Nashville, TN

vucommodores.com

Fine First Day in Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Commodores picked up right where they left off from the fall season, sitting at the top of the leaderboard after the first day of the FAU Paradise Invitational. Vanderbilt finished the first 36 holes of the tournament with a 22-under-par, 554 total, 12 strokes...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Great at The Hayt

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Vanderbilt closed out the John Hayt Invitational in style Monday en route to its third team championship of the season and ninth team title since the start of the 2022 spring season. Vandy finished 28-under-par, 16 shots better than North Florida, and was 9-under-par...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Basketball Ranks In Feb. 6 Associated Press Poll

Tennessee basketball fell four spots to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press poll after a 1-1 week saw the Vols lose at Florida and defeat then-No. 25 Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are one of just two SEC teams in this week’s AP Poll coming in behind...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Out Front at The Hayt

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Vanderbilt stole the show with some exciting and dominating golf over 36 holes Sunday during the John Hayt Invitational at the Sawgrass Country Club. Defending national championship Gordon Sargent holds the outright lead, Reid Davenport (competing as an individual) paced the field for most...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
vucommodores.com

Dores Fall to Bulldogs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ciaja Harbison scored 19 points and had four steals while playing the full 40 minutes, but Vanderbilt women’s basketball couldn’t overcome Georgia’s efficient offense in a 79-61 loss on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Georgia shot 67 percent from the field (28 of...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Welcome to Paradise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt begins its spring season Monday at the FAU Paradise Invitational under the sunny sky of Florida. Hosted by Florida Atlantic University at the Osprey Point Golf Course, the field of Vandy, Colorado State, Kennesaw State, Kansas State, Georgia Southern, Mercer, Missouri, Nebraska, South Florida, UTSA and Wisconsin will be competing for the team title.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols missed out on an incredible feat

The Tennessee Vols just narrowly missed out on an incredible feat this week. Tennessee basketball’s 46-43 win over Auburn on Saturday combined with Purdue’s loss to Indiana could’ve lifted the Vols to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this week. UT’s surprising loss to the Florida...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Lawrence, Robbins Lead Dores to Bounce-Back Win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Liam Robbins flirted with a triple-double and helped the Commodores right the ship in a 74-69 win over visiting Mississippi on Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium. Robbins finished 19 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks, two assists and a steal as the Commodores snapped a three-game losing streak....
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Spoken Word Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. TSU’s marching band won for their albums “The Urban Hymnal” and “The Poet Who Say By The Door.”...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

State wrestlng wrap: Ryan wins DII-AAA title; Rossview girls fall short of second straight crown

Over his ultrasuccessful coaching career at his alma mater, Pat Simpson has been right way more than he’s been wrong. So his confidence in his Father Ryan wrestling team heading into Saturday’s Division II-AAA state dual wrestling tournament championship match against Baylor – a Baylor team that had defeated the Irish by 15 points in mid-January – was worth heeding.
NASHVILLE, TN
tourcounsel.com

CoolSprings Galleria | Shopping mall in Franklin, Tennessee

CoolSprings Galleria is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in the Cool Springs commercial and residential corridor between Franklin and Brentwood, Tennessee, 15 miles (24 km) south of Nashville. Opened in 1991, it features 150 stores. The anchor stores are JCPenney, 2 Belk stores, H&M, American Girl, Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Forever 21, and Macy's.
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyInYourState

This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee

There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
WARTRACE, TN
WKRN

Racist message reported on campus

MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. ‘Crisis’ at DCS. Tennessee's governor announces $193M in new funding. Now-fired...
MURFREESBORO, TN

