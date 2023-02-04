ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Diboll affecting Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Houston. and Angelina Counties. .This is a correction to the previously issued forecast for the. Neches River in Diboll. For...
SHREVEPORT, LA
1 missing, 2 rescued from crab boat off Washington coast

RAYMOND, Wash. (AP) — A crew member remains missing and two others were rescued from crab boat that sank near Willapa Bay in southwest Washington on Sunday evening, according to the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard on Twitter posted a video and said a helicopter crew from Astoria, Oregon,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Man, 42, charged in killing of Southern California deputy

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a Southern California sheriff’s deputy and firing at another deputy last month was charged Monday with first degree murder, prosecutors said. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was gunned down Jan. 13 near Lake Elsinore as the suspect...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Justin Rose wins at Pebble Beach to end 4-year drought

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rose had a different set of goals at the start of the year. His back was starting to become bothersome. His world ranking sank to its lowest point in 13 years. And he had reason to wonder if he would spend the first full week in April somewhere other than Augusta National.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Proposed bill would pay incarcerated workers minimum wage

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state lawmaker who has spent time in prison wants the state to pay incarcerated workers minimum wage for doing their jobs. State Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, is sponsoring House Bill 1024, called the “Real Labor, Real Wages Act,” to raise the wages to the state minimum of $15.74 per hour, The Seattle Times reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
NJ charges Paterson officer who shot, wounded fleeing person

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's top law enforcement official brought criminal charges Monday against a police officer he said shot a fleeing person in the back, wounding him severely. Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the state filed charges of second-degree aggravated assault and official misconduct against Paterson Police...
PATERSON, NJ
LA SALLE 73, SAINT JOSEPH'S 65

Percentages: FG .435, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Nickelberry 4-6, Brantley 2-4, Brickus 2-4, H.Drame 1-2, Shepherd 1-3, F.Drame 0-1, Gill 0-1, Jocius 0-1, Marrero 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Brantley 4, Brickus 2, F.Drame 2, Gill 2, Nickelberry 2, H.Drame). Steals:...
LAKEWOOD, CA
Tennessee Gov. Lee proposes $100M for anti-abortion centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brushing aside calls to tweak one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled plans to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion centers as he declared the state had a “moral obligation” to support families.
TENNESSEE STATE
More funds head to Minn. attorney general, public defenders

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Millions of extra dollars are working their way through the Minnesota Legislature to both beef up the ability of Attorney General Keith Ellison's office to prosecute violent crime and the state's public defender system to relieve the staffing shortages that nearly led to a strike last year.
MINNESOTA STATE

