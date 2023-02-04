ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Viewers capture lightning on video in Fresno, Clovis

Both rain and lightning were spotted Sunday afternoon in the Central Valley. FOX26 News viewers have begun to submit their weather-related videos and a lot of them are showing lightning. According to the National Weather Service Hanford, thunderstorms and rain could still be a thing in Fresno between 9-10 p.m....
FRESNO, CA
SFGate

CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023. The following message is transmitted at the request of the U.S. Forest Service Sierra Avalanche Center. The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a BACKCOUNTRY. AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Reno NV - NVZ002. (Greater Lake...
NEVADA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Accident on Marks Avenue and Olive Avenue in Fresno

Officials in Fresno reported that a man was sent to the hospital after a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Marks Avenue on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. near Olive Avenue and Marks Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Accident...
FRESNO, CA
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
SFGate

TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Diboll affecting Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Houston. and Angelina Counties. .This is a correction to the previously issued forecast for the. Neches River in Diboll. For...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno receives grant for safer streets after deadly January

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is setting a high standard, calling for zero pedestrian fatalities after the city received 400,000 dollars to make the streets of Fresno safer. “For the last three years, we have seen a significant uptick in pedestrian deaths as well as cyclists that are killed in our roadways,” […]
FRESNO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Clovis, CA

With its diverse array of tourist attractions, Clovis can offer a worthwhile vacation!. Located in Fresno County, California, Clovis has gone from a simple freight stop to a bright, charming city. It had only been officially incorporated in 1912, but it was already a well-populated area for transportation. It’s home...
CLOVIS, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Oildale resident sues Kern County over 'Tiney Oaks' homes

An Oildale resident is suing Kern County in the latest charge in a communal resistance to the Tiney Oaks Supportive Services Village. The suit contends that the county-run project, a fully-fenced 50-cabin shelter set for a 2.89-acre stretch at 201 E. Roberts Lane in Oildale, violates zoning laws and was approved without any legally-required public notice or hearings.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMJ

House Damaged By Early Morning Fire In Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A house was damaged in an early morning fire Monday in northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to a house near Ashlan and Brawley Avenues for reports of a fire. When crews arrived, they say they found heavy flames coming from multiple...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Second Threat Forces Another Lockdown at Clovis West

Clovis West High School was on lockdown Monday morning for the second time in as many school days after Fresno Police received a phone call from a caller threatening a school shooting, Lt. Bill Dooley said. Dooley said police dispatchers received the call at 9:30 a.m. after it was forwarded...
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Four-foot waves on Lake Tahoe and 100 mph gusts expected this weekend

(KTXL) — Severe winter storm warnings have been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Northwestern Sierra Nevada and Lassen National Volcanic Park for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm warnings will begin at 4 p.m. for Lassen and the Northern Sierra and at 7 p.m. for the Lake Tahoe Area. The […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

California to Revisit Allowing Autonomous Big Rigs on Roads

California May Allow Autonomous Semi-Trucks on the Road. Despite California being home to many corporations involved in developing autonomous vehicles, heavy-duty trucks are still not allowed to be tested or deployed in the state. While California has allowed public autonomous commercial truck testing since 2019, current state law forbids testing or deployment of autonomous vehicles that weigh over 10,000 pounds, prohibiting self-driving semi-trucks and big rigs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

17 News cameras capture ‘Operation Nightmare’ in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno jewelry store robbed in daylight raid, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least four suspects are being sought after thousands of dollars of merchandise was taken from a jewelry store in Fresno on Monday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the robbery took place at around 12 noon at Alquds Jewelry near Cedar and Herndon avenues. At least four people […]
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy