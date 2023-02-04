Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Magic
Disney’s Classic Haunted Mansion Ride Now Closed
A classic Disney attraction is now closed. The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, houses many incredible rides and attractions, ranging from Space Mountain and the Matterhorn Bobsleds to the breathtaking new experiences found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The Resort is made up of two Parks, Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure.
Inside the Magic
Drunken Disney Park Guests Fight, Security Pulled Into Altercation
Disneyland is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth” while Disney Cast Members do their best to keep the Disney magic going for Guests, some Guests decide to ruin it for others. Disneyland Resort is home to two theme parks: Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Each...
Inside the Magic
All Magic Kingdom Guests Forced to Exit Park 6.5 Hours Early
Walt Disney World Resort Guests will be forced to vacate Magic Kingdom Park tonight — January 31, 2023 — almost seven hours earlier than usual. There’s always so much to do at Walt Disney World Resort. The Disney destination near Orlando, Central Florida is a hive of all things Disney magic, and nostalgia, with just a little — OK, maybe a lot — of chaos. Guests visit from all over the world, staying in one of the multiple Disney Resort Hotels to experience the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Disney water parks, and Disney Springs, among other experiences.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts
Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
Inside the Magic
Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage
A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
Inside the Magic
Iconic Disney World Attraction Abandoned, Completely Empty
It’s not just Splash Mountain that has been emptied at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is home to many iconic attractions and entertainment offerings at its four theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Getting Desperate? Cancelling Voyages, Giving Away Resort Stays for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel
The Walt Disney World Resort is canceling “low occupancy voyages” and offering an insane discount to get Guests aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Built as an ultra-immersive extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Galactic Starcruiser takes Guests on a two-night cruise through a Galaxy Far, Far Away where you can truly become a character in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. While the experience has received praise, the price for the experience and the need to Resort hop after two days have continued to keep people away. Now, Disney Parks is unleashing a discount for what was supposed to be a real money winner for The Most Magical Place On Earth.
WDW News Today
Walkway Between Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Closing Due to Construction
We recently reported that guests using the walkways at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort were forced through an active construction zone. Now, Disney has announced that the path between the resort and the Magic Kingdom will be closing on February 13 due to ongoing refurbishments. A reopening date has not...
Inside the Magic
Mold Infestation Closes Disney World Attraction, Fate Confirmed
Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests from all over visit Walt Disney World Resort daily look to enjoy magnificent shows, meet characters, and enjoy iconic rides. Disney World is constantly changing and updating attractions for Guests to experience the most...
Inside the Magic
Disney’s Long-Lost Magic Kingdom Attraction Set For a Huge Return
Walt Disney World Resort is regularly changing and updating attractions, shows, and many other exciting attractions for Guests. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four different theme parks in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Inside the Magic
Guests Get Into Altercation With Minnie Mouse at Disneyland
“The Happiest Place on Earth,” as Disneyland Resort is called, was anything but that for one family. Disneyland Resort Guests can visit all kinds of unique attractions like Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, and Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Park, as well as The Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and Toy Story Midway Mania! at Disney California Adventure.
Inside the Magic
Video Shows Guests Jumping Off Disney Attraction, Tearing Ride Apart
A video has gone viral showing Walt Disney World Resort Guests not just breaking rules, but intentionally tearing an attraction apart. Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” In contrast, some Guests seemingly can not follow instructions from Disney Cast Members and, unfortunately, ruin the fun for others.
Inside the Magic
Disney Outcry: Multiple People Report They DON’T Fit on TRON, “Large Guest” Seat Will Add Extra Time to Wait
In under two months, Guests visiting Magic Kingdom Park will finally get to experience a brand-new attraction with the debut of TRON Lightcyle / Run at Walt Disney World Resort. However, anticipation for the latest Disney Park ride may have been marred by recent previews as multiple users are reporting...
Inside the Magic
Disney Axing Animatronics, Replacing Them With Screens
We aren’t far from more potential changes taking over Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. If there’s one defining trait of “Disney Adults,” it’s that they are very hesitant when it comes to change. Disney fans have grown up with the nostalgia of visiting their favorite theme parks– which could include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– and they want to be able to experience the same things they did when they were a kid visiting for the first time.
Inside the Magic
Destruction of Nearly 30-Year-Old Location Continues at Disney World
It was revealed last year that the EPSN Club at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort would be permanently closing to make way for a new and exciting destination. This facility has been a part of the Walt Disney World Resort since 1996, making this closure historic even if the ESPN Club wasn’t the most exciting destination at the Orlando Disney property.
See Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain Completely Drained Ahead Of Its Big Princess And The Frog Refurb
The end of Splash Mountain is almost here.
Inside the Magic
Upcoming Disney World Roller Coaster Stuns in New Photos
Walt Disney World’s newest thrill ride is set to open soon, with Disney giving us some exciting new details on the attraction. After multiple delays and years of anticipation, Disney officially revealed the opening date for TRON Lightcycle/Run at the Magic Kingdom earlier this month. The attraction is set to open on April 4, 2023. This date comes years after the first announcement for the ride way back in 2017.
WDW News Today
Universal’s Great Movie Escape Adds Stages Cards For Tracking Points
New “stages cards” are on display in the lobby of Universal’s Great Movie Escape at Universal Orlando Resort. The cards list four different titles for the different “stages” guests can reach in each escape room, i.e. their points total. Guests who come back and play again can get more points.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: 2023 Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras Parade at Universal Studios Florida Features Dragons, Unicorns, King Gator, and Beads Galore
Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is running now through April 16. Each night, guests can let the good times roll with a boisterous Mardi Gras parade. About half of the floats return every year, such as the classic Riverboat and King Gator. The others get new designs...
Comments / 0