Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Free Beer and Hot Wings Return to the Capital Region for 2 Big Shows
Q1057 and 1035 is the Capital Region's Classic Rock Station and home to the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show! Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve and Kelly entertain us with a live broadcast each weekday morning from 5a-10a and a 'Best Of' show Saturday morning 6a-10a. Now you have 2 opportunities to see them in person!
Participating restaurants for Saratoga Chowderfest
The 24th annual Saratoga Chowderfest is right around the corner, making its return on Saturday, February 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy 4 oz. samples of chowder for $2 at participating restaurants and then vote for their favorite.
‘X-Files’ museum to host fan fest in Upstate NY, will feature star-studded appearances
The truth is out there, just like “The X-files” said, and can be found in Upstate New York. Last April, a museum in Saratoga County opened featuring thousands of items from “The X-Files.” This year, the museum is hosting a two-day event celebrating the 30th anniversary since the show’s release, on July 7-8. “The X-Files” fan fest will feature guest appearances from actress Karin Konoval, artist J.J. Lendl, and actress Annabeth Gish.
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Italian food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Italian restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp.
Country Riser Announces Upstate New York Concert
One of Country music's rising female voices is returning to the Empire State. The Capital Region was first introduced to Priscilla Block when she performed at our Spring 2022 Secret Star concert at Proctor's in Schenectady and local Country fans immediately fell in love with her and her music. Priscilla is not only a great singer and performer with songs you can connect with but also a lot of fun.
South High Marathon Dance announces beneficiaries
The South High Marathon Dance (SMHD) is celebrating its 46th annual dance fundraiser March 3 and 4. The school recently announced its beneficiaries for this event.
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
StreetSoldiers Schenectady asking for footwear donations
All new and gently used winter boots, work boots, hiking boots, rain boots, and sneakers in all sizes are accepted.
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: Jan. 30-Feb. 3
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 30 through February 3.
Spice Up Your Valentine’s Day with Single in Saratoga
If you are single like I am, our favorite holiday is right around the corner! Valentine's Day! NOT!! Instead of scrolling through dating apps to find a date for that special day, why not try something different, and break out of your routine? Meet some people in real life! Where? Look no further than the popular singles night at Bailey's Cafe in Saratoga. This event is perfect for everyone, regardless of age or sexual orientation. Join us for a night of Deep Eddy cocktails and games and mix it up with Saratoga singles!
Lark Street Mercantile in Albany closing after 3 years
Lark Street Mercantile, located at 262 Lark Street in Albany, is set to close after three years in business. Owner Tamara White made the announcement in a Facebook post on February 1.
Guilderland restaurant reopening under new ownership
Cafe Calabria in Guilderland is being revived after closing after 11 years on January 28. Sandra Cipollo, the sister of the previous owner, is taking over operations and will soon be reopening with Cafe Calabria II.
Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter
Criminal Mischief: Clifton Cage, 43, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested at 7:13 pm on Jan. 23 in Saratoga Springs for fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief disabling equipment to prevent a request for emergency assistance, and aggravated family offense with more than 1 offense within 5 years. Criminal...
Sit & Chill at These Super Cool Ice Bars in Lake George Region
If you are looking for something cool and different to do this winter, head on up to the Lake Geroge region and check out the many ice bars they have to offer. There are full frozen bars you can sit at, enjoy ice luges, fire pits surrounded by ice, and even photo-ops with ice sculptures you can get in or pose with.
Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga
Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
Want to Live On A Shire? Rent This Enchanted Cabin In Coeymans Hollow
According to looper.com, the Lord of the rings movies have generated approximately $6 billion dollars. That means there are a lot of people around the world that love the fantasy, the Hobbits and the landscape of Middle-Earth. Now you can experience your own hobbit magic right here in New York.
What to expect at the Lake George Winter Carnival: Weekend 1
The Lake George Winter Carnival comes to the lake starting this Saturday and Sunday, with cook-offs, crafts and more frigid festivities. The winter has gotten its act together just in time, with recent snowfall making way for Friday's cold snap into the single digits. Weekend 1 of the carnival doesn't include the ice-dependent racing events to come later on in February, but it certainly opens things up to a promising start.
Alert: Famous Items from Closing Catskill Pizza Hut for Sale
If you want to get your hands on some of the most famous items from America's favorite nostalgic franchise restaurant, drop what you're doing and head to the Pizza Hut in Catskill, NY. To be honest, I was surprised to find Pizza Huts still in operation when I moved back...
Book A Super Romantic Valentine’s Day Date In A Igloo In New York
If you're looking to make someone feel special here in Upstate New York this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect date night suggestion. Just think of the perfect date night combination- chocolate, wine, food, and an igloo. That's right, a Valentine's Igloo Experience. This experience is hosted by Rheta Allen Company and the Mountainside Retreat located on Granite Drive in Cobleskill.
You Can Travel in a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River
If you thought the term “red-carpet treatment” came from Hollywood, think again. The phrase actually began with railroads in the early 1900s, when the New York Central used crimson carpets to direct people boarding its luxurious 20th Century Limited, which it eventually advertised as “the most famous train in the world.”
