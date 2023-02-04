PREVIEW: No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Kansas State
Conference title ramifications are on the line in Manhattan, Kansas. The Texas Longhorns (7-2) and Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) enter the second half of the Big 12 title race.
A win for Kansas State would put the Wildcats in a tie with Texas for first place. Should the Longhorns emerge victorious, Rodney Terry’s team would distance itself from the field and maintain its spot atop the standings.
K-State suffered its third conference loss Tuesday night against Kansas, 90-78. Jerome Tang’s team became the victim of his own fast pace as the Jayhawks scored at will.
Texas had similar success offensively when they met Saturday’s foe in Austin earlier this year. The Longhorns defense did not fare as well in the 116-103 defeat.
Here’s a look at how the two teams stack up heading into the game.
Team Records
Texas Longhorns – 18-4 (7-2)
Kansas State Wildcats – 18-4 (6-3)
Leading scorers
Marcus Carr – 16.7 points per game
Keyontae Johnson – 18.2 points per game
Points per game
Texas Longhorns – 79.9 points per game
Kansas State Wildcats – 77.2 points per game
Kansas State's last five games
- at Kansas – lost 90-78
- Florida – won 64-50
- at Iowa State – lost 80-76
- Texas Tech – won 68-58
- Kansas – won 83-82 (OT)
Texas' last five games
- Baylor – won 76-71
- at Tennessee – lost 82-71
- Oklahoma State – won 89-75
- at West Virginia – won 69-61
- at Iowa State – lost 78-67
ESPN Matchup Prediction
Prediction
Texas needs to win this one with a game at Kansas looming on Monday night. I expect the Longhorns will lose to the Jayhawks but they stay ahead this week.
Texas 80, Kansas State 75
