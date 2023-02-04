Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Diving Successful at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Penn State diving competed against West Virginia at Mylan Park's Aquatic Center Saturday earning three event wins and NCAA Zone Cuts and four season-best scores. Men:. The men's squad swept the day's events. Hayden Elliott took the 1-Meter (354.00) and Platform (331.58) dives while Kevin Sullivan...
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Penn State’s Carter Starocci, Indiana’s DJ Washington Have Heated Postmatch Exchange
Penn State’s Carter Starocci and Indiana’s DJ Washington have history. In January 2021, Washington beat Starocci in a 10-9 decision. He’s one of only two wrestlers to accomplish that feat in an NCAA match— Iowa’s Michael Kemerer being the other— and the only one to do so in a regular-season dual meet.
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 6/6 Iowa on Pink Zone
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball (13-11, 4-9) was fresh off a win in its most recent game at the Bryce Jordan Center but ran into one of the top teams in the country Sunday afternoon, falling to No. 6/6 Iowa 95-51 (19-4, 11-1). More than 5,200 fans were in attendance as Penn State celebrated the 17th Annual Play4Kay Benefitting Pink Zone. 243 survivors were honored on the court at halftime.
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball To Host No. 6/6 Iowa For Play4Kay Game Benefitting Pink Zone
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball faces No. 6/6 Iowa in the 17th annual Play4Kay Benefitting Pink Zone and Alumni Day Sunday at noon at Bryce Jordan Center on the Big Ten Network. PLAY4KAY GAME BENEFITING PINK ZONE. Pink Zone and Lady Lions Basketball are a unified force...
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Win Two Matches on Final Day of Big Ten Match Play
PALM COAST, Fla. – The Penn State men's golf team put together a strong showing on the final day of Big Ten Match Play, earning a 2.5-2.5 tiebreak win over Maryland before defeating Nebraska 4-1 at the Hammock Beach Ocean Course in Palm Coast, Fla. The seventh-seeded Nittany Lions...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘God Forgives… I Don’t’: Penn State’s Carter Starocci Has Chance For Revenge Over Indiana’s Washington
Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci isn’t shy about speaking his mind. This past Tuesday, he responded to Iowa commit Gabe Arnold, who tweeted that the two-time national champion was “overrated” during No. 1 Penn State’s dual meet against No. 2 Iowa Friday, Jan. 27. “If you...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Women’s Tennis Defeats Marshall, 4-3
Box Score HUNTINGTON, W. Va. – The Penn State women's tennis team defeated Marshall, 4-3, in their first match of the weekend in West Virginia. Marshall recorded wins on courts one and two to take the doubles point. Alina Lebedeva and Alexandra Nielsen won the Nittany Lions their lone...
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Fall to No. 13 Michigan State in Road Matchup
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Penn State women's gymnastics team (7-4, 1-2 Big Ten) ran into a hot Michigan State squad (4-1, 3-0 Big Ten) in Jenison Field House on Saturday night and fell 197.450-195.475 to the Spartans. "Unfortunately, the scores didn't fall our way tonight, and we made...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 10 Women's Hockey Receives Three CHA Weekly Honors
WINTHROP, Mass. - The 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions women's ice hockey team picked up three College Hockey America weekly awards on Monday. Kiara Zanon, Tessa Janecke, and Izzy Heminger each received a weekly award nod. Zanon was named Forward of the Week for the fourth time this season. During...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 9 Men's Hockey Falls to No. 7 Ohio State, 4-2
Box Score COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 9 Penn State fought hard right to the end in a back-and-forth affair, however, No. 7 Ohio State secured the 4-2 victory to split the weekend series in Big Ten Conference action on Saturday evening inside Value City Arena. The Nittany Lions fall...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 4 Men's Volleyball Hands No. 2 UCLA First Loss
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 4 Penn State men's volleyball wrapped up a 2-0 weekend in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge with a huge 3-1 (25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 25-17) win over No. 2 UCLA on Saturday night at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions improved to 8-1 overall while handing the Bruins (9-1) their first loss of the season.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 10 Women's Ice Hockey Clinch CHA Regular Season With 4-1 Win Over Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The 10th-ranked Penn State women's ice hockey team completed the two-game sweep of Syracuse with a 4-1 victory on Saturday. With the win, the Nittany Lions clinched the College Hockey America Regular Season title. HOW IT HAPPENED. After two scoreless periods, Mallory Uihlein scored the opening goal of...
Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?
The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information. State College, Pa. — When a former Penn State student claimed responsibility for vandalizing the Lion Shrine last year, she also alleged inappropriate conduct including hazing by the Lion Ambassadors, a...
wtaj.com
Local women bring ‘permanent jewelry’ trend to State College area
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trend of ‘permanent jewelry’ is taking over! What started out as a concept in bigger cities, is now gracing areas small and large thanks to its growing trend on social media. Three area women from Centre County have teamed up to create their own permanent jewelry business called ‘Linked Permanent Jewelry.’ These ladies travel around the area bringing their services to parties, events, and pop-ups in the area.
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone
After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
Queer Central PA artist to be featured at Lycoming College Art Gallery
Williamsport, Pa. — Bringing queerness into rural space, the work of Sanh Brian Tran will be displayed at the Lycoming College Art Gallery from late February through late March. Tran's new exhibit of photographic and video art, entitled “The Other Side of the Rainbow,” will premiere on Friday, Feb. 24, with a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. It will run until March 26, and is free and open to the public. ...
Former Penn State Pastry Chef creates bakery business out of Centre Hall
CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heather Luse worked as the executive pastry chef for Penn State University for over 29 years. Throughout her time at the university, she started up a business out of her home creating custom baked goods, cakes, and sweet treats called “Delectable Delights by Heather Luse.” In 2022, when Heather decided […]
Lancaster Farming
Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing
EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
Thanks, Joe
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
therecord-online.com
Bucktail Medical Center executive on hospital closures, BMC future
SOUTH RENOVO, PA – Tim Reeves, CEO/Administrator at the Bucktail Medical Center in South Renovo, on Monday issued a cautionary article on the continued closure of hospitals across Pennsylvania and where Bucktail Medical Center stands now as Clinton County’s only acute care hospital. The Reeves question-and-answer was written...
