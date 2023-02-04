Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Public Notice Proposed Town of Westerly Clean Water Infrastructure Replacement Plan Update
Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is seeking public comment on the 2022 Town of Westerly Water Supply Division Clean Water Infrastructure Replacement Plan update. The Town of Westerly Water Supply Division has developed an update to its Clean Water Infrastructure Replacement Plan (CWIRP). This updated CWIRP is being noticed in accordance with Chapter 46-15.6 of the General Laws of Rhode Island and the “Clean Water Infrastructure Plan” Regulations (216-RICR-50-05-7). The updated document can be found at the link below. All material submitted for review is available for public inspection weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Rhode Island Department of Health, Center for Drinking Water Quality, Three Capitol Hill, Room 209, Providence, RI 02908. Written comments should be sent to the Center for Drinking Water Quality at the address above or emailed to DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov within thirty (30) days of the date of this notice. Please call RIDOH at 401-222-6867 for further information. For individuals requesting communication assistance, call Rhode Island Relay (TTY) at 711 or 800-745-5555 at least forty-eight (48) hours in advance.
ecori.org
DEM Plans More Controlled Burns on State Land in 2023
PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has announced it will ramp up its use of prescribed burns on state-owned lands during the coming year. Environmental officials identified four areas — all under DEM management — that could start to see burns as soon as this spring: Dutch Island in Jamestown; the Nicholas Farm Management Area in Coventry; Pratt Farm, part of the Arcadia Management Area in Exeter; and Prudence Island in Portsmouth. The agency’s forest fire program will lead the burns.
ABC6.com
New emergency shelter officially opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — To continue combating the housing crisis in Rhode Island, a new emergency shelter officially opened in Providence Monday. A 40-person homeless facility at 662 Hartford Ave., near the DelSesto Middle School, started accepting couples looking for shelter over the weekend because of the bitter cold temperatures.
New Bedford Schools Superintendent Anderson Finalist for Newton Job
New Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Anderson has been announced as a finalist for the same position with Newton Public Schools. According to a press release from Newton School Committee Chair Tamika Olszewski, Anderson has been named one of three finalists for the Newton job, along with Peter Light, Superintendent of the Acton-Boxborough Regional School District, and Anna Nolin, Superintendent of Natick Public Schools.
ABC6.com
Several Rhode Island schools closed Monday because of arctic blast damage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The arctic blast from over the weekend is in the past, but some Southern New Englanders are still cleaning up from water emergencies over the weekend after historically cold temperatures left behind significant damage. Monday, Several Rhode Island schools did not welcome students back in...
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND AUDUBON – WONDERS OF SPRING
March 2023 Program Highlights from the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. With warmer weather on the way, there is not a better time to get outside! Head to Audubon and experience the charming courtship display of the American Woodcock, head out on a birding walk with an expert, or take a guided trail walk to look for signs of spring.
travel50states.com
Slater Mill Historic Site in Pawtucket, Rhode Island
During our epic 3 week East Coast Road Trip, we ran into a lot of rain during weeks 1 and 2. A hurricane left the Northeast wetter and colder than normal for late September. After meticulous planning for months, rain put a literal damper on my plans for visiting the state of Rhode Island. In order to still check Rhode Island off our list, I found the closest attraction I could from our Boston base in Lexington, Massachusetts. This way we could visit Rhode Island as a short day trip instead. This happened to be the Slater Mill Historic Site in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.
travelawaits.com
15 Reasons You’ll Love This Quaint Rhode Island City This Winter
The charming seaside city of Newport, Rhode Island, is more than just a summer destination — it is a bustling hub of activities all winter long. The city perched on beautiful Narragansett Bay is filled with American history, award-winning restaurants, intriguing museums, and stunning mansions. A shining jewel in...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Fight Outside Downtown Bar
9:39 a.m. – Police escorted an elderly man home from Stop and Shop. 8:31 p.m. – An EG resident complained to police about their neighbor’s excessive text messaging. Police suggested the two neighbors block each other’s phone number. Tuesday, Jan. 24. 9:07 a.m. – The animal...
Uprise RI
The heat in Rhode Island’s largest unhoused warming center failed last night
Early Saturday morning, during an extreme weather event, windows at the Cranston Street Armory blew out, causing the temperatures at the State of Rhode Island’s largest warming center to drop to dangerous levels. Unable to keep the main room in the armory warm, many of the 182 people staying at the Armory were moved to two smaller rooms. Arrangements were also made to transport 25 men to Harrington Hall in Cranston and 20 couples are in the process of being moved to the new Hartford Avenue shelter announced by Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee on January 10. That shelter, to be run by Crossroads on Monday, is opening two days early by Amos House. Some folks are also going to the community room at Crossroads.
whatsupnewp.com
Black History Month: The origins of Newport’s African Heritage Tennis Club
“If there was a watering-place in America where respectable, refined, and well-bearing-colored ladies and gentlemen have as little reason to feel their color as in Newport.”. – Colored American Newspaper, 1886. Newport is internationally recognized for its Colonial Era structures, Gilded Age mansions, historic landscapes, and deep maritime history. However,...
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – with Providence Mayor Brett Smiley
Each week, Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders in Rhode Island on issues of relevance to residents and businesses. Here he interviews new mayor of Providence, Brett Smiley,. They discuss schools, bike lanes, the budget, taxes, transportation and bus hub ideas, the search for new Providence Police chief, and police recruitment.
47th Annual Meeting Street Telethon warms hearts, raises funds
The 47th Annual Meeting Street Telethon was back to its full format for the first time since 2019. With confetti falling on the show's hosts and school's families, the final amount raised was $625,600 for the one-of-a-kind local institution.
Crews clean up oil leak on North Kingstown road
Crews cleaned up approximately 500 gallons of oil that spilled onto a road in North Kingstown Saturday afternoon.
rinewstoday.com
RI Good Neighbor Energy Fund has urgent need – as it responds to urgent needs
Freezing temperatures combined with high prices for essential everyday items including food and utilities is generating a heightened sense of need from local households in crisis and seeking heating assistance from the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF). To help “Warm Thy Neighbor,” the Fund’s administrator, United Way of Rhode Island, is appealing for continued donations by the general public as well as the corporate community. The campaign’s 2022-’23 goal is to raise $400,000 to assist 1,000 families in need of heating assistance.
GoLocalProv
Historic Narragansett Home Sells for $2,355,000
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Residential Properties announced the sale of 119 Boon Street in Narragansett for $2,355,000. According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL has participated in both luxury sales in Narragansett this year. This is also the highest sale in Narragansett so far this year. The property was...
Zeus Was Tested, Now DNA Results Reveal His Wolf Content
Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
newbedfordguide.com
Fall River man charged with assaulting New Bedford Police Officer
“On February 3rd at approximately 9 pm, north end units responded to #271 Ashley Blvd. in regard to a disturbance being caused by a male who did not reside there. Upon arrival, they encountered the defendant who appeared under the influence of either drugs, alcohol, or both, and was immediately hostile toward them.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 2
We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
Comments / 0