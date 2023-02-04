PREVIEW: No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Kansas State

Conference title ramifications are on the line in Manhattan, Kansas. The Texas Longhorns (7-2) and Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) enter the second half of the Big 12 title race.

A win for Kansas State would put the Wildcats in a tie with Texas for first place. Should the Longhorns emerge victorious, Rodney Terry’s team would distance itself from the field and maintain its spot atop the standings.

K-State suffered its third conference loss Tuesday night against Kansas, 90-78. Jerome Tang’s team became the victim of his own fast pace as the Jayhawks scored at will.

Texas had similar success offensively when they met Saturday’s foe in Austin earlier this year. The Longhorns defense did not fare as well in the 116-103 defeat.

Here’s a look at how the two teams stack up heading into the game.

Team Records

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns – 18-4 (7-2)

Kansas State Wildcats – 18-4 (6-3)

Leading scorers

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Carr – 16.7 points per game

Keyontae Johnson – 18.2 points per game

Points per game

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns – 79.9 points per game

Kansas State Wildcats – 77.2 points per game

Kansas State's last five games

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

at Kansas – lost 90-78 Florida – won 64-50 at Iowa State – lost 80-76 Texas Tech – won 68-58 Kansas – won 83-82 (OT)

Texas' last five games

Kns Ut Basketball Vs Texas

Baylor – won 76-71 at Tennessee – lost 82-71 Oklahoma State – won 89-75 at West Virginia – won 69-61 at Iowa State – lost 78-67

ESPN Matchup Prediction

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas needs to win this one with a game at Kansas looming on Monday night. I expect the Longhorns will lose to the Jayhawks but they stay ahead this week.

Texas 80, Kansas State 75