ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA Diario

Snowstorm could hit New York City

A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Record-setting cold shocks New York City

The Big Apple felt more like the North Pole early Saturday morning, with major airports reporting record low temperatures, Central Park hovering in single digits and Bryant Park’s iconic water fountain looking more like a massive icicle. John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens reached a frigid record low for the date of 4 degrees, breaking the old record for the same date there in 1996, Fox Weather Meteorologist Christopher Tate said Saturday. Newark Airport and LaGuardia Airport in Queens both logged lows of 5 degrees, also breaking previous lows recorded in 1996 of 7 degrees and 10 degrees, respectively. In Central Park,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC into the weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With wind chills falling below zero, there is elevated concern in New York City for the unhoused with the shelter system stressed due to the migrant crisis. A spokesman for the mayor’s office said homeless outreach workers are redoubling their efforts to bring people in to the shelter system during the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn apartments briefly lose power on coldest morning of the year

NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers dealt with a brief power outage. According to the FDNY, the outage happened on Van Siclen Avenue in East New York at around 2:45 a.m Saturday and affected the massive housing complex. Repairs were completed at around 4 a.m. to the relief of families who were grateful for the quick fix. "Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said. New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn apartments lose power on freezing morning

NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers had to deal with power outages. After a brief outage overnight, the massive housing complex lost electricity for a second time just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters first responded to Van Siclen Avenue in East New York just before 3 a.m. after hearing the complex was without heat.With temperatures outside feeling well-below zero, there was urgency to restore power as soon as possible.Starrett City engineers finished making repairs about an hour later. But neighbors said it happened again at around 8:40 a.m."Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said.Power was restored a second time. Families hope it stays on permanently.New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

East Harlem mom fights for heat amid frigid temperatures

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem mother of two children says she is freezing and struggles to keep her 8-year-old warm every night in their NYCHA apartment. Latisha Tarver sent PIX11 News a video, making a plea for help. With temperatures plunging in the New York City area the next few days, Tarver […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

These are the top 10 snowiest winters in New York City history. How many did you experience?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has experienced ruthless winters that smothered streets in heavy snowfall. The top 10 snowiest winters in the city’s recorded history, which dates back to 1869, have seen totals surpass four feet and reach heights surpassing six feet — a colossal gulf from non-existent accumulation observed through the end of this January.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy