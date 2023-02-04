ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded Sunday night to a commercial fire at Messer Airport Highway and Aviation Avenue. Authorities said that two additional engines were requested for manpower as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Get...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake

Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
AL.com

You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South

Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
CBS42.com

Victim in Center Point homicide identified

BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed during a reported assault in Center Point. According to the coroner’s office, 59-year-old Phillip Edward Lankford, of Center Point, was found dead at Shadowood Circle NE around 9:26 a.m. Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
CENTER POINT, AL
CBS 42

Former Birmingham detective sentenced to life in prison after killing woman in ‘love triangle gone bad’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly three years after a “love triangle gone bad” resulted in the death of a woman, a former detective with the Birmingham Police Department has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Alfreda Fluker, 42, received the life sentence without parole after being convicted of capital murder […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police officer rescues small child riding toy car on Gadsden road

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — A police officer helped a child get to safety after they were spotted playing with a toy in the middle of a Gadsden road Friday afternoon. The Gadsden Police Department said the man who intervened was Lieutenant Josh Russell. The incident happened on Rainbow Drive...
GADSDEN, AL
tourcounsel.com

Gadsden Mall | Shopping mall in Gadsden, Alabama

The Gadsden Mall is a regional 502,591-square-foot (46,692.2 m2) shopping mall on U.S. Route 411 (Rainbow Drive) in Gadsden, Alabama. Located at the interchange of Interstate 759 and U.S. Route 411, it is in the southern section of the city. It is anchored by Belk. The site of the mall...
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Police issue missing person alert for Odenville teen

ODENVILLE, Ala. — The Odenville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen. Sixteen-year-old Natalee Cramer was last seen on Jan. 30 at around 6 p.m. She was last seen in the area of Highway 174 and Potter Lane in Odenville. Police say she was wearing a...
ODENVILLE, AL
WAFF

Welfare check turns into officer-involved shooting in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - A welfare check in Cherokee County turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a gun at officers. According to a Facebook post from the Cherokee Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check call involving “a person being held against their will.”. When...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-based medical practice is informing patients of a data breach that could have compromised personal information. Cardiovascular Associates (CVA), a physician practice with multiple locations in and around Birmingham, discovered on December 5 that systems within CVA’s network may have been subject to unauthorized activity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man identified after being found shot to death in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Phillip Edward Lankford, 59, of Center Point. He lived at the apartment complex where he was found shot. ----- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday in Center Point. At around...
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police issue alert for missing 14-year-old girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Jehla Prince was reported missing on Jan. 31 and last seen on Feb. 1 around 3 a.m. on Avenue P in Ensley. She is 5 feet 4 inches, and weighs 100- 120...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

