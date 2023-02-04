Read full article on original website
GoFundMe created for family of infant that died in Southwick accident
An infant was killed after a tree came crashing down on a car while driving on Route 57 late that morning. Now, efforts are underway to support the grieving families.
Fundraiser for Pittsfield family after fatal accident
The Berkshire Dream Center is running a fundraiser for a Pittsfield family who lost their mother in a fatal motor vehicle accident. The fundraiser is online, and those interested in donating can do so by clicking "Shaloon's Family Giving Fund."
Eyewitness News
Good Samaritans, firefighters honored after saving Meriden family from house fire
Meriden, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters and good Samaritans were honored on Monday for saving the lives of a family whose home was destroyed by a fire last month. Three bystanders risked their lives to help save a family inside a burning home in Meriden. The family was home when the...
Person Dies In Early Morning 3-Car Crash In Springfield: Police
One person was killed in an early morning three-car crash in Western Massachusetts this weekend, authorities said. The crash happened at the intersection of Liberty and Calvin Streets in Springfield around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh on Twitter. One adult male was...
18-year-old flown to hospital after car crash in Holland
One person was flown in a helicopter to a hospital after a car accident on Sturbridge Road on Sunday.
Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash
SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
westernmassnews.com
Video showing car driving by Agawam school bus stop raises safety concerns
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has obtained video of a close call at a school bus stop in Agawam that is raising safety concerns. We showed the video to one state legislator who said that the situation could have been fatal. The video obtained by Western Mass News...
One person was injured in Elliot Street shooting in Springfield
A man was injured in a shooting on Elliot Street Sunday afternoon.
One person rescued during fire on East Silver Street in Westfield
Crews worked to put out a fire at a two-family home on East Silver Street in Westfield Monday morning.
TRAFFIC: Lights at intersection in Agawam are flashing due to crash
The lights at the intersection of North Westfield Street, North Street, and North Street in Agawam are on flash.
Eyewitness News
Bristol police seek boy who was reported missing on Saturday
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy was reported missing in Bristol. Police said they’re searching for Jayden Cochran, who was last seen during the evening hours of Feb. 4. They described Jayden as standing 5′10″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 South Near Mass. Border
Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
One man killed after multi-car crash in Springfield
One man has died as a result of a multi-car crash in Springfield early Sunday morning.
Ludlow police locate missing 37-year-old
The Ludlow Police Department is seeking public help to locate 37-year-old Anthony Gallucci.
NBC Connecticut
Man Struck By Falling Tree in Colchester Has Died: Police
A man who was struck by a falling tree in Colchester over the weekend has died, according to state police. State police said troopers responded to Clark Road just after 12:31 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a medical incident and they found 52-year-old Jody Fellows unresponsive in the woods behind the residence.
One teen in critical condition after car crashes into utility pole in East Windsor
One teenager is in critical condition, and another is suffering serious injuries, after a car crashed into a pole in front of 55 Newberry Rd in East Windsor on Saturday night.
NBC Connecticut
SILVER ALERTS: Married Couple Reported Missing From Hartford
Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for a married couple who is missing from Hartford. State police said 77-year-old John Wolak and his wife, 73-year-old Barbara Wolak, have been missing since Saturday. John is described as being 5-foot 11-inches tall and 210 pounds. He has grey hair and blue...
33-year-old man killed in crash in East Brookfield, passengers taken to hospital
A 33-year-old man was killed in a crash in East Brookfield on Friday night, police said.
Baby girl dies after tree falls on car in Mass., Winsted woman hospitalized
SOUTHWICK, Mass. — A baby girl has died and a 23-year-old woman from Winsted has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a tree fell on their car in Southwick, Mass. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that on Friday at 11:57 a.m., Southwick police responded to a serious accident on Feeding Hills Road. It appeared a tree came down due to a heavy wind and crushed a vehicle.
Police seek find missing 70-year-old man from Wilbraham
Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man from Wilbraham.
