Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
sneakernews.com
Tones Of “Sequoia” Coat The Nike Air Max 90
Suedes have been harkened overwhelmingly when it comes to the Nike Air Max 90 as of late. Now continuing to establish military-inspired aesthetics of years past, the latest upscaled Air Max effort indulges in a “Sequoia” coated proposition. Establishing just as many shades of green as the silhouette’s...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low Dons A “Shattered Backboard” Reminiscent Colorway
Following its return back in 2020, the Nike Air Cross Trainer 3 Low has gone on to release numerous inline colorways as well as a collaborative duo with none other than Supreme New York. The silhouette continues to keep up the momentum in 2023, unveiling a “Shattered Backboard” reminiscent colorway via official images.
The 'Very Flattering' Hanes Sweatshirt Amazon Shoppers Love Is Just $11 Right Now
It’s the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday Amazon's best-selling women's sweatshirt is on sale — and it's the best price we've seen since Black Friday weekend. More than 35,000 shoppers have rated the Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt five stars, making it the number one seller in its category. "This sweatshirt is very flattering," said one reviewer, adding, "It looks expensive." And it's only $11 right now. The Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck is a medium-weight fabric, delivering warmth without bulk. It comes in sizes S to XXL, and...
AOL Corp
TikTok's latest fashion craze? Tights as pants
Hitting the farmer's market to pick up flowers or meeting your friends at a fancy restaurant without pants is likely the premise of many people's worst nightmare. But thanks to the unwavering influence of the Jenner sisters and the luck of TikTok's trend cycle, forgoing pants in favor of sheer tights is the latest trend pushing the needle on the adage less is more.
hypebeast.com
adidas Revitalizes Its Y-3 Marathon TR Sneaker
Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto have just unveiled yet another silhouette to its ever-growing footwear mainline: the Y-3 Marathon TR. The new sneaker quickly follows the recently-presented Superstar iteration in a stealthy-black colorway, and it’s a revitalized version of the shoe that was initially released in 1979 as a trail-running sneaker.
sneakernews.com
A Rayguns Colorway Zaps Onto The Nike Air Max 90 “Double Swoosh”
Throughout the past few months, the Beaverton brand has been toying with the appearance of its iconic Swoosh, rendering it in melted conditions and spray-painted aesthetics, with the latter now coordinating a Roswell Rayguns-inspired colorway across the Nike Air Max 90. While the pair is devoid of any spray paint...
hypebeast.com
VØID's Nike Air Force 1 'Chainsaw Man' Concept Features an Actual Chainsaw
After putting together a Pokémon Magikarp concept that actually swims, sneaker customizer VØID recently shared a new custom centered around the popular Chainsaw Man manga/anime series. Once again working on the. Air Force 1, the custom draws from the look and power of titular protagonist Denji in his...
sneakernews.com
Are These The Rumored Nike Dunk “Heineken” Lookalikes?
Dutch beer brand Heineken recently came forward on social media, all but confirming a collaboration with Nike. While sneaker fanatics would’ve loved to see a Dunk (particularly an SB Dunk as an homage to the 2003 classic), it’s been revealed that the upcoming collaboration is not an SB product and may very well be an Air Force 1.
Nike and Tiffany Tease Plans for Sneakers (With Eye-Popping Price)
The two companies used social media to attract attention about their upcoming release, which shoe fans say could cost plenty.
hypebeast.com
Marcus Brutus and the Nike Air Flightposite 1 for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
Marcus Brutus’s studio is a creative haven, one that allows him to render captivating and figurative paintings illustrating Black life. His richly-colored worksand pull inspiration from music, sports, literature, photography and socio-political history. “Black culture was always a subject that I would explore and read about”, Brutus tells Hypebeast. “So when it became time to decide what I wanted my work to depict and represent, that was the easiest choice.”
hypebeast.com
Nike ACG’s Mountain Fly GORE-TEX "Khaki" Is Being Reissued
Nike’s ACG umbrella is reissuing its Mountain Fly GORE-TEX hiker silhouette and it is soon to be available once again in an earthy “Khaki” colorway. Since debuting the model in October 2020, the waterproof sneaker has been a regular option for avid hikers due to its durable rubber and grippy outsole. Additionally, the shoe is also highly performance-driven with the enhanced uppers featuring two differentiating grid patterns to prevent water or snow slush from seeping into the wearer’s socks.
hypebeast.com
Merrell 1TRL Unveils a New Pack Of Moab Speed Sneakers
Outerwear performance brand Merrell 1TRL has just presented a brand-new pack of its Moab Speed silhouette, and the sneaker is now available in three striking new colorways. The new shoes come as the latest additions to Merrell’s Moab line — the brand’s technically-focused performance footwear umbrella. With this in mind, the new designs are crafted with a new functional zip closure alongside newly-integrated GORE-TEX branding.
This Simple Switch Made My Uncomfortable Bed Feel Like It Belongs in a 5-star Hotel
It's the best night's sleep I've ever had.
hypebeast.com
Eastpak Reconnects with UNDERCOVER for an Expansive Range of Bags
Jun Takahashi and his iconic Japanese streetwear label UNDERCOVER has once again come together with the staple American backpack brand, Eastpak, for another expansive CHAOS/BALANCE range of bags. Different from the previous collection, which arrived last August, this capsule focuses on camouflage as opposed to solid colors. Made for the...
hypebeast.com
UNDERCOVER Taps Melissa for Thorny Footwear Collaboration
In their first-ever collaboration, Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER and Brazilian footwear label Melissa have gone full punk. Across three footwear silhouettes and one bag, the two brands have transformed Melissa’s signature Melflex® constructions with PVC thorns, spikes and studs. Among the range, the Spikes Boots reject footwear’s status...
Top Speed
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Review: Not A Perfect Soft-Top Sports Car, But It Absolutely Stirs The Soul
For the better part of seven decades, the Mercedes SL-Class has remained a pinnacle grand tourer convertible that blended performance thrills with open-air cruising. The 300 SL “Gullwing” of the early 1950s remains one of the most sought-after collector cars to ever hit the road, and for all its generations since, the SL moniker has represented legitimate performance in a small package that, almost always, offered the option to fold the top away.
hypebeast.com
LVMH Sales Slowed and Prada Crowned World's Hottest Brand in This Week's Top Fashion News
On Friday morning, the fashion industry suffered a big loss: Puig confirmed the death of legendary fashion designer Paco Rabanne, stating he had passed at his home in Portsall, France, at the age of 88. With the announcement, the parent company reminded the world of his “enormous influence on contemporary fashion, a spirit that lives on in the house that bears his name” — and the industry has continued to celebrate Rabanne’s impact.
Comments / 0