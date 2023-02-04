Read full article on original website
vucommodores.com
Fine First Day in Florida
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Commodores picked up right where they left off from the fall season, sitting at the top of the leaderboard after the first day of the FAU Paradise Invitational. Vanderbilt finished the first 36 holes of the tournament with a 22-under-par, 554 total, 12 strokes...
vucommodores.com
Great at The Hayt
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Vanderbilt closed out the John Hayt Invitational in style Monday en route to its third team championship of the season and ninth team title since the start of the 2022 spring season. Vandy finished 28-under-par, 16 shots better than North Florida, and was 9-under-par...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Basketball Ranks In Feb. 6 Associated Press Poll
Tennessee basketball fell four spots to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press poll after a 1-1 week saw the Vols lose at Florida and defeat then-No. 25 Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are one of just two SEC teams in this week’s AP Poll coming in behind...
vucommodores.com
Out Front at The Hayt
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Vanderbilt stole the show with some exciting and dominating golf over 36 holes Sunday during the John Hayt Invitational at the Sawgrass Country Club. Defending national championship Gordon Sargent holds the outright lead, Reid Davenport (competing as an individual) paced the field for most...
vucommodores.com
Dores Fall to Bulldogs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ciaja Harbison scored 19 points and had four steals while playing the full 40 minutes, but Vanderbilt women’s basketball couldn’t overcome Georgia’s efficient offense in a 79-61 loss on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Georgia shot 67 percent from the field (28 of...
vucommodores.com
Welcome to Paradise
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt begins its spring season Monday at the FAU Paradise Invitational under the sunny sky of Florida. Hosted by Florida Atlantic University at the Osprey Point Golf Course, the field of Vandy, Colorado State, Kennesaw State, Kansas State, Georgia Southern, Mercer, Missouri, Nebraska, South Florida, UTSA and Wisconsin will be competing for the team title.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols missed out on an incredible feat
The Tennessee Vols just narrowly missed out on an incredible feat this week. Tennessee basketball’s 46-43 win over Auburn on Saturday combined with Purdue’s loss to Indiana could’ve lifted the Vols to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this week. UT’s surprising loss to the Florida...
atozsports.com
Auburn player reacts to the no-call at end of Tigers’ loss to the Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols got a much-needed win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, but it wasn’t without controversy. At the end of Tennessee’s 46-43 win against Auburn, Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr attempted a three-pointer in the game’s final seconds that would’ve tied the game.
vucommodores.com
Lawrence, Robbins Lead Dores to Bounce-Back Win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Liam Robbins flirted with a triple-double and helped the Commodores right the ship in a 74-69 win over visiting Mississippi on Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium. Robbins finished 19 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks, two assists and a steal as the Commodores snapped a three-game losing streak....
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this historic spot in Tennessee.
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WSMV
Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Spoken Word Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. TSU’s marching band won for their albums “The Urban Hymnal” and “The Poet Who Say By The Door.”...
wilsonpost.com
State wrestlng wrap: Ryan wins DII-AAA title; Rossview girls fall short of second straight crown
Over his ultrasuccessful coaching career at his alma mater, Pat Simpson has been right way more than he’s been wrong. So his confidence in his Father Ryan wrestling team heading into Saturday’s Division II-AAA state dual wrestling tournament championship match against Baylor – a Baylor team that had defeated the Irish by 15 points in mid-January – was worth heeding.
wpln.org
Tornadoes, landslides and floods are easier to forecast with ‘mesonets.’ Tennessee may get one soon.
Weather forecasting, climate studies and landslide awareness could improve soon in Tennessee. State lawmakers have just proposed legislation to establish a statewide “mesonet,” which could ultimately be a network of ground-level weather stations in every county in Tennessee. The bill also tasks the Tennessee Department of Environment and...
tourcounsel.com
CoolSprings Galleria | Shopping mall in Franklin, Tennessee
CoolSprings Galleria is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in the Cool Springs commercial and residential corridor between Franklin and Brentwood, Tennessee, 15 miles (24 km) south of Nashville. Opened in 1991, it features 150 stores. The anchor stores are JCPenney, 2 Belk stores, H&M, American Girl, Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Forever 21, and Macy's.
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
marketplace.org
Why Tennessee is turning down millions of federal dollars for HIV prevention
A 67-year-old grandmother arrived at an emergency room in Nashville recently with a broken toe. But she left with a life-saving diagnosis. In this ER, the nonprofit Nashville Cares offers free HIV testing, funded by a long-running grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “She must have been...
OnlyInYourState
This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee
There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
WKRN
Racist message reported on campus
MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. ‘Crisis’ at DCS. Tennessee's governor announces $193M in new funding. Now-fired...
