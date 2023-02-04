ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant respond to report about Jan. 29 postgame red laser incident with Indiana Pacers

The Memphis Grizzlies responded Sunday to a report that said acquaintances of Ja Morant confronted members of the Indiana Pacers' travel party on Jan. 29 and that somebody in a vehicle later trained a red laser on them. According to The Athletic, the confrontation happened after the game, near the Pacers' bus in the loading area of FedExForum. Later, someone in an SUV – in which Morant was a passenger – pointed a red laser at them....
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Perfect Kevin Durant trade Knicks must offer Nets ahead of deadline

After the shocking Kyrie Irving trade request — and subsequent trade 48 hours later — the Brooklyn Nets are a franchise in transition. Getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith back from the Dallas Mavericks might be enough to keep Kevin Durant happy for now, but it might not be. If KD doesn’t like what just went down, there’s a real possibility for a Kevin Durant trade deadline deal. And if that happens, the crosstown New York Knicks need to pounce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Kyrie Irving traded to the Dallas Mavericks: Report

Kyrie Irving didn’t have to wait long to find a new home. According to multiple reports including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets have dealt Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. In exchange for Irving, the Mavericks are sending Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Bulls prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/4/2023

The Portland Trail Blazers remain on the road trip to take on the Chicago Bulls! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Bulls prediction and pick. After a horrific first quarter against the Washington Wizards, the Blazers played the best remaining three quarters in a game as you can against a hot team. The Wizards had won five straight games and stormed out to a 36-19 lead after one period. However, Damian Lillard and company ended up winning 124-166 Friday night to stun the home crowd in DC. Portland improved to (26-26) on the season which places them 10th in the Western Conference.
PORTLAND, OR
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
