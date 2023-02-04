Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
City of Jonesboro offering amnesty days
JONESBORO — The city of Jonesboro is hosting three amnesty days for those who have been cited or have a failure to appear status with the Jonesboro Municipal Court or Probation Office. The days, to be held on Feb. 18, Feb. 25 and March 25, give all a chance...
Clayton News Daily
Jonesboro High celebrates naming of Douglas Brothers Court
When Harry and Toney Douglas IV were students at Jonesboro High School in the early 2000s, they put the Cardinals on the high school basketball map in Georgia. The dynamic duo led Jonesboro to the state title game in 2003 before falling to a talented Wheeler team in a game played at Georgia Tech.
Clayton News Daily
College Park Skyhawks partner with Fifth Third Bank for community programming
The College Park Skyhawks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, and Fifth Third Bank Georgia announced a partnership Monday that will focus on community programming, as well as include social media and in-venue elements. The newly formed partnership marks the first banking partner in the history...
Clayton News Daily
Tennessee Lawmakers Propose Making Super Bowl Monday a State Holiday
A number of candidates to replace Columbus Day on American states’ and cities’ holiday calendars have sprung up in recent years. One suggestion, however, is particularly friendly to sports fans. This week, two Tennessee state legislators — Sen. London Lamar (D-Memphis) and Rep. Joe Towns Jr. (D-Memphis) —...
Clayton News Daily
Texas A&M routs Georgia for 10th win in 12 games
Tyrece Radford and Henry Coleman III each scored 15 points to lead Texas A&M to an 82-57 rout of Georgia in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in College Station, Texas. Radford went 5 of 7 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, to go along with seven rebounds. Coleman hit 4 of 6 from the floor and grabbed six rebounds for the Aggies, who have won 10 of their past 12 games.
