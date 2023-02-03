Read full article on original website
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Virginia
Virginia is an absolutely wonderful state to visit with its lush natural places like Shenandoah National Park, the James River, and the Blue Ridge Mountains, as well as some of the best hotels like the Martha Washington Inn, Boar’s Head Resort, Primland Resort, and the Omni Homestead Resort. The cities of Alexandria and Richmond combine modernity with history as few other places can. When you explore this lovely state, whether it’s at the fine wineries or enjoying outdoor activities like mountain biking, hitting the golf course, or swimming at Virginia Beach, you’ll want a place to stay that’s like a home away from home. We’ve found 10 of the best places to stay in Virginia to help you with your search for the best place to lay your head.
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
WDBJ7.com
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
(WDBJ) - Six winning Powerball tickets were purchased in Virginia, according to the Virginia Lottery. Five of the tickets won $50,000 each and the other ticket won $100,000. The $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at...
moderncampground.com
Virginia Taxpayers Can Transform State Tax Refunds to Outdoor Rec Support
Virginia taxpayers can now make a difference by directing their state tax refunds to support outdoor recreation and biodiversity conservation. Through the Virginia Open Space Recreation and Conservation Fund, taxpayers have the opportunity to allocate all or a portion of their state tax refund to support two important causes. Half...
OnlyInYourState
Smith Mountain Lake In Virginia Has Beautiful Waters That Rival Lake Tahoe
Located along the border of California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe is a bucket-list-worthy destination. But, Virginia has its own version, and in our humble opinion, it’s just as lovely. Sure, it may not boast the size of Lake Tahoe, but it does deliver when it comes to beautiful waters, stunning views, and endless opportunities for recreation. Here’s more on Smith Mountain Lake and why you’ll want to plan your visit soon.
WSET
Get ready, Virginia's 4 PM Burning Law returns soon
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding folks that an important burning law for the state is returning in February. The 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30 each year. The law bans open-air burning prior to 4 p.m. if the...
cbs19news
Several area wineries earn gold in Governor's Cup
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nearly two dozen area wineries and cideries have earned gold medals in the Virginia Governor’s Cup. This year’s Governor’s Cup saw more than 600 entries from across the Commonwealth, and 66 producers received Gold Medals. Some of these wines will be included...
NBC12
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $50,000
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Powerball ticket holders in Virginia are $50,000 richer following a drawing that took place Saturday, Feb. 4. Unfortunately, there were no tickets that matched all six numbers, however, this gives players more chances to win the $747 million estimated jackpot. The winning numbers in Saturday...
Two Virginia Powerball tickets win $50,000, unclaimed jackpot grows to $747M
As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, so does excitement around the country. While the game's top prize has yet to be claimed, Virginians are still winning big around the commonwealth.
Virginia State Police Launches Gaming Tip Line
RICHMOND – As the options and opportunities for legal gaming in Virginia expand, Virginia State Police is launching a statewide gaming tip line and online form for the public to report concerns of suspected gaming operations. Anyone needing to report criminal violations of gaming laws associated with Virginia lottery games, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests, and/or horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering is encouraged to call the new toll-free tip line, 1-833-889-2300, or report the unlawful activity online at www.vsp.virginia.gov/services/gaming-complaint-form. State police is authorized to investigate illegal gaming taking place in person, online and even on social media platforms. Anonymous...
After controversial start of charity poker, Virginia might change the rules yet again
During a recent hearing on charity poker in Virginia’s General Assembly, one state senator said she was under the impression a bill to rewrite the state’s poker rules wasn’t all that concerning because the games wouldn’t involve too much money. Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Loudoun, asked if her understanding — that charity poker players would pay […] The post After controversial start of charity poker, Virginia might change the rules yet again appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox5dc.com
'Crossover Day' happens Tuesday in Virginia
It’s almost halftime of the Virginia legislative session. This week marks the “crossover”, where bills that don’t pass either chamber effectively are done and bills that do pass are considered in the other chamber.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Valentine’s Day Helicopter Ride

Virginia lawmakers say tax relief for individuals has a better shot than corporate cuts
Virginia lawmakers are drawing battle lines in a looming budget fight with tax relief at the center. Targeting relief towards individuals, rather than corporations, is likely to be a starting point during closed-door negotiations.
rmef.org
New Garden Pennsylvania – onX Public Access Project
When you get a chance to conserve and open access to a great piece of elk habitat, you do what it takes to get it done. Back in 1998, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners acquired 4,042 acres in the heart of Pennsylvania’s elk country. Known as...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Virginia
A popular restaurant chain that has been expanding its footprint in recent years recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
New poll shows Virginia voters strongly support Youngkin’s proposed funding for behavioral health
The poll, which came from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, revealed 83 percent of respondents support the investment of $230 million in new funding to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health care system.
‘Why Isn’t My Mom Here?’ Family Wants Answers Months After Virginia Mother Disappears
A 25-year-old mother last texted relatives on Sept. 13 to say she planned to travel with her truck-driving friend who died in a horrific crash in North Carolina — but only one body was reportedly found in crash. The loved ones of a missing woman from Virginia’s rural Eastern...
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
