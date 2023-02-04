Read full article on original website
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
After frigid weekend, NYC forecast expects warmer week ahead
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A polar vortex that dipped down into the East Coast late last week brought icy conditions that sent temperatures close to zero degrees, but Staten Island’s forecast for this upcoming week expects weather that will feel closer to spring. The National Weather Service predicts...
Snowstorm could hit New York City
A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
Sunny and mild Sunday in New York City; temperatures near 50
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says it the bitter blast is almost over and Sunday will be spring-like.
NYC weather: Real-feel forecast is -14 for Saturday morning
Temperatures are expected to be noticeably colder this weekend -- falling close to 10 degrees heading into Friday night. The temperatures might have a chance to approach record-lows for Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 at multiple New York City climate sites, and even colder conditions are expected north of the five boroughs, the Advance/SiLive.com previously reported.
It’s about to get 'dangerously cold' in NYC
The National Weather Service NY warns that temperatures will dip into the single digits by Friday night. New Yorkers are advised to plan ahead and limit their time outside. [ more › ]
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Power Outages On Long Island
More than a thousand customers are without power as strong winds pummel Long Island early Friday evening, Feb. 3. As of 5:45 p.m., there were 1,560 customers in the dark across Nassau and Suffolk counties, according to PSEG Long Island’s outage map. The outages come as a powerful cold...
Why do we need snow, and what happens if we don’t get it?
A snow drought occurs when there is an extended period of abnormally low snowpack.
Record-setting cold shocks New York City
The Big Apple felt more like the North Pole early Saturday morning, with major airports reporting record low temperatures, Central Park hovering in single digits and Bryant Park’s iconic water fountain looking more like a massive icicle. John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens reached a frigid record low for the date of 4 degrees, breaking the old record for the same date there in 1996, Fox Weather Meteorologist Christopher Tate said Saturday. Newark Airport and LaGuardia Airport in Queens both logged lows of 5 degrees, also breaking previous lows recorded in 1996 of 7 degrees and 10 degrees, respectively. In Central Park,...
Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC into the weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With wind chills falling below zero, there is elevated concern in New York City for the unhoused with the shelter system stressed due to the migrant crisis. A spokesman for the mayor’s office said homeless outreach workers are redoubling their efforts to bring people in to the shelter system during the […]
Brooklyn apartments briefly lose power on coldest morning of the year
NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers dealt with a brief power outage. According to the FDNY, the outage happened on Van Siclen Avenue in East New York at around 2:45 a.m Saturday and affected the massive housing complex. Repairs were completed at around 4 a.m. to the relief of families who were grateful for the quick fix. "Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said. New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
Heavy Snow And Bone Chilling Winds Expected In New York
Tonight could get a little nasty when it comes to the weather.
Brooklyn apartments lose power on freezing morning
NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers had to deal with power outages. After a brief outage overnight, the massive housing complex lost electricity for a second time just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters first responded to Van Siclen Avenue in East New York just before 3 a.m. after hearing the complex was without heat.With temperatures outside feeling well-below zero, there was urgency to restore power as soon as possible.Starrett City engineers finished making repairs about an hour later. But neighbors said it happened again at around 8:40 a.m."Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said.Power was restored a second time. Families hope it stays on permanently.New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
East Harlem mom fights for heat amid frigid temperatures
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem mother of two children says she is freezing and struggles to keep her 8-year-old warm every night in their NYCHA apartment. Latisha Tarver sent PIX11 News a video, making a plea for help. With temperatures plunging in the New York City area the next few days, Tarver […]
Power Outages: Winds Knock Down Wires, Trees In Hudson Valley
As a powerful cold front brings heavy winds and freezing Arctic air to the Hudson Valley, thousands of customers have been left without power from fallen trees and power lines. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the damaging...
Crown Heights NYCHA residents without heat ahead of arctic blast
As an arctic blast of cold weather and wind moves into the area some Brooklyn residents are without heat. A situation that could be fatal with temperatures well below freezing.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Feb. 5, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall Terminal...
These are the top 10 snowiest winters in New York City history. How many did you experience?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has experienced ruthless winters that smothered streets in heavy snowfall. The top 10 snowiest winters in the city’s recorded history, which dates back to 1869, have seen totals surpass four feet and reach heights surpassing six feet — a colossal gulf from non-existent accumulation observed through the end of this January.
