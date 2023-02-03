Read full article on original website
DWR issues emergency statewide ban on ‘shed hunting’ amid harsh winter conditions
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has announced a statewide emergency closure to "shed hunting" in an effort to help wintering big game, particularly deer populations. The last time shed hunting was prohibited in Utah was 2017.
Utah’s Tiger Trout State Record Broken Twice in One Week
The state of Utah has announced a new tiger trout record. A fisherman named Fatu Katoa hauled the massive hybrid fish through an ice fishing hole on December 30, 2022. It edged out the previous record by a mere half of an inch. Katoa later released the trout back into Joe’s Valley Reservoir, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR).
DWR institutes emergency closure of antler shed hunting season across Utah
UTAH — This year’s above-average snow totals have been a plus for many areas of Utah, but it hasn’t come without its downsides. Local wildlife continues to have problems trying […]
ABC 4
Does Utah have the greatest snow on earth?
Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer Cox speak …. Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer Cox speak about the State of the Union. A Warning on Facebook Marketplace After Fraud, Violent …. Experts warn about Facebook Marketplace after these incidents took place. Young Girl Safely Pulled from Rubble...
Splitting the Great Salt Lake into two
e Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands is preparing to increase the height of a berm along the causeway at Great Salt Lake by five feet as directed by Governor Spencer Cox. In doing so, the berm will effectively act like a dam and separate the lake into two separate bodies of water. While this is temporary, some have concerns it will lead to relaxed water conservation efforts.
kslnewsradio.com
Course certification now required for OHV driving on Utah public land
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is now enforcing a law requiring an educational course for off-highway vehicles. The state requires the course certification for all off-highway vehicle (OHV) drivers intending to drive on public land. Operators of type one, two and three OHVs as well as drivers of off-highway...
kslnewsradio.com
Thousands of dead birds are washing ashore at the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — Tens of thousands of dead birds are washing up on the shores of the Great Salt Lake. Wildlife experts say it’s all very normal. John Luft, program manager of the Great Salt Lake Ecosystem Program, said millions of birds migrate to Utah every winter. Between 10,000 to 20,000 of these birds die and end up in the Great Salt Lake.
ksl.com
Utah reaches annual snowpack normal 2 months early. What happens next?
SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend's storm pumped more than 1 foot of snow in parts of the Cottonwood canyons, and helped Utah's mountain snowpack reach its seasonal normal along the way. The National Weather Service reported that one site near Brighton received 13 inches of snow, as of...
upr.org
Ask an Expert: Update on avian influenza in Utah
Nearly 2.2 million birds in Utah were lost to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) between April 2022 and January 2023. This total includes eight non-commercial poultry flocks, 18 commercial egg layer and turkey flocks, and one commercial gamebird facility. Non-commercial detections in backyard chicken flocks and petting zoos have occurred in Cache, Utah, Salt Lake, and Weber counties.
ABC 4
Nate Larsen with utah's winter storms and their impacts on reservoirs
Nate Larsen with utah's winter storms and their impacts on reservoirs. Nate Larsen with utah’s winter storms and their impacts …. Nate Larsen with utah's winter storms and their impacts on reservoirs. Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer Cox speak …. Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer...
ABC 4
A Warning on Facebook Marketplace After Fraud, Violent Cases
Experts warn about Facebook Marketplace after these incidents took place. A Warning on Facebook Marketplace After Fraud, Violent …. Experts warn about Facebook Marketplace after these incidents took place. Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer Cox speak …. Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer Cox speak about the...
utah.gov
Utah Argues in Favor of the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation’s Hunting and Fishing Rights in 9th Circut Court of Appeals
Yesterday, Utah Constitutional Defense Assistant Attorney General Lance Sorenson argued in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation, one of eight federally recognized tribes in Utah, be allowed to hunt and fish on their ancestral territory, including in parts of Idaho, according to the Fort Bridger Treaty of 1868.
kjzz.com
Father who lost two sons to suicide calls for mental health screenings in Utah schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In 2013, Troy Slaymaker lost his 14-year-old son, Chance, to suicide. Three years later, his world was shattered once again when his oldest son, Travis, also took his own life. "You don't heal from this, you just try to learn to cope," Slaymaker said.
OnlyInYourState
People Used To Flock To This Tiny Utah Town To Mine Silver In Sandstone
There are small towns all around Utah with a unique history but one that is often forgotten is the history of Silver Reef. In the late 1800s, people flocked to this mining town to strike it rich. Unfortunately, however, this wealth didn’t last long and today, Silver Reef is a ghost town with a few attractions that are certainly worth checking out.
kuer.org
Elk have Salt Lake City in a tizzy. Here’s why they’re here
It's not something you see every day, a herd of elk trotting across I-80 during morning traffic. In the past several weeks, wildlife and public safety officials have had their hands full near Parley's Canyon in Salt Lake County. So, are these ungulates moving here like everyone else? Not quite....
tourcounsel.com
City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah
The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
ABC 4
Road Rage Incident
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Utah Senator Mike Lee...
KGUN 9
Utah man arrested, sex-trafficked girl from Arizona rescued from basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested after a juvenile female who was reported missing from Arizona was located in the basement of his West Valley City, Utah home. Jordan Sorenson faces probation violations and an investigation is underway by the Attorney General's human trafficking unit...
dailyutahchronicle.com
How Does Utah Use the Colorado River?
As Utah continues to expand and lakes and rivers dry, it is important to consider one of the West’s major water sources — the Colorado River. The Colorado River only accounts for 27% of Utah’s water usage, according to KUER, while the majority of Utah’s water comes from the Great Salt Lake and the rivers that feed into it. Utah is allowed to use 23% of the Colorado River. The other three states in the Upper Colorado Basin, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, use 51.75%, 11.25% and 14% respectively, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
kslnewsradio.com
Is illness or poor air quality causing that cough?
SALT LAKE CITY — When inversions trap dirty air over Utah, how do you know when your cough comes from the gunky air or something else?. Intermountain Health Respiratory and Critical Care Physician Denitza Blagev said COVID and inversion-related health problems are two different things. Conditions like COVID, the...
