Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrantsUSA DiarioChicago, IL
Free Agents and Top Draft Picks Line Up Nicely with Bears' NeedsLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Related
EW.com
Frasier revival will bring Kelsey Grammer back to Boston (and maybe a certain bar)
Frasier is going back to where it all began. Paramount+ announced Wednesday that its revival of the Emmy-winning sitcom starring Kelsey Grammer as the snobby yet goodhearted psychiatrist Frasier Crane will move the action from Seattle back to Boston — the city where the character was first introduced on Cheers.
Charles Kimbrough Dies: Tony And Emmy Nominated Actor And Anchorman On ‘Murphy Brown’ Was 86
Charles Kimbrough, best known for his portrayal of network anchorman Jim Dial on the CBS sitcom Murphy Brown, died Jan. 11 in Culver City, Calif. No cause was given by his son, who confirmed the death. Kimbrough received a Tony Award nomination in 1971 for best featured actor in a musical for playing Harry in the original production of Stephen Sondheim’s Company. He later appeared in the Sondheim musical Sunday in the Park With George. He later received a supporting comedy actor Emmy nomination in 1990 for his work on Murphy Brown. A Minnesota native, Kimbrough was also the voice of...
‘Saturday Night Live’: Sarah Paulson & Pedro Pascal Play Teachers In Love In Sketch Poking Fun At TikTok Fan Edits
Sarah Paulson made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, joining Pedro Pascal for a sketch that poked fun at the younger generation for their online habits. Related Story ‘Saturday Night Live‘: Pedro Pascal Spoofs ’The Last Of Us’ In Trailer For Apocalyptic Mario Kart Prestige Drama Series Related Story Woody Harrelson To Host 'Saturday Night Live' For Fifth Time Related Story 'SNL's Weekend Update Takes Swipes At George Santos' "New Lie" About 'Spider-Man' Musical & Donald Trump In the sketch, Pascal plays a high school teacher named Mr. Ben, who is giving a presentation about technology use to his students. He tells the students there’s...
Dave Chappelle Talks Being ‘Upset’ After Gig Was Canceled Due To Transgender Jokes
Dave Chappelle has addressed the backlash he’s received due to his jokes about the transgender community, taking to his The Midnight Miracle podcast to clear the air. Deadline reports that the comedian spoke about his canceled July 2022 comedy show at Minneapolis’ First Avenue, which was moved to Vasrity Theater nearby. Chappelle responded to the venue switch, describing himself as being “mad” and “upset” at the time. First Avenue explained its decision, stating it wanted to produce a “safe space” for its patrons. More from VIBE.comChance The Rapper Defends Dave Chappelle's "Gay Jokes" Comment In GhanaThe World Boxing Council Creates...
msn.com
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Mike and Lauren Sorrentino’s Daughter Mia Bella Is Too Precious! Cutest Photos
Proud parents! Jersey Shore stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce) became parents of two when they welcomed their daughter, Mia Bella, on January 24, 2023. “We couldn’t be more excited to announce the arrival of our sweet baby girl, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino,”...
EW.com
Rob Lowe jokes that it's 'painful' to work with his son John Owen in Unstable first look
Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are bringing their family dynamic to the new comedy series Unstable, and Netflix has just unveiled a first look. The father and son, who previously starred together on the unsolved mysteries show The Lowe Files, joke that it wasn't difficult for them to translate their relationship into fiction. "There's not a whole lot of acting," John Owen teases in the video. "Your hair's a little different. And we say 'I love you' on the show."
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
Why Did Trevor Noah Leave ‘The Daily Show’? His Fans & Producers Had No Idea Until It Happened
He shocked everyone—his staff included—when he called it quits on September 29, 2022. The reason why Trevor Noah left The Daily Show is totally understandable, though it doesn’t make us miss him any less. Timed almost exactly to his seventh anniversary, Noah departed the award-winning satirical current affairs show on a high with 15 Emmy nominations and one win, as well as being named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People. He had big shoes to fill after the previous host, the legendary John Stewart, left in 2015, but the South African comedian made the program his own. Coming of age...
