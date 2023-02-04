The cost of living crisis is worrying most adults – but what about children, who are having to deal with less money, anxious parents, exams, plus all the pressures of social media and modern life?There’s no doubt our kids are feeling the pressure, with NHS data suggesting nearly 300,000 young people in Britain have an anxiety disorder. This is thought to affect up to 19% of all children and adolescents in the UK, and up to 5% of children younger than 12.“We know anxiety is the most common psychological condition among children and young people,” says Dave Smithson, operations director...

23 HOURS AGO