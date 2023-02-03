Read full article on original website
DWR issues emergency statewide ban on ‘shed hunting’ amid harsh winter conditions
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has announced a statewide emergency closure to "shed hunting" in an effort to help wintering big game, particularly deer populations. The last time shed hunting was prohibited in Utah was 2017.
DWR institutes emergency closure of antler shed hunting season across Utah
UTAH — This year’s above-average snow totals have been a plus for many areas of Utah, but it hasn’t come without its downsides. Local wildlife continues to have problems trying […]
kslnewsradio.com
Course certification now required for OHV driving on Utah public land
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is now enforcing a law requiring an educational course for off-highway vehicles. The state requires the course certification for all off-highway vehicle (OHV) drivers intending to drive on public land. Operators of type one, two and three OHVs as well as drivers of off-highway...
Splitting the Great Salt Lake into two
e Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands is preparing to increase the height of a berm along the causeway at Great Salt Lake by five feet as directed by Governor Spencer Cox. In doing so, the berm will effectively act like a dam and separate the lake into two separate bodies of water. While this is temporary, some have concerns it will lead to relaxed water conservation efforts.
Utah reaches annual snowpack normal 2 months early. What happens next?
This weekend’s storm pumped more than 1 foot of snow in parts of the Cottonwood canyons, and helped Utah’s mountain snowpack reach its seasonal normal along the way.
upr.org
Ask an Expert: Update on avian influenza in Utah
Nearly 2.2 million birds in Utah were lost to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) between April 2022 and January 2023. This total includes eight non-commercial poultry flocks, 18 commercial egg layer and turkey flocks, and one commercial gamebird facility. Non-commercial detections in backyard chicken flocks and petting zoos have occurred in Cache, Utah, Salt Lake, and Weber counties.
Utah’s Tiger Trout State Record Broken Twice in One Week
The state of Utah has announced a new tiger trout record. A fisherman named Fatu Katoa hauled the massive hybrid fish through an ice fishing hole on December 30, 2022. It edged out the previous record by a mere half of an inch. Katoa later released the trout back into Joe’s Valley Reservoir, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR).
ABC 4
Does Utah have the greatest snow on earth?
utah.gov
Utah Argues in Favor of the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation’s Hunting and Fishing Rights in 9th Circut Court of Appeals
Yesterday, Utah Constitutional Defense Assistant Attorney General Lance Sorenson argued in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation, one of eight federally recognized tribes in Utah, be allowed to hunt and fish on their ancestral territory, including in parts of Idaho, according to the Fort Bridger Treaty of 1868.
Phys.org
As Lake Powell shrinks, the emergent landscape is coming back to life—and posing new challenges
As Western states haggle over reducing water use because of declining flows in the Colorado River Basin, a more hopeful drama is playing out in Glen Canyon. Lake Powell, the second-largest U.S. reservoir, extends from northern Arizona into southern Utah. A critical water source for seven Colorado River Basin states, it has shrunk dramatically over the past 40 years.
ABC 4
A Warning on Facebook Marketplace After Fraud, Violent Cases
890kdxu.com
Utah is #9 in the USA for Long Scenic Walks
If you've been around Utah for a while, you know a lot about what our state has to offer as a great place to live. When I read the latest feature getting attention, I think SOUTHERN Utah is a big contributor here. The people at Gambling.com did a survey and found that Utah ranks #9 of the 50 states for Long Scenic Walks.
kslnewsradio.com
Thousands of dead birds are washing ashore at the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — Tens of thousands of dead birds are washing up on the shores of the Great Salt Lake. Wildlife experts say it’s all very normal. John Luft, program manager of the Great Salt Lake Ecosystem Program, said millions of birds migrate to Utah every winter. Between 10,000 to 20,000 of these birds die and end up in the Great Salt Lake.
ABC 4
Nate Larsen with utah's winter storms and their impacts on reservoirs
State wants Utah Lake islands lawsuit thrown out
The Utah Attorney General's Office is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit challenging the state's rejection of a controversial project to dredge Utah Lake and build islands with it.
OnlyInYourState
People Used To Flock To This Tiny Utah Town To Mine Silver In Sandstone
There are small towns all around Utah with a unique history but one that is often forgotten is the history of Silver Reef. In the late 1800s, people flocked to this mining town to strike it rich. Unfortunately, however, this wealth didn’t last long and today, Silver Reef is a ghost town with a few attractions that are certainly worth checking out.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Why Arizona dark skies matter
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City hosts “Why Arizona Dark Skies Matter” on Friday, February 10 at 3:30 PM in Community Rooms A/B. Matthew Goodwin will be the presenter. He has a Ph.D. in Philosophy and has taught environmental ethics, media ethics, and technology and human values at Northern Arizona University, Coconino Community College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
rmef.org
19 Utah Elk Likely Died from Eating Poisonous Shrub
Nineteen elk dropped dead in Mapleton, a Utah community about 50 miles south of Salt Lake City along the Wasatch Mountains. The culprit is believed to be a common ornamental but toxic shrub found used in landscaping. “Honestly, it’s heartbreaking,” John Jackson, Mapleton police chief told ksl.com. “They’re constant in...
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
The IUP Panel on vaccine passports, ending emergency declarations and the 2024 field
A bill banning most businesses and government agencies from requiring vaccines for employees and customers clears the Utah House.
