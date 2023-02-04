Read full article on original website
BBC
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Harry Kane delivers again for Tottenham | Man City's problems mount
Manchester City's issues are mounting up. They have lost three away games in a row for the first time in six years. They are still five points off Arsenal even though the Gunners were beaten at Everton on Saturday. And despite rare public outbursts from Pep Guardiola, they are showing no signs of being kicked into life.
NBC Sports
BBC
NBC Sports
chatsports.com
Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City: Harry Kane's first half goal proves the difference
Manchester City spurned the chance to go within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal as they fell to a 1-0 defeat away at Tottenham. Harry Kane's record-breaking goal - his 267th for the club, 200th of which have come in the Premier League - separated the two sides as Tottenham got their Champions League qualification hopes back on track.
Dyche’s dream start and title challengers stutter: Five things from Premier League
Everton enjoyed a new manager bounce with victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park, before title rivals Manchester City also suffered a defeat at Tottenham.Liverpool’s troubles continued with defeat at Wolves, while the pressure mounted on Southampton boss Nathan Jones with another defeat.Here, the PA news agency take a look at five things we learned from the weekend’s action.Dream start for DycheFull-time SCENES! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/OuKsq2RYUW— Everton (@Everton) February 4, 2023New Everton boss Sean Dyche found the right mix of energy and persistence to kickstart the team in his first match in charge on Saturday. While tougher tests lie...
Yardbarker
Conte calls Spurs matchwinner Kane after victory over Man City
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte called matchwinner Harry Kane after victory over Manchester City. Conte was unable to attend the match as he recovers from gallbladder surgery in Italy, with assistant coach Cristian Stellini overseeing the victory in his absence. Kane's first half strike saw the England captain reach 267 goals...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Harry Kane becomes the all-time leading scorer in Tottenham history
When Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City square off against one another, fireworks always come about. Leading 2-0 in the first meeting and facing defeat with a 4-2 loss, Spurs came out and gave the home fans a lot to like. With Antonio Conte still recovering back in Italy after his...
Pep Guardiola rues missed opportunity in Manchester City’s defeat at Tottenham
Pep Guardiola insisted there was a long way to go in the Premier League title race but conceded Manchester City had missed an opportunity following their 1-0 defeat at Tottenham.Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal in the 15th minute earned Spurs a third win from their last four matches against the Premier League champions, who could have closed the gap on leaders Arsenal to two points.It proved to be Kane’s day with his scuffed first-half finish moving him beyond Jimmy Greaves’ tally and putting him alone as Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer with 267 goals to make both sides of north London happy.The...
Manchester City Spurn The Chance To Close The Gap On Arsenal
Manchester City suffered another defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium as they failed to to take advantage of Arsenal suffering a loss on Saturday as the gap to The Gunners remains at five points.
Tottenham vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Manchester City must overturn their woeful recent record at Tottenham Hotspur if they are to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal in the title race.Pep Guardiola’s side have lost all four of their previous visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - and without scoring a goal.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City face SpursThey have the chance to reduce Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to two points, however, after Mikel Arteta’s team were beaten by Everton on Saturday.Tottenham were beaten 4-2 by Manchester City two weeks ago after...
theScore
Kane and Spurs dent Manchester City's title hopes, help rivals Arsenal
Harry Kane broke Tottenham’s all-time scoring record with a goal — his 267th for the club — that will have been celebrated almost as jubilantly by the other team in north London. The England captain’s milestone strike earned Tottenham a 1-0 win Sunday over Manchester City, which...
Yardbarker
Gary Neville says Spurs star back to his best during win over Man City
Tottenham Hotspur were many fans’ pick to lose against defending champions Manchester City on Sunday. The Lilywhites hosted Pep Guardiola’s Citizens for Sunday afternoon’s featured Premier League match, and without manager Antonio Conte on the touchline following a recent surgery, the Londoners seemed at a huge disadvantage.
NBC Sports
Kane sets record, Tottenham beats Man City
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium remains a house of horrors for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City following Spurs 1-0 win on Sunday, as Harry Kane made Premier League and Tottenham history in North London. It’s Spurs’ fifth-straight win over City at home, a stunning run for any team against three-peat chasing visitors....
