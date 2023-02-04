Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa.

Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.

Inarguably, the move makes sense for the former Notre Dame play caller. Nearly every offensive coordinator that works with Alabama head coach Nick Saban goes onto an even more prestigious role. Even Bill O’Brien landed an NFL offensive coordinator job after mixed results with the team.

Saban’s recent hiring miss with O’Brien calls into question his evolving philosophy and whether or not he hired the right guy with Rees. The conservative nature of the Alabama offense before Friday’s hire, and presumably after, could aid opponents in hanging around with the Tide.

Here’s a look at how Texas fans and others reacted to the hire.

