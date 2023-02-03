ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Virginia

Virginia is an absolutely wonderful state to visit with its lush natural places like Shenandoah National Park, the James River, and the Blue Ridge Mountains, as well as some of the best hotels like the Martha Washington Inn, Boar’s Head Resort, Primland Resort, and the Omni Homestead Resort. The cities of Alexandria and Richmond combine modernity with history as few other places can. When you explore this lovely state, whether it’s at the fine wineries or enjoying outdoor activities like mountain biking, hitting the golf course, or swimming at Virginia Beach, you’ll want a place to stay that’s like a home away from home. We’ve found 10 of the best places to stay in Virginia to help you with your search for the best place to lay your head.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia

(WDBJ) - Six winning Powerball tickets were purchased in Virginia, according to the Virginia Lottery. Five of the tickets won $50,000 each and the other ticket won $100,000. The $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at...
VIRGINIA STATE
moderncampground.com

Virginia Taxpayers Can Transform State Tax Refunds to Outdoor Rec Support

Virginia taxpayers can now make a difference by directing their state tax refunds to support outdoor recreation and biodiversity conservation. Through the Virginia Open Space Recreation and Conservation Fund, taxpayers have the opportunity to allocate all or a portion of their state tax refund to support two important causes. Half...
VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Smith Mountain Lake In Virginia Has Beautiful Waters That Rival Lake Tahoe

Located along the border of California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe is a bucket-list-worthy destination. But, Virginia has its own version, and in our humble opinion, it’s just as lovely. Sure, it may not boast the size of Lake Tahoe, but it does deliver when it comes to beautiful waters, stunning views, and endless opportunities for recreation. Here’s more on Smith Mountain Lake and why you’ll want to plan your visit soon.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Get ready, Virginia's 4 PM Burning Law returns soon

(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding folks that an important burning law for the state is returning in February. The 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30 each year. The law bans open-air burning prior to 4 p.m. if the...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Several area wineries earn gold in Governor's Cup

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nearly two dozen area wineries and cideries have earned gold medals in the Virginia Governor’s Cup. This year’s Governor’s Cup saw more than 600 entries from across the Commonwealth, and 66 producers received Gold Medals. Some of these wines will be included...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $50,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Powerball ticket holders in Virginia are $50,000 richer following a drawing that took place Saturday, Feb. 4. Unfortunately, there were no tickets that matched all six numbers, however, this gives players more chances to win the $747 million estimated jackpot. The winning numbers in Saturday...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian Review

Virginia State Police Launches Gaming Tip Line

RICHMOND – As the options and opportunities for legal gaming in Virginia expand, Virginia State Police is launching a statewide gaming tip line and online form for the public to report concerns of suspected gaming operations. Anyone needing to report criminal violations of gaming laws associated with Virginia lottery games, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests, and/or horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering is encouraged to call the new toll-free tip line, 1-833-889-2300, or report the unlawful activity online at www.vsp.virginia.gov/services/gaming-complaint-form. State police is authorized to investigate illegal gaming taking place in person, online and even on social media platforms. Anonymous...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

After controversial start of charity poker, Virginia might change the rules yet again

During a recent hearing on charity poker in Virginia’s General Assembly, one state senator said she was under the impression a bill to rewrite the state’s poker rules wasn’t all that concerning because the games wouldn’t involve too much money. Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Loudoun, asked if her understanding — that charity poker players would pay […] The post After controversial start of charity poker, Virginia might change the rules yet again appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

'Crossover Day' happens Tuesday in Virginia

It’s almost halftime of the Virginia legislative session. This week marks the “crossover”, where bills that don’t pass either chamber effectively are done and bills that do pass are considered in the other chamber.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
ROANOKE, VA

