ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine

While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Statewide & federal forces join to control explosion in East Palestine

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine flew into East Palestine to meet with federal and statewide agencies before DeWine announced that the controlled release of toxic chemicals inside unstable tank cars was taking place. DeWine said there was no "good choice" in this scenario when dealing with the release of toxic chemicals,...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Shelters open in East Palestine; call if you need assistance

Anyone who needs help to evacuate in East Palestine should 330-426-4341, according to the mayor. Due to developments within the derailment zone of potential explosion of one of the hazardous materials rail cars, emergency measures must be taken. Anyone within the evacuation zone of one mile from 1020 E. Taggart Street in the village needs to leave immediately.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County first responders to discuss assisting East Palestine

Trumbull County emergency agencies are working on a plan to help keep East Palestine safe as the dangerous situation continues in that community. Representatives from Trumbull County EMA and local fire departments plan to meet Monday morning to discuss sending manpower and fire equipment to assist in the crisis. First...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

DeWine activates National Guard to assist in East Palestine disaster. Threat of potentially deadly shrapnel if the rail car explodes, toxic fumes has greatly increased the need for evacuation. 'Catastrophic failure' possible; mandatory evacuation in East Palestine ordered. The village's mayor Trent Conaway along with Fire Chief Keith Drabick said...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine dispatchers moved out of evacuation zone

The evacuation of an area one mile around the East Palestine train derailment now includes emergency dispatchers. Officials decided early Monday to evacuate dispatch personel from their office on East Main Street and temporarily move them to the New Waterford Community Center. The move will not impact 9-1-1 emergency service.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
93.1 WZAK

Ohio Train Derails, Forces 19 Different Rode Closures

Several East Palestine, Ohio roads are closed today following a train derailment on Friday morning. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine fears one of the train’s cars may explode. Emergency evacuation orders were sent out for up to a mile around the explosion site in East Palestine. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s social media account posted the following statement:
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Controlled release of toxic chemicals in East Palestine now underway

East Palestine emergency crews have officially began the controlled release of toxic chemicals in the air. This controlled release is in response to a train derailment that occurred late Friday evening which resulted in vinyl chloride getting released into the air. Currently, there is a large cloud of dark smoke rising from the scene.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine Schools closed Monday during emergency

The East Palestine City School District has announced that schools will be closed on Monday, February 6, 2023 due to the current state of emergency. According to a post on the district's Facebook page, all extra curricular activities have also been cancelled at the district. The shelter will remain open...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Pennsylvania officials contact residents in derailment evacuation zone

Friday’s fiery rail tanker derailment in East Palestine happened less than 600 feet from the state line and the evacuation area extends into Pennsylvania. Beaver County Emergency Services has posted a map of the one-mile evacuation area that includes part of Darlington Township. Officials in Darlington have contacted residents...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy