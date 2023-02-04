Flights delayed at Bradley International and Logan International Airports due to fueling equipment issues and weather conditions

(WWLP) – Due to the current weather conditions, flights at Bradley International Airport and Logan International Airport are being delayed and canceled.

According to Bradley International Airport, because of the weather conditions, their airline’s fueling contractor is having issues with some of their equipment, which has led to fueling delays on Saturday. The fueling contractor is trying to resume normal fueling operations as fast as possible.

There were also delays in Boston at Logan International Airport. According to Massport, Delta has been dealing with their own set of fuel problems. Delta says frozen fuel lines have been causing major delays and cancelations caused by the bitter cold.

According to the FlightAware’s MiseryMap, Logan Airport has had over 90 flight cancelations in the last 24 hours. Many of these flights are to major destinations.

