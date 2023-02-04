Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Diboll affecting Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Houston. and Angelina Counties. .This is a correction to the previously issued forecast for the. Neches River in Diboll. For...
SFGate
Colorado River crisis is so severe, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes
LOS ANGELES — The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is the deepest it’s been in decades, but those storms that were a boon for Northern California won’t make much of a dent in the long-term water shortage for the Colorado River Basin — an essential source of supplies for Southern California.
SFGate
1 missing, 2 rescued from crab boat off Washington coast
RAYMOND, Wash. (AP) — A crew member remains missing and two others were rescued from crab boat that sank near Willapa Bay in southwest Washington on Sunday evening, according to the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard on Twitter posted a video and said a helicopter crew from Astoria, Oregon,...
SFGate
Man, 42, charged in killing of Southern California deputy
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a Southern California sheriff’s deputy and firing at another deputy last month was charged Monday with first degree murder, prosecutors said. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was gunned down Jan. 13 near Lake Elsinore as the suspect...
SFGate
Justin Rose wins at Pebble Beach to end 4-year drought
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rose had a different set of goals at the start of the year. His back was starting to become bothersome. His world ranking sank to its lowest point in 13 years. And he had reason to wonder if he would spend the first full week in April somewhere other than Augusta National.
SFGate
Rose has 2-shot lead at Pebble going into a Monday finish
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The fading light was enough for Justin Rose to see his final shot find the 10th fairway at Pebble Beach, and that was enough for him to call it a day. He was 9 under in the 19 holes he played over two courses...
SFGate
Proposed bill would pay incarcerated workers minimum wage
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state lawmaker who has spent time in prison wants the state to pay incarcerated workers minimum wage for doing their jobs. State Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, is sponsoring House Bill 1024, called the “Real Labor, Real Wages Act,” to raise the wages to the state minimum of $15.74 per hour, The Seattle Times reported.
SFGate
Mississippi House pushes blueberry and opal as state symbols
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House has voted to recognize two new symbols — the blueberry as the state fruit and the opal as the state gemstone. Both bills passed Monday, and they will move to the Senate for more work. Republican Rep. Jill Ford of Madison...
SFGate
NJ charges Paterson officer who shot, wounded fleeing person
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's top law enforcement official brought criminal charges Monday against a police officer he said shot a fleeing person in the back, wounding him severely. Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the state filed charges of second-degree aggravated assault and official misconduct against Paterson Police...
SFGate
LA SALLE 73, SAINT JOSEPH'S 65
Percentages: FG .435, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Nickelberry 4-6, Brantley 2-4, Brickus 2-4, H.Drame 1-2, Shepherd 1-3, F.Drame 0-1, Gill 0-1, Jocius 0-1, Marrero 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Brantley 4, Brickus 2, F.Drame 2, Gill 2, Nickelberry 2, H.Drame). Steals:...
SFGate
Tennessee Gov. Lee proposes $100M for anti-abortion centers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brushing aside calls to tweak one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled plans to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion centers as he declared the state had a “moral obligation” to support families.
SFGate
More funds head to Minn. attorney general, public defenders
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Millions of extra dollars are working their way through the Minnesota Legislature to both beef up the ability of Attorney General Keith Ellison's office to prosecute violent crime and the state's public defender system to relieve the staffing shortages that nearly led to a strike last year.
Comments / 0