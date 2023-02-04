Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
Related
Ohio train derailment: Columbiana County Sheriff announces road closures, warns of arrests amid evacuation order in East Palestine
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — As an evacuation order has been issued for those living within a one-mile radius of the train derailment zone in East Palestine, the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office has now outlined a list of road closures “where law enforcement will be present to ensure the area remains safe.”
WFMJ.com
Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center relocates due to East Palestine evacuation
The Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center has relocated due to the ongoing evacuation and shelter in place order in East Palestine. According to the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the Family Assistance Center has relocated to 46469, State Route 46 in New Waterford. Norfolk Southern worked throughout the night...
WFMJ.com
Norfolk Southern declares 'controlled release' of toxic chemicals in East Palestine success
Norfolk Southern has declared the controlled release of toxic chemicals into the air in East Palestine a success. According to an email from Norfolk Southern, some of the material is now burning off, which is consistent with the expectations from earlier models and is expected to drain for a short number of hours.
WFMJ.com
Governor DeWine in East Palestine after issuing 'urgent evacuation' notice
The morning after his office issued an urgent evacuation notice for East Palestine, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine came to the village to discuss the status of the emergency. DeWine could be seen accompanied by State Troopers at the East Palestine High School football field at around 10 a.m. Monday. The...
WFMJ.com
At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine
While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
WFMJ.com
Statewide & federal forces join to control explosion in East Palestine
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine flew into East Palestine to meet with federal and statewide agencies before DeWine announced that the controlled release of toxic chemicals inside unstable tank cars was taking place. DeWine said there was no "good choice" in this scenario when dealing with the release of toxic chemicals,...
WFMJ.com
Shelters open in East Palestine; call if you need assistance
Anyone who needs help to evacuate in East Palestine should 330-426-4341, according to the mayor. Due to developments within the derailment zone of potential explosion of one of the hazardous materials rail cars, emergency measures must be taken. Anyone within the evacuation zone of one mile from 1020 E. Taggart Street in the village needs to leave immediately.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull County first responders to discuss assisting East Palestine
Trumbull County emergency agencies are working on a plan to help keep East Palestine safe as the dangerous situation continues in that community. Representatives from Trumbull County EMA and local fire departments plan to meet Monday morning to discuss sending manpower and fire equipment to assist in the crisis. First...
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
DeWine activates National Guard to assist in East Palestine disaster. Threat of potentially deadly shrapnel if the rail car explodes, toxic fumes has greatly increased the need for evacuation. 'Catastrophic failure' possible; mandatory evacuation in East Palestine ordered. The village's mayor Trent Conaway along with Fire Chief Keith Drabick said...
Resources for East Palestine residents affected by train derailment fire
Saturday, Norfolk Southern Railway opened an assistance center and are taking information from residents impacted by the disaster.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine dispatchers moved out of evacuation zone
The evacuation of an area one mile around the East Palestine train derailment now includes emergency dispatchers. Officials decided early Monday to evacuate dispatch personel from their office on East Main Street and temporarily move them to the New Waterford Community Center. The move will not impact 9-1-1 emergency service.
Schools to close after train derailment fire in East Palestine
The mayor announced in a press conference Sunday afternoon that schools are set to close Monday after the train derailment fire situation in East Palestine.
Ohio Train Derails, Forces 19 Different Rode Closures
Several East Palestine, Ohio roads are closed today following a train derailment on Friday morning. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine fears one of the train’s cars may explode. Emergency evacuation orders were sent out for up to a mile around the explosion site in East Palestine. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s social media account posted the following statement:
WFMJ.com
Controlled release of toxic chemicals in East Palestine now underway
East Palestine emergency crews have officially began the controlled release of toxic chemicals in the air. This controlled release is in response to a train derailment that occurred late Friday evening which resulted in vinyl chloride getting released into the air. Currently, there is a large cloud of dark smoke rising from the scene.
East Palestine Mass canceled, bishop issues statement
The Bishop of Youngstown has issued a statement after cancelling Sunday morning mass in East Palestine after the train derailment fire evacuation and shelter in place orders.
Drone video: Fiery explosion over NE Ohio train derailment
Drone FOX video shows a fiery explosion during the controlled release of hazardous chemicals from derailed train cars in East Palestine Monday evening.
EPA monitors water conditions after East Palestine derailment
Another major concern after the East Palestine train derailment is hazardous materials entering water sources.
WFMJ.com
Two accused of ignoring evacuation zone at East Palestine tanker fire
Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct at an emergency filed after police say they ignored orders to stay away from the fiery tanker derailment in East Palestine over the weekend. One of the men, 43-year-old Frederick Hennan of Columbiana was also charged with two counts of...
WFMJ.com
East Palestine Schools closed Monday during emergency
The East Palestine City School District has announced that schools will be closed on Monday, February 6, 2023 due to the current state of emergency. According to a post on the district's Facebook page, all extra curricular activities have also been cancelled at the district. The shelter will remain open...
WFMJ.com
Pennsylvania officials contact residents in derailment evacuation zone
Friday’s fiery rail tanker derailment in East Palestine happened less than 600 feet from the state line and the evacuation area extends into Pennsylvania. Beaver County Emergency Services has posted a map of the one-mile evacuation area that includes part of Darlington Township. Officials in Darlington have contacted residents...
Comments / 0