CNN To Show Bill Maher’s ‘Overtime’ Segments As Part Of Friday Night Programming
CNN will start showing the post-show Overtime segments from HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher as part of its Friday edition of CNN Tonight. The segments will start this Friday at 11:30 PM ET. The Overtime segments have up to now been posted online and promoted to viewers of Real Time. They feature Maher and his guests continuing their discussion on a range of topics and answering viewer questions. The scheduling of the segments is the latest move by CNN Worldwide chairman and CEO Chris Licht to bolster the network’s primetime and late-night lineup. He has not yet named a permanent show...
Trevor Noah Jokes AWOL Beyoncé Was Stuck in Traffic For Record-Tying Grammy Win
And the Grammy goes to… Beyoncé, who was noticeably absent as it was announced that she’d won her third award of the night—and the 31st of her career. Though the 41-year-old musician materialized after a commercial break to accept her statuette, host Trevor Noah initially joked that she was stuck in traffic. But “for real,” Noah promised the crowd, “Beyoncé is on her way.” Beyoncé’s Best R&B Song victory for “Cuff It” victory ties her with the conductor Georg Solti as the most decorated musician in the show’s history. Her 29th and 30th awards had previously been for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Traditional R&B Performance. She could still overtake Solti after being nominated for nine total Grammys Sunday, a handful of which have yet to be handed out—including the categories for song, record, and album of the year. “The queen is officially in,” Noah said after the break, introducing her. “Ladies and gentlemen: Beyoncé Knowles.”Read it at The New York Times
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Eva Longoria says goodbye to Spain sharing sweet memories with Santiago
Eva Longoria had the time of her life in Spain. The actress shared a reel full of special moments with her son Santiago Enrique Baston, from their time in the beautiful country. “Grateful for all the stolen moments we had in Spain,” she wrote in the caption. ...
musictimes.com
The Supremes Receives 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award: Get to Know the Motown Queens
This year's Grammy Awards will see a flurry of talent being rewarded for their contribution to music, and atop the list for the lifetime achievement award are The Supremes. Considered the queens of Motown Records, The Supremes is one of the biggest and most successful acts in the 1960s. You...
Tom Arnold Recalls Staging Intervention for Chris Farley Before Overdose: 'He Did His Best'
“I told him early on, ‘You can’t be super fat and do drugs, that’s death,'” Tom Arnold said of his friend and SNL star Chris Farley, who died in 1997 at age 33 Tom Arnold is reflecting on his friendship with Chris Farley, and what actions he took as the late Saturday Night Live star's sober sponsor. In a recent interview with PageSix, Arnold, 63, opened up about his struggle to get Farley the help he needed, discussing his friend's cocaine and heroin addictions. "I told him early on,...
EW.com
Watch first Survivor 44 premiere footage: 'I'll grab your puke bag'
The official Survivor 44 cast list has been revealed, along with fancy contestant photos and bios. But that's not enough! We want more! And now we have it. At today's CBS Winter 2023 Virtual Press Junket, the network aired an eight-minute clip from the upcoming two-hour Survivor 44 season premiere on March 1, complete with an introduction from host Jeff Probst. "We have a great group of players that are entertaining, they're dynamic, they're funny," Probst told the media in a video. "I think you're going to be very engaged with them this season. And the first episode… is packed. Part of it with stuff that we expected because it's part of the game design that we lay out. Part of it, very unexpected, because that's what happens when you do an unscripted show like this and you turn it over to 18 people to go play. You just don't know what's going to happen."
The Drug-Induced Meaning Behind Nancy Sinatra’s “Sugar Town”
Frolicking strings and a prancing beat give life to the Nancy Sinatra classic, “Sugar Town.” The sticky sweet serenade sounds like an innocently loping lullaby. However, a deeper listen unearths more adult themes, and all of a sudden that innocence is traded in for euphoria. The Double Entendre...
Comments / 0