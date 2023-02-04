ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alabamanews.net

Montgomery man charged with manslaughter in city’s latest homicide

Montgomery police have arrested a man in the city’s latest homicide. It happened on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Eastern Blvd. Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Mahankali was taken to a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD: One injured in Sunday shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman. Officers responded to a local hospital around 2:14 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a person showed up with a gunshot wound. Officers later determined that the shooting occurred in the area of Ridgecrest Street and Stuart Street. The...
alabamanews.net

MPD: Driver killed in October 2022 accident identified

Montgomery police have released the identity of a man killed in an accident in October. The accident happened on Sunday, October 30, 2022 around 8 a.m. in the area of Northern Blvd near Coliseum Blvd. Officers and fire medics were called to the area on a single-vehicle accident. Once they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD: Woman injured in shooting on Woodley Square

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon. Officers and fire medics were called around 3:00 p.m. to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
WSFA

Montgomery police seeking help to find missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old man. Authorities said Andy Tang may be living with a condition that impairs his judgement. According to police, Tang was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Thoroughbred Court. He was reportedly wearing a gray and black jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Three Stolen Vehicles recovered in Autauga County

On Wednesday, February 1,2023, Investigator Porath was contacted by Prattville Police Department regarding three stolen vehicles that may be in the county. On Saturday, February 4,2023, Porath followed a lead as to the possible location of the stolen vehicles. After further investigation, Investigator Porath, along with Cpl. Hill, went into the woods and discovered three vehicles matching the description of the stolen vehicles. All three vehicles were then confirmed to be stolen from the City of Prattville and recovered at that time. The matter remains under investigation.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery County DA warns residents of jury duty scam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is warning of an old scam that’s resurfaced to target residents. According to Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey, the scammers call and tell the victim they are with an official agency, like the DA’s office, sheriff’s office, or police department. To further convince you the scam is legitimate, the scammer’s number will show up as being from an official agency.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Prattville police seek assistance locating missing man

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are seeking community assistance in locating a missing man. According to the department, Willie James Moss, 52, was last seen at his residence on Malone Court Sunday around 4:30 p.m. He is described as being 5′07″ and 185 pounds and last seen wearing black jeans, a grey jacket and Nike shoes.
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Missing Prattville man found safe

Prattville police chief Mark Thompson said 52-year-old Willie James Moss has been found safe. Prattville police need your help with locating a missing man. 52-year-old Willie James Moss was last seen at his home on Malone Court Sunday. Moss is described as 5’7″ and 185 lbs. He was last wearing...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting

Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
apr.org

Lost and Found Facebook page to help Selma tornado victims find missing items

A Facebook group is helping reconnect storm victims with lost belongings after last month’s deadly tornadoes in Alabama. It’s called the “Missing Items, Documents, Photos from Alabama Tornados.” The group is open to anyone who has found an item. Or anyone looking for possessions after the recent storms across the state. Group creator Lori Rikard encourages those living or hunting in the surrounding areas to be on the lookout for lost items.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery police officer relieved of duty after domestic violence charge

A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of duty after being charged with domestic violence. MPD says disciplinary proceedings began after 37-year-old Daniel Webster III was charged with third degree domestic violence – harassment. According to court records, Webster III was involved in a confrontation with his wife and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Human remains found in Montgomery, two suspects arrested

Montgomery police say the discovery of human remains has prompted a homicide investigation. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday just before noon. The human remains have been identified as that of 54-year-old Eric Stewart, of Montgomery. MPD has charged 16-year-old Zackell Grove and 26-year-old Wesley Speaks,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD promotes 36 officers in ceremony Friday

There is a new wave of leadership flowing through the Montgomery Police Department. MPD held a ceremony Friday at Montgomery City Hall to showcase the promotion of officers to different ranks within the department. In all, 36 officers were promoted, ranging from corporal to captain. WAKA spoke with some of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee. Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into...
WETUMPKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy