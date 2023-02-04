Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is seeking public comment on the 2022 Town of Westerly Water Supply Division Clean Water Infrastructure Replacement Plan update. The Town of Westerly Water Supply Division has developed an update to its Clean Water Infrastructure Replacement Plan (CWIRP). This updated CWIRP is being noticed in accordance with Chapter 46-15.6 of the General Laws of Rhode Island and the “Clean Water Infrastructure Plan” Regulations (216-RICR-50-05-7). The updated document can be found at the link below. All material submitted for review is available for public inspection weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Rhode Island Department of Health, Center for Drinking Water Quality, Three Capitol Hill, Room 209, Providence, RI 02908. Written comments should be sent to the Center for Drinking Water Quality at the address above or emailed to DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov within thirty (30) days of the date of this notice. Please call RIDOH at 401-222-6867 for further information. For individuals requesting communication assistance, call Rhode Island Relay (TTY) at 711 or 800-745-5555 at least forty-eight (48) hours in advance.

