intern program is for college students who are interested in learning more about the legislative process and how Congress operates. Selection is made through an application process that includes submitting a resume, college transcript, and references.

Internships are available year-round in Senator Risch's Washington, D.C. office. Additional information and application materials may be found HERE .

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
