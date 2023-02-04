Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Montgomery man charged with manslaughter in city’s latest homicide
Montgomery police have arrested a man in the city’s latest homicide. It happened on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Eastern Blvd. Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Mahankali was taken to a...
alabamanews.net
MPD: One injured in Sunday shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman. Officers responded to a local hospital around 2:14 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a person showed up with a gunshot wound. Officers later determined that the shooting occurred in the area of Ridgecrest Street and Stuart Street. The...
alabamanews.net
MPD: Driver killed in October 2022 accident identified
Montgomery police have released the identity of a man killed in an accident in October. The accident happened on Sunday, October 30, 2022 around 8 a.m. in the area of Northern Blvd near Coliseum Blvd. Officers and fire medics were called to the area on a single-vehicle accident. Once they...
alabamanews.net
MPD: Woman injured in shooting on Woodley Square
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon. Officers and fire medics were called around 3:00 p.m. to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
WSFA
Montgomery police seeking help to find missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old man. Authorities said Andy Tang may be living with a condition that impairs his judgement. According to police, Tang was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Thoroughbred Court. He was reportedly wearing a gray and black jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
elmoreautauganews.com
Three Stolen Vehicles recovered in Autauga County
On Wednesday, February 1,2023, Investigator Porath was contacted by Prattville Police Department regarding three stolen vehicles that may be in the county. On Saturday, February 4,2023, Porath followed a lead as to the possible location of the stolen vehicles. After further investigation, Investigator Porath, along with Cpl. Hill, went into the woods and discovered three vehicles matching the description of the stolen vehicles. All three vehicles were then confirmed to be stolen from the City of Prattville and recovered at that time. The matter remains under investigation.
WSFA
Montgomery County DA warns residents of jury duty scam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is warning of an old scam that’s resurfaced to target residents. According to Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey, the scammers call and tell the victim they are with an official agency, like the DA’s office, sheriff’s office, or police department. To further convince you the scam is legitimate, the scammer’s number will show up as being from an official agency.
WSFA
Prattville police seek assistance locating missing man
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are seeking community assistance in locating a missing man. According to the department, Willie James Moss, 52, was last seen at his residence on Malone Court Sunday around 4:30 p.m. He is described as being 5′07″ and 185 pounds and last seen wearing black jeans, a grey jacket and Nike shoes.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Missing Prattville man found safe
Prattville police chief Mark Thompson said 52-year-old Willie James Moss has been found safe. Prattville police need your help with locating a missing man. 52-year-old Willie James Moss was last seen at his home on Malone Court Sunday. Moss is described as 5’7″ and 185 lbs. He was last wearing...
YAHOO!
Police: Man wanted in Rockford shooting death of Pinnon Meats employee has been found
Rockford police posted on its Twitter account shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday that its search for a man wanted in the shooting death of a Rockford woman has come to an end. "The man charged with the murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon’s in early January is now in custody in Huntsville, Alabama," the department stated.
alabamanews.net
Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting
Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
apr.org
Lost and Found Facebook page to help Selma tornado victims find missing items
A Facebook group is helping reconnect storm victims with lost belongings after last month’s deadly tornadoes in Alabama. It’s called the “Missing Items, Documents, Photos from Alabama Tornados.” The group is open to anyone who has found an item. Or anyone looking for possessions after the recent storms across the state. Group creator Lori Rikard encourages those living or hunting in the surrounding areas to be on the lookout for lost items.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery police officer relieved of duty after domestic violence charge
A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of duty after being charged with domestic violence. MPD says disciplinary proceedings began after 37-year-old Daniel Webster III was charged with third degree domestic violence – harassment. According to court records, Webster III was involved in a confrontation with his wife and...
WTVM
Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery County Mugshots from 01/16/2023 – 01/31/2023
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 1/16/2023-1/31/2023. All are innocent unless proven guilty.
alabamanews.net
Human remains found in Montgomery, two suspects arrested
Montgomery police say the discovery of human remains has prompted a homicide investigation. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday just before noon. The human remains have been identified as that of 54-year-old Eric Stewart, of Montgomery. MPD has charged 16-year-old Zackell Grove and 26-year-old Wesley Speaks,...
Missing Montgomery father found slain; 2 including 16-year-old charged with capital murder
Human remains of a Montgomery man missing for several weeks have been recovered, and two people are charged with capital murder in his death. Eric Stewart, a 54-year-old father, disappeared on Jan. 8, according to friends and his coworkers at Koch Foods. On Tuesday, Montgomery police responded to the 3000...
Unlike in Memphis, Montgomery police fight release of brutal bodycam footage
Despite a court ruling suggesting that Montgomery police used excessive force, and despite the family’s call for the body camera footage to be made public, the four-year-old video of a police dog biting and killing a Black man remains private. A federal judge last week denied immunity for Montgomery...
alabamanews.net
MPD promotes 36 officers in ceremony Friday
There is a new wave of leadership flowing through the Montgomery Police Department. MPD held a ceremony Friday at Montgomery City Hall to showcase the promotion of officers to different ranks within the department. In all, 36 officers were promoted, ranging from corporal to captain. WAKA spoke with some of...
WSFA
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee. Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into...
