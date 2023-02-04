ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

cnycentral.com

Former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — It's been confirmed that former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring. Piedmonte was voted out of his position as union president back in 2020, after 26 years of leading the union. The veteran of the police department worked under four mayors and several...
SYRACUSE, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Monroe County Sheriff on the death of Tyre Nichols

The death of Tyre Nichols is inhumane. The pain his family is feeling will continue to endure for a lifetime. I am heartbroken for the Nichols family. There was no humanity or compassion shown for this man. Mr. Nichols died a horrible death at the hands of those who took an oath to protect him.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica police still searching for person of interest in January shooting on Oneida Street

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for an individual they would like to question about a shooting on Oneida Street last month. Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 10, a man was shot in the arm and leg on Oneida Street near Clinton Place. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the victim and suspect were gone, but they did find several spent shell casings in a driveway.
UTICA, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Okku Federiko, Marcus Adams Jr.

There’s plenty of Syracuse recruiting news as we turn the calendar into February. So let’s get right to it!. We start with basketball, where Syracuse made the top five of an elite 2024 forward. Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and Syracuse made the cut along with UCLA, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound athlete from Narbonne High in California previously took an official visit to Central New York from Jan. 28 – 30.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police investigating Saturday morning shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured. According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with […]
ITHACA, NY
Shore News Network

Utica police capture wanted homeless bank robber

UTICA, NY – A man wanted for a bank robbery on Friday was captured by police and U.S. Marshals the following day. According to the Utica Police Department, a robbery hold-up alarm was reported at approximately 9:30 AM on Friday at the downtown branch of Adirondack Bank. Upon arrival, bank employees informed officers that a male had entered the business and passed a note demanding money to the teller. Following the transfer of the money to the suspect, the suspect fled eastbound on Elizabeth Street. The suspect then boarded a CENTRO bus to Sangertown Square Mall. Upon arriving at the The post Utica police capture wanted homeless bank robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Bank Robber’s Unlikely Accomplice Serves As Getaway Driver

The driver who took a suspected Utica bank robber away from the crime scene likely had no idea who they were transporting. Police believe the man who robbed the Adirondack Bank location in downtown Utica on Friday morning fled the scene in a CENTRO Bus. Ultimately, the 37-year-old suspect, Joseph Thompson, was arrested a little more than 24 hours later with what police called a 'large quantity of cocaine.'
UTICA, NY
waer.org

Syracuse, Cazenovia home to significant moments in Black history

Local historians are recognizing the role Central New York played in the abolitionist movement this Black history month. The region is home to key moments of resistance to slavery in the 19th century. Cazenovia, about 25 miles southeast of the city of Syracuse, was the site of a historic event...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community

Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community. Syracuse, N.Y. — For many of us in the wintertime, the goal is to bundle up and stay warm at home. However, for some of the people being helped, that is not always an option. Which is why the Reaching Lost Souls organization is doing everything they can, to help whoever they can.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Oneida County Inmate Assaults, Nearly Tasers Correctional Officers

An inmate at the Oneida County Jail attacked officers and was able to get hold of one of their tasers before being disarmed by correctional officers. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison was about to be escorted to the medical unit when he attacked officers as they entered his cell. In the attack, Cruz-Raison grabbed the taser off of one of the correctional officer's belts and pointed it at the officers.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica burglary suspect turns himself in to police

UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect in a burglary investigation turned himself in on Friday following an alleged break-in in downtown Utica the day before. Police were called to 110 Genesee St. around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday after someone reported that a man, who they were familiar with, had kicked in the door to their apartment and threatened them. The victim also claims the burglar stole a cell phone before leaving the apartment.
UTICA, NY

