Fans React To Clarkson’s Farm Season Two Trailer Ahead Of Release
Clarkson’s Farm series two is set to be released on Prime Video on Friday 10 February and the streaming service has just dropped the trailer for the hit farming show. Jeremy Clarkson will be joined by fan favourites Kaleb Cooper, Gerald Cooper, Lisa Hogan, and “Cheerful Charlie” Ireland for the upcoming series.
Jeremy Clarkson Shoots Down Grand Tour And Clarkson’s Farm Cancellation Rumours
The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson has attempted to shoot down rumours that Prime Video are cutting ties with him after his controversial Meghan Markle column. Rumours began to circulate after the former Top Gear host posted a full apology to his Instagram account, where he touched on how angry Prime Video were. He wrote:
Jeremy Clarkson Shares Emotional Post As He Becomes A Grandfather
The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson has become a grandfather for the first time after his daughter, Emily, gave birth on February 1. Emily shared the news that she had given birth to her daughter to her social media yesterday, writing:. “Arlo Rose Andrew 🐣 1/2/23 ❤️ we’re all doing...
Jeremy Clarkson Reflects On “Absolute Disaster” During Clarkson’s Farm Filming
Jeremy Clarkson has opened up about his difficult year on the Diddly Squat Farm after another blunder. The first season of Clarkson’s Farm was an instant hit with fans for showing a realistic view of the farming industry whilst also being filled with the Grand Tour host getting himself into tricky situations as he navigated his way through the new venture. Now, after an almost two year wait, fans will be able to see the second series on Prime Video on February 10.
This Royal Has the Most Expensive Engagement Ring—and It’s Not Kate Middleton by a Long Shot
Which royal has the most expensive engagement ring? Here's everything you need to know about the top ten sparklers.
Anderson Cooper Presses Prince Harry For An Answer As To Why He And Meghan Markle Don’t Just Renounce Their Royal Titles
There was a lot to unpack from the highly-anticipated 60 Minutes interview between Anderson Cooper and Prince Harry that aired on CBS on Sunday, January 8th. The Duke of Sussex, 38, treated us to a *lot* of new information, but one thing that gripped royal fans (and royal critics alike!) the most – aside from the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and older brother Prince William – was the subject of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles, which many critics believe they should be stripped of now that they have stepped back as senior royals.
Psychic Predicts Prince William’s Birthday Brings ‘Major Royal Decision,’ Unveiling of ‘Secret Plan’
A psychic predicts Prince William's 2023 birthday brings an 'important royal decision' and the unveiling of a 'secret plan.'
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Fumes With Anger as Haters Slander Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland With a Big Accusation
Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the royal waters, she has had to sacrifice a lot to look forward to a life with Prince Harry. Starting from her career to basic side hobbies, she had to give up everything in order to get the approval of the ‘The Firm’. However, she was not the only one facing blatant criticism from all sides. Owing to her native roots, her entire family was once in the grip of trenchant controversies including her mother, Doria Ragland.
There Are Major Hints That Megan Markle May Be ‘Trying to Reclaim Her Identity’ With a Relaunch of Her Former Brand
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that publicity blitz of Harry & Meghan and Spare have started to subside, what is Meghan Markle’s next step? Going back to 2019, there have long been rumors that the Duchess of Sussex would revive her beloved lifestyle website, The Tig. Now, that news is heating up again.
Body Language Expert Claims Meghan Markle’s Eyes ‘Dead’ After Going Public with Prince Harry
A body language expert claims Meghan Markle's eyes appeared 'dead' after going public with her romance with Prince Harry in 2016.
netflixjunkie.com
TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
Princess Diana’s Personal Bodyguard Confesses Prince Harry Doesn’t Strike Him as Happy, Says ‘Something Is Not Quite Right’
Princess Diana's personal bodyguard Ken Warfe confesses that Prince Harry doesn't strike him as happy nowadays, says 'something is not quite right.'
netflixjunkie.com
ANOTHER ROYAL EXIT! Princess Eugenie and Husband To Follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle For Another Move Abroad?
Speaking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the one thing that remains constant with all their controversies is the infamous Megxit of 2020. At the dawn of the deadly pandemic, the estranged couple called it quits with the Royal Family and went their separate ways. As of now, the Sussex couple is well settled in the state of California USA with their adorable kids, Archie and Lilibet. However, just as we thought it was the last of such daring moves in history, here comes another by Princess Eugenie.
‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Says What We’re All Thinking About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Following the release of Prince Harry’s new book Spare, longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak says what everyone is thinking about the Prince and his wife, Meghan Markle. In his latest tweet on Tuesday (January 10th), Pat Sajak jokingly had some thoughts about the attention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are receiving. “Having trouble finding information about Prince Harry and his wife (Meghan, I think). Any sources you might suggest?”
King Charles Could Be Forced to Step Down as by Parliament if He Is Unable to Perform His Royal Duties
King Charles pictured when he was Prince Charles in 2019 at the opening of Parliament, the governing body that could remove him from office if he is not performing his royal duties.
The surprising royal who’s been ‘brought back into the fold’ amid family tension
There's a royal who's been 'brought back into the fold' after a difficult few months leading up to the release of Prince Harry's memoir...
A Psychologist Says Prince Harry is Telling the Truth: Those Who Doubt Him Should ‘Take a Fresh Look’
Prince Harry is promoting his book, Spare. A psychologist says the Duke of Sussex is telling the truth. Here's what she observed.
'His Health Is An Ongoing Conversation’: Prince William Fears Harry Is Killing Their Father With ‘Vicious Assault’ On Royals, Sources Reveal
Incensed Prince William has become utterly disgusted with his kid brother Harry’s vicious assault on the palace — but sources said his biggest fear is the family drama has taken a terrible toll on their father King Charles’ health, RadarOnline.com has learned. “William is keeping a vigilant eye on King Charles,” said an insider. “His health is an ongoing conversation behind palace doors.” Charles, 74, has had COVID twice and his chronically swollen hands and feet have experts worried the monarch is suffering edema, a condition linked to dire kidney problems.“William just cannot fathom how heartless and selfish Harry continues...
netflixjunkie.com
Remember When Meghan Markle was Spotted Bringing THIS for Prince Harry?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for about four years and will soon be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. They have been through some very difficult times over the past few years, but somehow they have managed to come this far. The ex-royal couple is happily married now, but the footprints of their happy relationship trace back to when they initially began dating.
Prince Harry Eliminated From Key Moment in King Charles III’s Coronation After Changes to Ceremony Rules
Prince Harry has been eliminated from a key moment in King Charles III's coronation after key changes to ceremony rules.
