ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Flights delayed at Bradley International and Logan International Airports due to fueling equipment issues and weather conditions

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lotGJ_0kcVGztn00

(WWLP) – Due to the current weather conditions, flights at Bradley International Airport and Logan International Airport are being delayed and canceled.

Wind Chill Warning: Tracking arctic cold weather across Massachusetts

According to Bradley International Airport, because of the weather conditions, their airline’s fueling contractor is having issues with some of their equipment, which has led to fueling delays on Saturday. The fueling contractor is trying to resume normal fueling operations as fast as possible.

There were also delays in Boston at Logan International Airport. According to Massport, Delta has been dealing with their own set of fuel problems. Delta says frozen fuel lines have been causing major delays and cancelations caused by the bitter cold.

According to the FlightAware’s MiseryMap, Logan Airport has had over 90 flight cancelations in the last 24 hours. Many of these flights are to major destinations.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

When surtax revenues comes in, RTA Caucus wants a piece

Just about two months before the first few dollars in extra income tax will begin to trickle into state coffers, the Legislative Regional Transit Authority Caucus is joining other transportation and education advocates in positioning their priorities to receive those funds.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

21-Year-Old Mass. Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge

A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said. Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Mass., was thrown from his Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
HALIFAX, MA
Boston

It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.

"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

How to avoid a dead car battery in the frigid cold

BOSTON - The Boston area is bracing for some of the coldest air we've seen in years or maybe even decades, and the last thing anyone wants is a car that won't start in the freezing temperatures when you've got some place to be.So what can you do to make sure you aren't stuck with a dead car battery this weekend? WBZ-TV spoke to the experts at AAA for some tips."Here in New England, if your battery is five years old or older, you really want to make sure you have it checked before this weekend with these frigid temps...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Massachusetts

BOSTON - Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Massachusetts on Friday. More than 45,000 customers were without power at one point Friday night. By 11 p.m., the outages dropped to about 15,000, according to MEMA. In North Attleboro, scaffolding was torn away from a building on South Washington Street. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk and part of the street. No injuries were reported.Winds damaged a billboard on I-93 north of Boston, causing lane closures and delays.  In Mansfield, a downed tree knocked out power to approximately 450 residents. The town opened a warming shelter at the Jordan/Jackson School for people who are impacted. In Wellesley, a tree fell across Route 16, closing the roadway. The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Massachusetts. Wind chills dropped between 10 and 30 below zero. 
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
universalhub.com

Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston

Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

41K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy