If you are single like I am, our favorite holiday is right around the corner! Valentine's Day! NOT!! Instead of scrolling through dating apps to find a date for that special day, why not try something different, and break out of your routine? Meet some people in real life! Where? Look no further than the popular singles night at Bailey's Cafe in Saratoga. This event is perfect for everyone, regardless of age or sexual orientation. Join us for a night of Deep Eddy cocktails and games and mix it up with Saratoga singles!

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO