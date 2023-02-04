Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Knicks' Tom Thibodeau blown by Sixers' Joel Embiid, James Harden
NEW YORK–The Philadelphia 76ers have an impressive star duo in the form of Joel Embiid and James Harden that terrorize opposing team’s defenses. The pick-and-roll game with the two of them is absolutely deadly between Harden’s playmaking and Embiid’s ruthless scoring. Before the New York Knicks...
Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant respond to report about Jan. 29 postgame red laser incident with Indiana Pacers
The Memphis Grizzlies responded Sunday to a report that said acquaintances of Ja Morant confronted members of the Indiana Pacers' travel party on Jan. 29 and that somebody in a vehicle later trained a red laser on them. According to The Athletic, the confrontation happened after the game, near the Pacers' bus in the loading area of FedExForum. Later, someone in an SUV – in which Morant was a passenger – pointed a red laser at them....
Perfect Kevin Durant trade Knicks must offer Nets ahead of deadline
After the shocking Kyrie Irving trade request — and subsequent trade 48 hours later — the Brooklyn Nets are a franchise in transition. Getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith back from the Dallas Mavericks might be enough to keep Kevin Durant happy for now, but it might not be. If KD doesn’t like what just went down, there’s a real possibility for a Kevin Durant trade deadline deal. And if that happens, the crosstown New York Knicks need to pounce.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Who is in, out for Memphis?
The last two weeks have been some of the most trying times this season for the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis (32-20) has lost seven of eight games and, even though it remains the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, a slim margin has turned into a four-game deficit behind the first-place Denver Nuggets.
Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz odds, picks and predictions
The Dallas Mavericks (28-26) play the 2nd contest in a 5-game road trip against the Utah Jazz (27-27) on Monday. Tip-off from Vivint Smart Home Arena is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Mavericks vs. Jazz odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
Kyrie Irving traded to the Dallas Mavericks: Report
Kyrie Irving didn’t have to wait long to find a new home. According to multiple reports including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets have dealt Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. In exchange for Irving, the Mavericks are sending Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks.
DraftKings deposit bonus: $5 bet on any game and get $200 bonus instantly
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There is so much to love about DraftKings’ latest deposit bonus, and sports fans can get access to it in time for Super...
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Bulls prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/4/2023
The Portland Trail Blazers remain on the road trip to take on the Chicago Bulls! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Bulls prediction and pick. After a horrific first quarter against the Washington Wizards, the Blazers played the best remaining three quarters in a game as you can against a hot team. The Wizards had won five straight games and stormed out to a 36-19 lead after one period. However, Damian Lillard and company ended up winning 124-166 Friday night to stun the home crowd in DC. Portland improved to (26-26) on the season which places them 10th in the Western Conference.
Super Bowl 2023 NFL predictions & odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles dismantled the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers in their trip to Super Bowl 57, while the Kansas...
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5 Get $200 in bonus bets offer for 76ers vs. Knicks
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new customers betting on any game in the NBA can earn a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets...
Caesars bonus code SILIVEFULL: Claim your $1,250 bonus, rewards + more
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars is prepared to make you a part of the action no matter your favorite sport. If you’re looking to get into sports...
New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Time, TV channel, free live stream, how to watch
The New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, February 5 (2/5/2023) at 6 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off first month) and other live TV services. New York...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0