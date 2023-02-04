Read full article on original website
White Memphis PD Officer Preston Hemphill Fired For Fatal Police Beating Of Tyre Nichols
After weeks of outrage about the White Memphis cop seen initiating the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, Preston Hemphill is finally facing consequences like his Black counterparts. The Hill reports that the Memphis Police Department fired Hemphill for his misconduct during the deadly arrest of Nichols. He also concealed the...
cnycentral.com
Police respond to reported stabbing at Syracuse's troubled Skyline Apartments
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Updated 1:30 p.m. On Monday morning around 7:45 a.m., Syracuse Police Officers responded to the Skyline for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, 33, suffering from lacerations to the arm and shoulder. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital where...
cnycentral.com
Former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — It's been confirmed that former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring. Piedmonte was voted out of his position as union president back in 2020, after 26 years of leading the union. The veteran of the police department worked under four mayors and several...
westsidenewsny.com
Monroe County Sheriff on the death of Tyre Nichols
The death of Tyre Nichols is inhumane. The pain his family is feeling will continue to endure for a lifetime. I am heartbroken for the Nichols family. There was no humanity or compassion shown for this man. Mr. Nichols died a horrible death at the hands of those who took an oath to protect him.
WKTV
Utica police still searching for person of interest in January shooting on Oneida Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for an individual they would like to question about a shooting on Oneida Street last month. Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 10, a man was shot in the arm and leg on Oneida Street near Clinton Place. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the victim and suspect were gone, but they did find several spent shell casings in a driveway.
police1.com
N.Y. police contract would raise pay, provide LEOs with more backup and days off
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse city councilors today will consider a new five-year police contract that would give patrol officers 49 more days off each year while also increasing the number of cops on duty during the busiest shifts. The revamped patrol schedule – a key component designed to improve...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Okku Federiko, Marcus Adams Jr.
There’s plenty of Syracuse recruiting news as we turn the calendar into February. So let’s get right to it!. We start with basketball, where Syracuse made the top five of an elite 2024 forward. Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and Syracuse made the cut along with UCLA, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound athlete from Narbonne High in California previously took an official visit to Central New York from Jan. 28 – 30.
Ithaca Police investigating Saturday morning shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured. According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with […]
Two people displaced after attic fire in Eastwood home, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people lost their home after a fire in an attic in Eastwood on Sunday night, firefighters said. At 8:40 p.m. firefighters arrived at 231 Mosley Drive and found the residents of the house leaving the house because of the fire, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
18-year-old fought Police after being arrested with DWI in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenager from Lyons was arrested early this morning after leading Police on a chase to his home, driving while intoxicated and fighting police after being arrested. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Zachary J. Shaffer of Jackson School Road in Lyons for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest […]
Utica police capture wanted homeless bank robber
UTICA, NY – A man wanted for a bank robbery on Friday was captured by police and U.S. Marshals the following day. According to the Utica Police Department, a robbery hold-up alarm was reported at approximately 9:30 AM on Friday at the downtown branch of Adirondack Bank. Upon arrival, bank employees informed officers that a male had entered the business and passed a note demanding money to the teller. Following the transfer of the money to the suspect, the suspect fled eastbound on Elizabeth Street. The suspect then boarded a CENTRO bus to Sangertown Square Mall. Upon arriving at the The post Utica police capture wanted homeless bank robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
Utica Bank Robber’s Unlikely Accomplice Serves As Getaway Driver
The driver who took a suspected Utica bank robber away from the crime scene likely had no idea who they were transporting. Police believe the man who robbed the Adirondack Bank location in downtown Utica on Friday morning fled the scene in a CENTRO Bus. Ultimately, the 37-year-old suspect, Joseph Thompson, was arrested a little more than 24 hours later with what police called a 'large quantity of cocaine.'
33-year-old man hospitalized after being sliced with knife at Skyline, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man was hospitalized after being sliced with a knife at the Skyline Apartments Monday morning, police said. At 7:45 a.m. the 33-year-old man fought with another man while in the parking lot of the apartments at 753 James Street, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
Groton woman arrested with illegal gun, drugs
Last week, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle on Fairview Drive in Cortlandville for a traffic infraction.
waer.org
Syracuse, Cazenovia home to significant moments in Black history
Local historians are recognizing the role Central New York played in the abolitionist movement this Black history month. The region is home to key moments of resistance to slavery in the 19th century. Cazenovia, about 25 miles southeast of the city of Syracuse, was the site of a historic event...
After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
cnycentral.com
Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community
Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community. Syracuse, N.Y. — For many of us in the wintertime, the goal is to bundle up and stay warm at home. However, for some of the people being helped, that is not always an option. Which is why the Reaching Lost Souls organization is doing everything they can, to help whoever they can.
Oneida County Inmate Assaults, Nearly Tasers Correctional Officers
An inmate at the Oneida County Jail attacked officers and was able to get hold of one of their tasers before being disarmed by correctional officers. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison was about to be escorted to the medical unit when he attacked officers as they entered his cell. In the attack, Cruz-Raison grabbed the taser off of one of the correctional officer's belts and pointed it at the officers.
WKTV
Utica burglary suspect turns himself in to police
UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect in a burglary investigation turned himself in on Friday following an alleged break-in in downtown Utica the day before. Police were called to 110 Genesee St. around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday after someone reported that a man, who they were familiar with, had kicked in the door to their apartment and threatened them. The victim also claims the burglar stole a cell phone before leaving the apartment.
localsyr.com
Parish man arrested following grand larceny investigation in Oswego County
PARISH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Town of Parish man was arrested following an investigation into several cars that were stolen in Oswego County, according to New York State Police. 28-year-old William Horning of Parish, N.Y. was arrested on Saturday, February 5, 2023. According to Troopers, Horning was charged with...
