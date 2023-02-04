Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 20:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Hinds; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bovina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.5 feet, Water begins to cover Warrior`s Trail Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Monday the stage was 32.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.0 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Big Black River Bovina 28.0 32.3 Mon 7 pm CST 33.0 33.5 34.0
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Caldwell, Grant, La Salle, Winn by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 19:11:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 19:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1000 AM CST. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle; Winn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle affecting Caldwell, Grant, La Salle and Winn Parishes. For the Little River Of Louisiana...including Rochelle...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, Expect considerable lowland flooding of hunting camps. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 35.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CST Monday was 35.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.0 feet just after midnight tonight and will begin a slow fall, remaining above flood stage through Saturday where it will be near 32.1 feet.. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.0 feet on 01/07/1972. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
