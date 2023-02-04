Read full article on original website
KXRO.com
Plan for daytime lane closures on US 12 in Grays Harbor County Feb. 6-9
Daytime travelers who use US 12 west of Elma may want to plan extra travel time Monday, Feb. 6 through Thursday, Feb. 9. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes in each direction to replace guardrail. Monday, Feb. 6 from 6 a.m. until 5...
Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash
POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
KXLY
WA legislators considering bill that could limit right turns on a red light
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There's a new controversial bill under consideration right now in Olympia that could limit turning right on a red light in certain areas while you're driving. Aerius Franklin, who has a disability, says he's often in a blind spot when he crosses the street. He needs...
Chronicle
Thurston County Woman Who Died in Collision on State Route 507 Identified
The person who died in a traffic collision on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Roy has been identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner and Washington State Patrol. Ariel Meyer, 30, of Yelm, died after losing control of her vehicle while trying to merge lanes on State Route 507 at around 6 a.m. Wednesday. WSP trooper Robert Reyer said Meyer's car slid into southbound traffic and was struck on the passenger side by a utility van.
Crash takes two lives on Highway 26 in the coast range
BUXTON, Oregon — Two people died and another was seriously injured in a crash early Friday afternoon in the coast range. Oregon State Police said a vehicle was driving west on Highway 26 when it crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle nearly head-on just after 12:00 p.m. The crash was reported near Northwest Ridge Road.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
“It’s been a really odd 48 hours” Astoria Police Chief Kelly; “Victim” Rescued by US Coast Guard from Columbia Bar, Wanted for Stealing Boat, Other Bizarre Incidents in Clatsop County, Seaside Police Make Arrest Friday Evening
EDITOR’S NOTE: The US Coast Guard video went viral in minutes yesterday. It showed a dramatic rescue as a boat rolled in the waves on the Columbia River bar. You can spot a person aboard the boat attempting to get into the water as the Coast Guard helicopter swimmer is lowered … and then it rolls. The amazing rescue was successful the “victim” taken to the hospital and then released. The drama takes another strange turn as the “victim” is determined to be wanted in Canada, in Clatsop County and he had stolen the boat … Here is the press release from the Seaside Police Department detailing his arrent Friday evning, and the Associate Press coverage that provides more details. You can’t make up this stuff.
gograysharbor.com
Cause Of Deadly Van Fire Released
The cause of a van fire last week in Aberdeen that killed a local man has been determined. Aberdeen fire officials say the source of the fire was a portable propane heater being used by Robert Allen Lowdermilk inside the vehicle. The call came in last Tuesday just before noon about the car fire with someone trapped inside. Local fire authorities say this type of vehicle fire is not common and warn others to never use a portable heater in an enclosed area.
Massive wave wipes out boat as Coast Guard attempts rescue at mouth of Columbia River
The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River rescued a stranded boater near the mouth of the Columbia River on Feb. 3, moments after a massive wave sent the pleasure craft tumbling through the surf.
Chronicle
Thurston County Pursuit Ends With Fight With Suspect in Cow Dung
A pursuit in Thurston County ended in a fight between deputies and the suspect in a pile of cow dung, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday night, deputies were dispatched to an auto theft in progress off of Waddell Creek Southwest. The reporting party said someone...
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning
A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report. Sound Transit confirms that a southbound Sounder train hit a person on the tracks. The person was not at a crossing. The accident happened at Stewart Ave. and 19th Street NW in Puyallup. We...
q13fox.com
WSP: 4-car crash in Tacoma caused by driver who didn't defrost their windshield
TACOMA, Wash. - Troopers say Thursday morning's four-car pileup on Interstate-5 in Tacoma was caused by a driver who did not properly defrost their windshield. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), just after 8:00 a.m., troopers arrived to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp from S 56th St. to northbound I-5 at milepost 130.
The Suburban Times
Mayor Victoria Woodards to Present 2023 State of the City Address at Mount Tahoma High School on March 16
City of Tacoma announcement. Mayor Victoria Woodards will present the 2023 State of the City Address at the Mount Tahoma High School Auditorium (4634 S. 74th St. in Tacoma) on Thursday, March 16, at 6:30 PM. This year’s theme is Building Tomorrow Together. Topics covered during her address will include community safety, affordable housing and homelessness, and Tacoma’s ongoing recovery from the global pandemic.
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
'We've literally hit bottom:' Jails across Washington are overwhelmed by mentally ill inmates, sheriff says
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Newly retired Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott, who is also the past-president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, said jails across the state are under extreme pressure with a record number of mentally ill inmates stuck in their facilities without treatment.
Wanted man left dead fish at The Goonies’ house in Astoria, police say
The Victoria Police Department said the suspect was wanted across British Columbia.
Warrants issued for women who were with suspected mail thief when he was killed in Port Orchard
Arrest warrants for Priscilla Scott and Anne Faalogo were issued as part of the investigation into the murder of Richard Taii in Port Orchard on Jan. 10, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.
The Suburban Times
Have you ever wondered how the City of Puyallup operates?
City of Puyallup social media post. Have you ever wondered how the City operates? If so, we encourage you to register for our free 8-week community civics course, Puyallup 101! Registration opens March 1st for spring classes in April. Learn more here.
q13fox.com
Man killed in SR 507 crash near Roy
One person was killed in a crash at SR507 and 295th Street S. in Roy. A van and car were involved. WSP says the driver of the car crossed into oncoming lanes and was hit.
