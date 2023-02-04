Read full article on original website
The Coast Guard will continue searching for a man who was pulled underwater by a 'huge' fish 5 days ago and is expanding the 515-mile search to 'bring him home'
Mark Knittle, 63, was fishing for ahi tuna with his friend near Hōnaunau on Sunday, when he was last heard saying, "the fish is huge," police said.
Coast Guard calls off unsuccessful search for fisherman who was dragged underwater after catching a 'huge' tuna
Mark Knittle went missing on January 15 after police say he was pulled overboard by a massive fish he was trying to catch.
Moment mariner rescued by US Coast Guard as vessel capsized by huge wave
Dramatic footage captures the moment a mariner was rescued by the US Coast Guard after a huge wave smashed into a yacht at the mouth of the Columbia River.A rescue swimmer was deployed to the water using a winch cable but as he approached, a breaking wave capsized the vessel, throwing the man in.The swimmer - named as John Walton - proceeded to retrieve the mariner from the water and both were hoisted into a helicopter.Local authorities later notified the coast guard that the individual rescued is suspected to have stolen the yacht.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sobbing mother wades through river to rescue lost sausage dogNFL star Damar Hamlin speaks for first time since mid-game cardiac arrestFamily and friends question police theory that Nicola Bulley fell in river
Coast Guard rescues wanted man seconds before massive wave capsizes boat, video shows
The U.S. Coast Guard in the Pacific Northwest rescued a man who was wanted by police after he left a dead fish at the Oregon home featured in "The Goonies."
maritime-executive.com
Video: Yacht Thief Rescued Moments Before Boat Capsizes in Surf
On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard carried out a daring rescue of a boater in peril near the Columbia River Bar - only to discover that he was a thief. While flying a training mission at the mouth of the Columbia River, two U.S. Coast Guard air crews received a mayday from the recreational vessel Sandpiper, a small fiberglass motor yacht. The vessel was out in exceptionally rough surface conditions, with wind and breaking waves.
The Deadliest Catch And Other Crab Fishermen Need To Find A New Alaskan Spot Thanks To Climate Change
Even if you've only been a fan of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" for a short period of time, it's still pretty obvious that the list of essential steps needed for the featured captains and boats to rake in a season's worth of seafood remains consistent. On top of a meticulously maintained boat, needed are traps, bait, backup equipment, a solid crew, and more than a handful of other necessities. Of course, the most important detail is the one thing these brave fishermen are there for in the first place, and that's the crab itself. However, due to climate change, the fishing industry on the Bering Sea has been flipped on its head.
Fisherman missing at sea after he’s dragged overboard by tuna in Hawaii
A fisherman went missing Sunday after a massive tuna dragged him off a boat and into Hawaiian waters, police said. Mark Knittle of Captain Cook was fishing with a friend four miles off the coast of Hōnaunau on the Big Island when he hooked the ahi just before 5 a.m., according to the Hawaii Police Department. “The fish is huge,” Knittle reportedly said just before he was dragged overboard. After witnessing Knittle plunge into the water, the friend tried to grab the line but missed. The friend saw Knittle on the surface for a brief moment but disappeared “within seconds,” police said, adding that...
Diver decapitated by Great White shark in front of fishermen off coast of Mexico
A diver has been decapitated by a Great White shark in waters off of the coast of Mexico in front of shocked fishermen.In the first deadly shark attack of 2023, Manuel Lopez was diving for molluscs off of San Jose Beach in Tobari Bay on the west coast of Mexico when he was attacked by the shark on 5 January. Mr Lopez, a man in his 50s, had his head separated from his body by the 19-foot-long (5.7 metres) shark. Fisherman Jose Bernal told Tracking Sharks that Mr Lopez “was diving when the animal attacked him, ripping off his...
