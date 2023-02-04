ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox sign former Rays starter to minor league deal

The Red Sox added pitching depth over the weekend. They signed Jake Faria to a minor league contract. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound righty made 26 starts for the Rays from 2017-19. Faria received a big league spring invite. He’ll make a $735,000 salary in the majors. The 29-year-old has gone...
Offishial news, 2/6/23: Dodgers extend Miguel Rojas; permission denied

The Dodgers and old friend Miguel Rojas have agreed on a contract extension through the 2024 season with a 2025 club option (first reported by Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase). It guarantees him $11 million over the next two years. I’m surprised by the precise timing, as Rojas is coming off a significant wrist injury and hasn’t yet had game reps to demonstrate that he’s back to full strength. But hey, not my money.
Why Is Boston Named Boston?

The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
Twins, Correa decide he'll skip WBC with wife due next month

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa made a mutual decision that the shortstop will skip the World Baseball Classic for family reasons, with his wife expecting a baby during the tournament.The Twins announced Monday that Correa will not participate with the Puerto Rico national team for the fifth edition of the event, which was last played in 2017. Correa's wife, Daniella, is due with the couple's second child on March 11. The WBC begins on March 8."This was a challenging decision for Carlos. He takes so much pride in representing his country and truly considered ways to make this work," Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. "We all acknowledged that the back and forth flying combined with multiple days off from baseball activity didn't set Carlos up for jumping into meaningful games upon his return."Twins position players are scheduled to report for spring training by Feb. 19. Correa signed a six-year, $200 million contract with the club on Jan. 11. The deal is structured with the potential to pay Correa as much as $270 million over 10 seasons if he stays healthy.
