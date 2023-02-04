ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ovechkin slides stick at Pastrnak during NHL All-Star Game

Capitals forward attempts new defensive move on Bruins forward. Alex Ovechkin playfully tosses his stick up ice after being thwarted by David Pastrnak before Pastrnak nets a goal. 00:52 •. Alex Ovechkin got saucy with his defense during the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. The Washington Capitals captain and Metropolitan...
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume

Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
Marner wins post-All-Star Game challenge, drops seven gators in interview

Maple Leafs forward has a little fun after helping Atlantic Division team to win. Mitchell Marner rose to the challenge at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and after it. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward not only helped the Atlantic Division All-Stars to a win, he definitively won a social media challenge posed to him after the game.
Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star Game

The NHL is headed to Toronto for the 2024 All-Star Game, commissioner Gary Bettman announced Saturday ahead of this year's edition in Florida. "We are thrilled to bring the Honda NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time and to shine a spotlight on our current stars in a setting that evokes over a century of league history," Bettman said.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ovechkin takes photo with Red Sox's Devers at All-Star Game

The NHL All-Stars weren't the only superstars at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Boston Red Sox third baseman and two-time MLB All-Star Rafael Devers took a photo with Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin after the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. Devers, a 2018 World Series champion with the Red Sox,...
2023 NHL All-Star Weekend extra special for 1st-time participants

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game is over, but for the players who were there, the memories will last a lifetime. That may be especially true for the 14 players who experienced the NHL All-Star Weekend for the first time. "It's fun to meet all these people...
Top 3 forwards Buffalo Sabres could acquire by trade deadline

The Buffalo Sabres, if they embark on a hot streak after returning to the ice on February 11th, could wind up as buyers at the trade deadline. Last week, we talked about three defensemen the Blue and Gold could trade for as the trade deadline nears. Now, it’s time to shift gears and talk about three forwards the Buffalo Sabres could have their eye on with the deadline approaching.
