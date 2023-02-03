Read full article on original website
John Vivian
3d ago
no out of state tags ...have to be a twenty year resident before you can purchase a tag...quit selling Idaho to rich out of staters
Southwest Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project deserves your mental energy
As an Idaho based energy attorney representing consumers, and small renewable energy developers for the last 40 years, I have, as the cliché goes, seen it all (or at least a lot of “it”). What I have learned over the last four decades is that energy development in Idaho, when done right, benefits all of […] The post Southwest Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project deserves your mental energy appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Elected Officials Raise Concerns About Lava Ridge Wind Farm Proposed in South-Central Idaho
IDAHO - In a letter sent to Idaho's head of the federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Idaho elected officials, including Governor Brad Little, Lt. Governor Scott Bedke, Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and Congressman Mike Simpson, raised concerns about the Lava Ridge wind farm proposed in south-central Idaho.
CWD Testing Finds 15 More Idaho Cases In 2022, All In Same Area
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME. With nearly all results back from 2022 chronic wasting disease testing, Fish and Game found 15 positive cases out of 3,171 tests statewide. All CWD cases from 2022 were detected in a 6-mile radius within the Slate Creek drainage north of Riggins and east of U.S. 95 where the disease was first detected in fall of 2021.
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede
(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
Idaho Fish and Game shares some common fishing violations in the Southeast Region
Whether you dangle a jig through a hole in the ice or cast a streamer into an open river, wintertime is a great time for fishing. Southeast Idaho has no shortage on fantastic winter fisheries-- but before you head out to reel in the fun, be sure you know the rules.
