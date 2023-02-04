Read full article on original website
‘Someone put him there’: Brother of Birmingham man found dead in drainage ditch looking for answers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It was unusual for Jeramy Hallmon not be in touch with his family. His brother, Hank, said the 38-year-old would check in on their mother every day, as well as keep in contact with both him and their sister. Last October, he and Hallmon had talked about what their Thanksgiving plans […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded Sunday night to a commercial fire at Messer Airport Highway and Aviation Avenue. Authorities said that two additional engines were requested for manpower as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Get...
Vigil held in front of Birmingham construction office for ‘Cop City’ protester killed in Georgia
Mourners held a vigil in Birmingham on Saturday evening for a protester killed in Georgia resisting construction of the $90 million police and firefighter training center nicknamed “Cop City.”. The Birmingham chapter of Democratic Socialists of America held the vigil in front of the Birmingham office of Brasfield &...
Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake
Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South
Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
CBS42.com
Victim in Center Point homicide identified
BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed during a reported assault in Center Point. According to the coroner’s office, 59-year-old Phillip Edward Lankford, of Center Point, was found dead at Shadowood Circle NE around 9:26 a.m. Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
Former Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith takes job in Washington state
Former Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith will take over as top cop of a city police force in Washington. Smith resigned as Birmingham’s chief in 2022 after three years on the job. He cited personal reasons for his unexpected exit. Smith will take the helm of the Lakewood Police...
Former Birmingham detective sentenced to life in prison after killing woman in ‘love triangle gone bad’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly three years after a “love triangle gone bad” resulted in the death of a woman, a former detective with the Birmingham Police Department has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Alfreda Fluker, 42, received the life sentence without parole after being convicted of capital murder […]
Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
ABC 33/40 News
Police officer rescues small child riding toy car on Gadsden road
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — A police officer helped a child get to safety after they were spotted playing with a toy in the middle of a Gadsden road Friday afternoon. The Gadsden Police Department said the man who intervened was Lieutenant Josh Russell. The incident happened on Rainbow Drive...
wbrc.com
Shelby County Humane Society in need of adopters, fosters, volunteers
SHLEBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Humane Society is overrun with dogs right now and they need your help. Whether you can donate, foster, or adopt, they say they need a little bit of everything right now. Workers say while the shelter typically holds 150 dogs comfortably, they...
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
tourcounsel.com
Gadsden Mall | Shopping mall in Gadsden, Alabama
The Gadsden Mall is a regional 502,591-square-foot (46,692.2 m2) shopping mall on U.S. Route 411 (Rainbow Drive) in Gadsden, Alabama. Located at the interchange of Interstate 759 and U.S. Route 411, it is in the southern section of the city. It is anchored by Belk. The site of the mall...
Second person dies following Hueytown house fire
A second person has died following a January house fire in Hueytown.
wvtm13.com
Police issue missing person alert for Odenville teen
ODENVILLE, Ala. — The Odenville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen. Sixteen-year-old Natalee Cramer was last seen on Jan. 30 at around 6 p.m. She was last seen in the area of Highway 174 and Potter Lane in Odenville. Police say she was wearing a...
WAFF
Welfare check turns into officer-involved shooting in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - A welfare check in Cherokee County turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a gun at officers. According to a Facebook post from the Cherokee Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check call involving “a person being held against their will.”. When...
wbrc.com
Calhoun Co. Sheriff struggling to hire correctional officers and deputies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County Sheriff said he is worried the release of hundreds of state inmates will put a strain on the already severely understaffed jail. Sheriff Mathew Wade said the county is down nearly 40 percent in staff. He said he could hire 15 jailers right now and still have spots to fill.
wbrc.com
Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-based medical practice is informing patients of a data breach that could have compromised personal information. Cardiovascular Associates (CVA), a physician practice with multiple locations in and around Birmingham, discovered on December 5 that systems within CVA’s network may have been subject to unauthorized activity.
wvtm13.com
Man identified after being found shot to death in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Phillip Edward Lankford, 59, of Center Point. He lived at the apartment complex where he was found shot. ----- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday in Center Point. At around...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police issue alert for missing 14-year-old girl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Jehla Prince was reported missing on Jan. 31 and last seen on Feb. 1 around 3 a.m. on Avenue P in Ensley. She is 5 feet 4 inches, and weighs 100- 120...
