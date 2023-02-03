Read full article on original website
Related
Montana’s Highest Bridge Isn’t Where You Think It Is
If you're a person who appreciates varied bridge design, it can be a real treat to wander the highways and byways of the Treasure State. That's because Montana, which is laced with rivers and streams, has an astonishing amount of bridges. Montana Department of Transportation tracks over 5,000 in all, which includes huge spans across the major rivers like the Missouri, Clark Fork, and Yellowstone all the way down to itty bitty bridges you might not even notice on county roads.
Southwest Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project deserves your mental energy
As an Idaho based energy attorney representing consumers, and small renewable energy developers for the last 40 years, I have, as the cliché goes, seen it all (or at least a lot of “it”). What I have learned over the last four decades is that energy development in Idaho, when done right, benefits all of […] The post Southwest Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project deserves your mental energy appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KTVB
Gov. Little, other Idaho officials raise concerns about Lava Ridge proposal
BOISE, Idaho — Following the release of a new draft environmental impact statement on a proposed large-scale wind-power project in south-central Idaho, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Rep. Mike Simpson and Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are expressing concerns. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, as proposed...
Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America
After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
A Lawless Idaho Future Is Ahead If Wind Farms Are Approved
Government agents explain that emotion isn’t an argument against southern Idaho’s proposed wind farms. I disagree. As many as 350 people turned out for a public meeting in Jerome. Not one spoke in favor of placing the massive wind turbines on 114 square miles of land along Lava Ridge controlled by the Bureau of Land Management. The overwhelming public opposition should carry some weight. It likely won’t have an impact. So should your emotions.
Idaho Fish & Game Detects 15 Deer with Chronic Wasting Disease in 2022
IDAHO - Throughout 2022, the Idaho Fish and Game detected 15 positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease. The 15 positive CWD results came out of 3,171 tests taken statewide. All CWD cases from 2022 were detected in a 6-mile radius within the Slate Creek drainage north of Riggins and east of U.S. 95.
Travel Experts Name Stunning Idaho Town in Top 10 U.S. Must Visit Places in 2023
Idaho is stunning. Outside travelers are usually surprised at the incredible beauty that the gem state has. From mountains, to lakes, to rivers to forest, to desert, to grasslands and more, we have it all. Word is getting out about how majestic Idaho really is. A new travel study just came out suggesting the top 10 must visit travel destinations in the United States for 2023. A small and favorite Idaho town was among them, and I can't argue it at all. When I first visited this destination, just a few hours' drive from Boise, I was in awe.
ijpr.org
Tiny parasite found in bighorn sheep lambs
The steep cliffs and drainages near Hell’s Canyon, in eastern Oregon along the Idaho border, make for perfect places for bighorn ewes to birth lambs. To have the lambs, the sheep separate themselves from the herd, partly to avoid predators for the first few days of the lamb’s life, said Katey Huggler, a doctoral student at the University of Idaho.
nwsportsmanmag.com
CWD Testing Finds 15 More Idaho Cases In 2022, All In Same Area
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME. With nearly all results back from 2022 chronic wasting disease testing, Fish and Game found 15 positive cases out of 3,171 tests statewide. All CWD cases from 2022 were detected in a 6-mile radius within the Slate Creek drainage north of Riggins and east of U.S. 95 where the disease was first detected in fall of 2021.
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
ypradio.org
Feds to explore delisting of Greater Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Friday that it is exploring whether grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems are sufficiently recovered to no longer be considered as an endangered species. The agency’s announcement was welcomed by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and other Republican officials,...
mtpr.org
Montana's snowpack decreased after a dry January
Montana’s snowpack decreased statewide following January’s relatively dry conditions. According to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman, three months of ample precipitation across much of Montana ground to a halt last month. Snowpack percentages are near to above normal east of the Continental...
newsnationnow.com
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede
(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
Montana students, teachers blast bill that would limit science education to ‘scientific fact’
Several Montana middle- and high-school students said Monday that a lawmaker did not correctly interpret scientific theory and that his bill would ban common theories, like gravity, from being taught in schools – hampering their education and futures in STEM fields. They, along with several award-winning Montana science teachers and representatives from the Board of […] The post Montana students, teachers blast bill that would limit science education to ‘scientific fact’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
rmef.org
New Garden Pennsylvania – onX Public Access Project
When you get a chance to conserve and open access to a great piece of elk habitat, you do what it takes to get it done. Back in 1998, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners acquired 4,042 acres in the heart of Pennsylvania’s elk country. Known as...
What exactly does a 2,500-square-foot lot look like?
This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday. One of the housing affordability ideas currently being batted around by the Legislature is a proposal, House Bill 337, that would force Montana cities to allow home lots as small as 2,500 square feet anywhere they provide municipal water and sewer access.
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
An Idaho Liberal Attempts a Verbal Drive By Attack
I’m “a piece of garbage”. I won’t be able to sleep at night. I need a safe room with coloring books and a puppy. My psyche is so badly damaged that I’m going to demand reparations from liberals. I also want the guy who called me garbage to be fired. Because he’s not nice. He should be forced to live under a bridge for the rest of his days. Then I can feel better and get in touch with my emotions! Then I’m going to go and ask an atheist baker to make me a cake with a cross on the top. If he refuses, I want him to go live under a bridge. And I’ll sue! I’ll sue!
Several local wildlife management areas closed indefinitely to protect wintering big game
Beginning Feb. 3, several Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) in southeast and east Idaho will be closed to all public entry. This includes the Portneuf, Georgetown, and Montpelier WMAs in the Southeast Region, and the Tex Creek and Market Lake WMAs in the Upper Snake Region. These WMA closures will help protect wintering big game animals and will remain in effect until further notice. People accessing WMAs for recreational opportunities are a source of stress for big game animals. ...
Comments / 0