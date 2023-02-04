ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elma, WA

KING 5

Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash

POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
POULSBO, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Woman Who Died in Collision on State Route 507 Identified

The person who died in a traffic collision on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Roy has been identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner and Washington State Patrol. Ariel Meyer, 30, of Yelm, died after losing control of her vehicle while trying to merge lanes on State Route 507 at around 6 a.m. Wednesday. WSP trooper Robert Reyer said Meyer's car slid into southbound traffic and was struck on the passenger side by a utility van.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KGW

Crash takes two lives on Highway 26 in the coast range

BUXTON, Oregon — Two people died and another was seriously injured in a crash early Friday afternoon in the coast range. Oregon State Police said a vehicle was driving west on Highway 26 when it crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle nearly head-on just after 12:00 p.m. The crash was reported near Northwest Ridge Road.
BRINNON, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

“It’s been a really odd 48 hours” Astoria Police Chief Kelly; “Victim” Rescued by US Coast Guard from Columbia Bar, Wanted for Stealing Boat, Other Bizarre Incidents in Clatsop County, Seaside Police Make Arrest Friday Evening

EDITOR’S NOTE: The US Coast Guard video went viral in minutes yesterday. It showed a dramatic rescue as a boat rolled in the waves on the Columbia River bar. You can spot a person aboard the boat attempting to get into the water as the Coast Guard helicopter swimmer is lowered … and then it rolls. The amazing rescue was successful the “victim” taken to the hospital and then released. The drama takes another strange turn as the “victim” is determined to be wanted in Canada, in Clatsop County and he had stolen the boat … Here is the press release from the Seaside Police Department detailing his arrent Friday evning, and the Associate Press coverage that provides more details. You can’t make up this stuff.
SEASIDE, OR
gograysharbor.com

Cause Of Deadly Van Fire Released

The cause of a van fire last week in Aberdeen that killed a local man has been determined. Aberdeen fire officials say the source of the fire was a portable propane heater being used by Robert Allen Lowdermilk inside the vehicle. The call came in last Tuesday just before noon about the car fire with someone trapped inside. Local fire authorities say this type of vehicle fire is not common and warn others to never use a portable heater in an enclosed area.
ABERDEEN, WA
MyNorthwest

Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning

A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report. Sound Transit confirms that a southbound Sounder train hit a person on the tracks. The person was not at a crossing. The accident happened at Stewart Ave. and 19th Street NW in Puyallup. We...
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: 4-car crash in Tacoma caused by driver who didn't defrost their windshield

TACOMA, Wash. - Troopers say Thursday morning's four-car pileup on Interstate-5 in Tacoma was caused by a driver who did not properly defrost their windshield. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), just after 8:00 a.m., troopers arrived to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp from S 56th St. to northbound I-5 at milepost 130.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Mayor Victoria Woodards to Present 2023 State of the City Address at Mount Tahoma High School on March 16

City of Tacoma announcement. Mayor Victoria Woodards will present the 2023 State of the City Address at the Mount Tahoma High School Auditorium (4634 S. 74th St. in Tacoma) on Thursday, March 16, at 6:30 PM. This year’s theme is Building Tomorrow Together. Topics covered during her address will include community safety, affordable housing and homelessness, and Tacoma’s ongoing recovery from the global pandemic.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Have you ever wondered how the City of Puyallup operates?

City of Puyallup social media post. Have you ever wondered how the City operates? If so, we encourage you to register for our free 8-week community civics course, Puyallup 101! Registration opens March 1st for spring classes in April. Learn more here.
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Man killed in SR 507 crash near Roy

One person was killed in a crash at SR507 and 295th Street S. in Roy. A van and car were involved. WSP says the driver of the car crossed into oncoming lanes and was hit.
ROY, WA