Humpback whale that washed up on Long Island likely struck and killed by vessel
The 41-foot-long humpback whale that washed up on a Long Island beach Monday was likely struck and killed by a vessel, federal authorities suspect. The massive mammal, a male named Luna, may have been trying to breach the surface when a ship slammed into him, officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday. “An accident maybe, or she was sick,” marine scientist Cara Patino told ABC 7. “My heart is really sad for the whale.” Marine officials also revealed that they are very familiar with Luna — scientists have been tracking the whale for its four decades of life, though they...
Military.com
How a Coast Guard Plane Scoured Islands Looking for Migrants — And What the Crew Found
CAY SAL BANK, Bahamas — High above a remote uninhabited Bahamian island, a U.S. Coast Guard air crew on patrol watches as a man and small child fish from a white-sand beach. A twin-outboard engine cabin cruiser is anchored in a cove just a few feet from shore. Using...
maritime-executive.com
Video: Japanese Cargo Ship Capsizes and Sinks After Collision
Two Japanese cargo ships collided while traveling through the Kurushima Strait in the Seto Inland Sea on the night of February 2 with one of the vessels capsizing and later sinking. Three of the vessel’s crew were located, while the search was ongoing for the vessel’s captain and first officer, who were both reported missing. TV images appear to show that at least one person has died. The second vessel was damaged but able to proceed to port with no injuries to the four crew aboard.
Coast Guard intercepts 309 Haitian migrants in 'less than seaworthy' vessel off Florida's coast
The Coast Guard returned 309 Haitian migrants to their home country after intercepting their boat in waters off Florida's coast. The group was a mixture of men, women and children.
Experts explain why humpback whales are washing up on the East Coast
David Sexton of Baltimore, Maryland was walking along the Assateague shoreline last February when he was alerted to a whale sighting a few hundred meters down. "I looked out to the ocean, and I said: 'Where is it?'" The 30-ton, 15-year-old, female Humpback whale wasn't in the ocean. The whale...
South Korea boat capsizes, 9 fishermen missing
Nine fishermen remain missing after a 24-ton South Korean vessel capsized off the country's southwestern coast Saturday evening, authorities said.
Man, 35, rescued by the Coast Guard in Washington after a huge wave wipes out a boat was wanted
Officers had been looking for the man since Wednesday, when an acquaintance alerted them to a video he posted on social media of himself leaving the fish at the house.
maritime-executive.com
US Cargo Ship Delivers New Causeway Along with Supplies to Antarctic
The Military Sealift Command is well underway with this year’s installment of the annual Operation Deep Freeze to resupply the United States’ remote scientific outpost at McMurdo Station, Antarctica. The mission began in December with the loading of cargo aboard two chartered U.S. cargo ships in California, but this year it is facing an added challenge to replace the supply pier at the station while also conducting the resupply mission.
300-pound flipper from humpback whale found dead in North Carolina to be displayed at park
A flipper from an endangered humpback whale that was found dead on one of North Carolina's barrier islands last month will be displayed at a park in the state.
Dead Humpback Whale Washes Ashore on Assateague Beach
As concern grows for whales along the mid-Atlantic coast, a dead humpback whale has been found on the beach at Assateague Island National Seashore. The dead whale is about 20 feet long, and was found washed up Monday morning in the Maryland Oversand Vehicle Area (OSV). The National Park Service has closed the OSV at the 21.8KM mark so that experts can safely deal with the carcass.
Inside the U.S Coast Guard's migrant search at sea
The ongoing surge of migrants arriving along the Florida coast is forcing the U.S. Coast Guard to work around the clock to rescue those who took to the sea for the journey, many in homemade rafts. NBC’s Guad Venegas embedded with the Coast Guard and saw one of those rescues firsthand. Feb. 7, 2023.
Challenges remain as interest grows for returning sea otters to Oregon Coast
For many Oregonians, hearing the phrase “sea otter reintroduction” brings a feeling of confusion. After all, you can watch sea otters swim and dive at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport. And you can travel to a myriad of places named in honor of the fuzzy marine mammals, from Otter Rock to Otter...
