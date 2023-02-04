ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans React To Clarkson’s Farm Season Two Trailer Ahead Of Release

Clarkson’s Farm series two is set to be released on Prime Video on Friday 10 February and the streaming service has just dropped the trailer for the hit farming show. Jeremy Clarkson will be joined by fan favourites Kaleb Cooper, Gerald Cooper, Lisa Hogan, and “Cheerful Charlie” Ireland for the upcoming series.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Reflects On “Absolute Disaster” During Clarkson’s Farm Filming

Jeremy Clarkson has opened up about his difficult year on the Diddly Squat Farm after another blunder. The first season of Clarkson’s Farm was an instant hit with fans for showing a realistic view of the farming industry whilst also being filled with the Grand Tour host getting himself into tricky situations as he navigated his way through the new venture. Now, after an almost two year wait, fans will be able to see the second series on Prime Video on February 10.
shefinds

Anderson Cooper Presses Prince Harry For An Answer As To Why He And Meghan Markle Don’t Just Renounce Their Royal Titles

There was a lot to unpack from the highly-anticipated 60 Minutes interview between Anderson Cooper and Prince Harry that aired on CBS on Sunday, January 8th. The Duke of Sussex, 38, treated us to a *lot* of new information, but one thing that gripped royal fans (and royal critics alike!) the most – aside from the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and older brother Prince William – was the subject of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles, which many critics believe they should be stripped of now that they have stepped back as senior royals.
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Fumes With Anger as Haters Slander Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland With a Big Accusation

Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the royal waters, she has had to sacrifice a lot to look forward to a life with Prince Harry. Starting from her career to basic side hobbies, she had to give up everything in order to get the approval of the ‘The Firm’. However, she was not the only one facing blatant criticism from all sides. Owing to her native roots, her entire family was once in the grip of trenchant controversies including her mother, Doria Ragland.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

There Are Major Hints That Megan Markle May Be ‘Trying to Reclaim Her Identity’ With a Relaunch of Her Former Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that publicity blitz of Harry & Meghan and Spare have started to subside, what is Meghan Markle’s next step? Going back to 2019, there have long been rumors that the Duchess of Sussex would revive her beloved lifestyle website, The Tig. Now, that news is heating up again.
netflixjunkie.com

TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
netflixjunkie.com

ANOTHER ROYAL EXIT! Princess Eugenie and Husband To Follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle For Another Move Abroad?

Speaking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the one thing that remains constant with all their controversies is the infamous Megxit of 2020. At the dawn of the deadly pandemic, the estranged couple called it quits with the Royal Family and went their separate ways. As of now, the Sussex couple is well settled in the state of California USA with their adorable kids, Archie and Lilibet. However, just as we thought it was the last of such daring moves in history, here comes another by Princess Eugenie.
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Says What We’re All Thinking About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Following the release of Prince Harry’s new book Spare, longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak says what everyone is thinking about the Prince and his wife, Meghan Markle. In his latest tweet on Tuesday (January 10th), Pat Sajak jokingly had some thoughts about the attention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are receiving. “Having trouble finding information about Prince Harry and his wife (Meghan, I think). Any sources you might suggest?”
RadarOnline

'His Health Is An Ongoing Conversation’: Prince William Fears Harry Is Killing Their Father With ‘Vicious Assault’ On Royals, Sources Reveal

Incensed Prince William has become utterly disgusted with his kid brother Harry’s vicious assault on the palace — but sources said his biggest fear is the family drama has taken a terrible toll on their father King Charles’ health, RadarOnline.com has learned. “William is keeping a vigilant eye on King Charles,” said an insider. “His health is an ongoing conversation behind palace doors.” Charles, 74, has had COVID twice and his chronically swollen hands and feet have experts worried the monarch is suffering edema, a condition linked to dire kidney problems.“William just cannot fathom how heartless and selfish Harry continues...
netflixjunkie.com

Remember When Meghan Markle was Spotted Bringing THIS for Prince Harry?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for about four years and will soon be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. They have been through some very difficult times over the past few years, but somehow they have managed to come this far. The ex-royal couple is happily married now, but the footprints of their happy relationship trace back to when they initially began dating.
