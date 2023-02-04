Read full article on original website
NHL
Ovechkin slides stick at Pastrnak during NHL All-Star Game
Capitals forward attempts new defensive move on Bruins forward. Alex Ovechkin playfully tosses his stick up ice after being thwarted by David Pastrnak before Pastrnak nets a goal. 00:52 •. Alex Ovechkin got saucy with his defense during the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. The Washington Capitals captain and Metropolitan...
NBC Sports
Crosby admits red-hot Bruins are 'kind of a different breed right now'
The NHL regular season is on pause right now as the league celebrates its best players at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida this weekend. The league standings are pretty tight at the All-Star break. In the Eastern Conference, six of the eight teams outside of a playoff spot are...
NHL
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
NHL
Marner wins post-All-Star Game challenge, drops seven gators in interview
Maple Leafs forward has a little fun after helping Atlantic Division team to win. Mitchell Marner rose to the challenge at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and after it. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward not only helped the Atlantic Division All-Stars to a win, he definitively won a social media challenge posed to him after the game.
theScore
Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star Game
The NHL is headed to Toronto for the 2024 All-Star Game, commissioner Gary Bettman announced Saturday ahead of this year's edition in Florida. "We are thrilled to bring the Honda NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time and to shine a spotlight on our current stars in a setting that evokes over a century of league history," Bettman said.
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
NHL
Ovechkin takes photo with Red Sox's Devers at All-Star Game
The NHL All-Stars weren't the only superstars at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Boston Red Sox third baseman and two-time MLB All-Star Rafael Devers took a photo with Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin after the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. Devers, a 2018 World Series champion with the Red Sox,...
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Weekend extra special for 1st-time participants
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game is over, but for the players who were there, the memories will last a lifetime. That may be especially true for the 14 players who experienced the NHL All-Star Weekend for the first time. "It's fun to meet all these people...
Top 3 forwards Buffalo Sabres could acquire by trade deadline
The Buffalo Sabres, if they embark on a hot streak after returning to the ice on February 11th, could wind up as buyers at the trade deadline. Last week, we talked about three defensemen the Blue and Gold could trade for as the trade deadline nears. Now, it’s time to shift gears and talk about three forwards the Buffalo Sabres could have their eye on with the deadline approaching.
Bruins rolling, rest of NHL making final push for playoffs
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Cassidy's Vegas Golden Knights lost eight of 10 games going into the All-Star break after leading the Pacific Division at the midway point of the NHL season. They're still safely in a playoff spot in the Western Conference, but they can't keep it up.
