As Utah continues to expand and lakes and rivers dry, it is important to consider one of the West’s major water sources — the Colorado River. The Colorado River only accounts for 27% of Utah’s water usage, according to KUER, while the majority of Utah’s water comes from the Great Salt Lake and the rivers that feed into it. Utah is allowed to use 23% of the Colorado River. The other three states in the Upper Colorado Basin, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, use 51.75%, 11.25% and 14% respectively, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO