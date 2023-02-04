Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news
The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
James Harden Made A Cold Response To Kyrie Irving Getting Traded To The Mavericks
James Harden had an uninterested answer to the news of Kyrie Irving getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks.
Stephen A. Smith Absolutely Destroys Kyrie Irving After Shocking Trade Request
Stephen A. Smith once again charged against Kyrie Irving after the player requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
Clippers may seek buyout with John Wall if he’s not traded
The Clippers are attempting to trade point guard John Wall and may consider a buyout if they can’t find a deal, multiple sources tell Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times. Wall, 32, signed with L.A. in July after reaching a buyout with Houston. His two-year contract includes a $6.479M salary for this season and a $6.8M team option for 2023-24.
Knicks, Jazz discussing blockbuster trade involving multiple players, draft picks
The Knicks and Jazz have engaged in some exploratory conversations about a possible trade that would send wing Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt to New York, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. According to Scotto, the proposed deal would see Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and draft capital going to Utah.
The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem
New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving is the obvious star of the NBA news cycle right now, but Spencer Dinwiddie is proving to be a worthy supporting act. The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a blockbuster deal. Dinwiddie and multiple other assets will be headed back to Brooklyn as part... The post Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Al Horford's Sister Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving Amid His Trade Request From The Nets
Anna Horford tweeted an image of Irving from his Celtics days, reminding everyone about the time he assured fans he would suit up for Boston, only to leave to Brooklyn later.
Kyrie Irving Reveals His True Feelings On Joining Luka Doncic And The Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving's initial reaction to blockbuster trade.
Kevin Durant's True Feelings On Playing With Ben Simmons After Kyrie Irving Trade
NBA Insider reveals KD's thoughts on Ben Simmons.
Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons In The Perfect Trade With The Brooklyn Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers could not only trade for Kyrie Irving soon but also add Ben Simmons in an incredible move.
Woj: Nets' Kevin Durant 'surprised' by Kyrie Irving's trade request
When Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving‘s request for a trade went public on Friday, it appears that the world was taken over by the news and what comes of it. Everything from why Irving requested the trade to where he could go was all over the Twittersphere. According to...
Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason
The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA trade rumors: Heat won't swap Kyle Lowry for Russell Westbrook; 76ers interested in Jarred Vanderbilt
The NBA trade deadline is now less than a week away, and Kyrie Irving's request to be moved out of Brooklyn has added a whole new layer of intrigue. There are plenty of other rumors outside of Irving too, as teams are starting to kick things into hyperdrive leading up to deadline day.
Russell Westbrook Breaks His Silence On Ongoing Trade Rumors As Lakers Make A Move For Kyrie Irving
Russell Westbrook says he doesn't feel any additional pressure amid trade rumors.
NBA Fans Speculate As Russell Westbrook Won't Play For Lakers Tonight: "He's Gone"
Russell Westbrook won't be available for the Los Angeles Lakers' next game and fans are speculating about his future.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Be Out Of The Kyrie Irving Race Due To Key Reason
Kyrie Irving could be out of the Los Angeles Lakers radar given his demands.
The Full Timeline Of The Rise And Fall Of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden On The Brooklyn Nets
With the trade of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant is left all alone with the Brooklyn Nets.
“If that’s your best friend, I don’t want that; give me an enemy” - Kendrick Perkins blasts Kyrie Irving for turning his back on Kevin Durant
Perkins also called Kyrie out for ruining Michael Jordan day with his trade request.
Los Angeles Lakers Can Land 3 Utah Jazz Players For Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers can get 3 Utah Jazz players for Russell Westbrook, with the potential targets being named in a report.
