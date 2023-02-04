The Portland Trail Blazers remain on the road trip to take on the Chicago Bulls! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Bulls prediction and pick. After a horrific first quarter against the Washington Wizards, the Blazers played the best remaining three quarters in a game as you can against a hot team. The Wizards had won five straight games and stormed out to a 36-19 lead after one period. However, Damian Lillard and company ended up winning 124-166 Friday night to stun the home crowd in DC. Portland improved to (26-26) on the season which places them 10th in the Western Conference.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO