Sandbagging? eBay seller claims to have sand where Tom Brady filmed retirement video

Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim
Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
sportszion.com
“Stop Calling Me” Tom Brady yells aggressively into his Phone at daughter’s horse practice after retirement announcement
Tom Brady, known to many as “The GOAT” of the NFL was seen in a very intense situation while attending his daughter’s horse riding lesson in Miami. The photos taken of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback show him screaming into his cell phone. Brady’s announcement of...
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense
Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement last week, insisting he's done "for good" this time after ending his initial retirement after just 40 days in February 2022.
Someone is Selling Tom Brady's Retirement Sand and This is Why America is Great
A seller on eBay is currently peddling the sand from the location where Tom Brady announced his retirement, and he's going to make bank.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's retirement: 'He is a New England Patriot'
Robert Kraft says he'd "love to" sign Tom Brady to a 1-day contract so can retire as a Patriot, even though "he could still play if he chose to."
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady 'Dating' News
Tom Brady might be retired from football, but he doesn't plan on using some of his newly found free time for dating. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback is not getting back on the dating market just yet. “Brady gave everything he had to his final NFL season, but now ...
Tom Brady Goes Viral for Posting Underwear Thirst Trap Picture
Is Tom Brady bored in retirement yet? The legendary quarterback, who quit football all of six days ago, already is... The post Tom Brady Goes Viral for Posting Underwear Thirst Trap Picture appeared first on Outsider.
NBC Sports
Emotional Tom Brady opens up about relationship with Belichick
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had their differences, but they never overshadowed the immense respect the New England Patriots greats have for one another. For the first post-retirement episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast, Belichick joined to congratulate his former quarterback on a stellar career. He was effusive in his praise of Brady, calling him "the greatest player" and a "great, great person."
Tom Brady’s ‘retirement sand’ auctioning off for $99,990 on eBay
After Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback bid his final farewell to football, sand from the "exact spot" of his retirement announcement is up for grabs, but for a price.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady says he will start on Fox in 2024
Tom Brady isn’t in any hurry to go to the broadcast booth. Brady revealed today that his next gig, as an announcer for Fox, won’t start until the 2024 season. In an interview with Colin Cowherd, Brady said he and Fox agreed that he wouldn’t start this upcoming season but would instead wait until the following season.
Maine Campus
Tom Brady retires this time for good he says
Early last Wednesday morning, NFL superstar and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced that he is retiring once and for all after briefly retiring last offseason at age 45. Every sport has a superstar that represents it. Hockey has Wayne Gretzky, basketball has Michael Jordan and baseball has...
Comments / 0