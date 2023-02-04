Chisholm Chamber Polar Bear Days are roaring back

CHISHOLM—The Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce and its membership have lined up a host of events for this year’s Polar Bear Days celebration.

Polar Bear Days starts on Feb. 8 and runs through Feb. 25. Throughout the event schedule there are opportunities for indoor and outdoor activities for people of all ages.

“Snow and the cold is always a part of Polar Bear Days,” said Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shannon Kishel-Roche, adding that with the unpredictable weather changes organizers have learned to adapt throughout the festival’s more than 20 year history.

Polar Bear Festival Bingo is the first event on the schedule and is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Jim’s Sports Club. This event is a fundraiser to benefit the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce and supports chamber events in the community.

Several Polar Bear Days favorites are returning to the schedule this year, and a few new ones are added. There are games and contests: beanbag, darts, bocce, more Bingo, smear, and pool, live music, and more. There’s also an abundance of dining opportunities, including fish fries, Valentine’s Day specials.

A Valentine’s Day mixed bean bag tournament is entering its 12th year on the event schedule and is set for Friday, Feb. 10, at Valentini’s Supper Club. Register in advance or at 5 p.m. that day.

Another longstanding event entering its 12th year is the Hawaiian Luau party, starting at 8 p.m. Feb. 25, at Jim’s Sports Club.

On Feb. 11 vintage snowmobiles are making there way to the parking lot behind Tom & Jerry’s as part of a vintage ride from the Hideaway Bar in Buhl on a round trip to Chisholm. Tom & Jerry’s is hosting a barbecue for riders on their stop there, where people can stop by and look at the snowmobiles and maybe even hear a story or two from the riders on the history of their sleds. On the other end of the ride, the Hideaway is offering chili to riders and has live music planned after the ride. The ride is open to riders of snowmobiles from all decades.

The Chisholm Public Library is hosting a scavenger hunt and cookie decorating event, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 15.

Also taking place on Feb. 15 is the Chamber $12,000 raffle starting at 5:30 p.m. at Tom & Jerry’s. There are 200 tickets available for the raffle at $100 each. The top prize is $8,000 and the second is $1,500. Tickets are available until sold out at Tom & Jerry’s, Valentini’s, Jim’s Sports Club and Keyboard Liquor.

The raffle event includes side raffles, food and fun. Adding to the fun this year is anyone who attends the raffle event is given a ticket for their turn in the Cash Cube and a chance to win some of the $400 donated by First National Bank that is blowing around inside.

The Chisholm Kiwanis ice fishing contest is set for Feb. 18, with registration from 9 to 10 a.m. and fishing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $10 per hole for adults and $5 under 18. there is a maximum of two holes per person. Concessions are available and the Kiwanis are providing free hot dog and pop for kids participating in the fishing contest. Any updates or cancelations are to be posted on the Chisholm Kiwanis Facebook page.

Kristi Castagneri, Kiwanis Club Treasurer said the contest historically draws a “nice crowd.” The event is one of the community events the Kiwanis Club hosts for the community and due to the cost of prizes and hosting the contest isn’t a fundraiser for the club, she noted.

“We usually get about 100 people,” Castagneri said.

Unless something changes between now and the contest date, there will be some changes this year due to the abundance of snow on the ice.

The plan is to have concessions on shore and contestants need to snowmobile, or walk out onto the ice.

A Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras buffet on Feb. 21 at Jim’s Sports Club is one of the new events added this year. The event features southern favorites.

The Chisholm Boys & Girls Hoops Club is hosting a pasta fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Valentini’s Supper Club. Advanced tickets are available at Valentini’s, Tom & Jerry’s, Jim’s Sports Club and Keyboard Liquor.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sled the City, Chisholm’s winter sliding spectacular returns. Two sliding hills will again be set up on Third Avenue Southwest by the police station, and at the bottom of the hill there will be a bonfire and ice skating at the First Street Park.

Chisholm City Councilor Travis Vake came up with the concept for Sled the City a few years ago. He and former mayor John Champa brought it before the city council where it was met with overwhelming approval.

“Sled the City is truly a phenomenal event that has gotten bigger every year, as long as the weather cooperates with us,” Vake said in an email. “We have tons of snow this year which will help us to build two great hills to use for the event. “We will have the skating rink open, fire pits available to stay warm, and a great community event. We welcome families from all over the Range to come and have some fun with us and support our local businesses afterwards.”

Vake credited Bridget Marusca, the city’s new Parks, Trails and Recreation Director for helping get the word out about this year’s event.

“I cannot wait to see all the kids smiling, laughing, and having a blast sledding,” Vake said.

For more information on Sled the City, or to donate tubes or sleds, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 218-254-7900.

The Chisholm Lion’s Club is hosting its kids pajama party, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 25. The event

The Northern Traxx ATV Club is planning its Polar Bear Ride for Saturday, Feb. 25. Riders are asked to meet up at Jim’s Sports Club at 10 a.m., with the ride leaving at 11 a.m. from downtown to the Chisholm ATV trail and onto the Highway 5 Bar. From there the ride will go to the Sportsmen’s Club Shelter, where Northern Traxx is planning a bonfire and providing a lunch with polish and chips at 1:30 p.m., from there the ride will go to the Northern Traxx Shelter for a bonfire.

Northern Traxx Club President Larry Folstad said the trail is ready for the ride and is plowed all the way from Chisholm to Side Lake.

“The ride is free and open to everyone, and no donation is required, and we just ask non-members to become members ($30 membership) to support their sport,” Folstaid said in an email earlier this week. “Folstad said the weather plays a big role in ride attendance.

“We’ve had years where it was -20 and we had 20 machines, then we’ve had 50 degrees and had over 300 machines. Last year was an average year in the high 30 degrees and we had 168 machines,” he said. “Because of some dedicated volunteers and unexpected warmer weather, the trail is in the best shape it’s ever been in the winter. Riders can expect areas of snow to play in and then areas of well plowed trail and really wide to stop and visit a bit.”

Updates on the various events are posted on the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. For questions or more information, contact the chamber at 218-254-7930.