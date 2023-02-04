Tyrece Radford and Henry Coleman III each scored 15 points to lead Texas A&M to an 82-57 rout of Georgia in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in College Station, Texas. Radford went 5 of 7 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, to go along with seven rebounds. Coleman hit 4 of 6 from the floor and grabbed six rebounds for the Aggies, who have won 10 of their past 12 games.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO