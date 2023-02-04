ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Former NFL Star Kellen Winslow II Seeks Reduced Prison Sentence, Cites New Law, CTE

By Suzanne Halliburton
 2 days ago
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow III, who is in prison for sex crimes, is seeking a reduction in his sentence, citing a new criminal reform law in California.

The 39-year-old Winslow is representing himself and the petition he submitted was handwritten. But it spells out why he thinks this new criminal justice reform bill applies to his situation. He said he suffered physical trauma, possibly due due to CTE or a mild traumatic brain disorder. Winslow said that trauma played a part in the commission of his crimes. And because of that, “the court is required to impose the lower term (for sentencing considerations).”

In 2021, Kellen Winslow agreed to a plea deal that sent him to prison for 14 years. He faced up to life in prison for the sex crimes involving five women. One rape was of a homeless woman. Another victim was unconscious when the rape occurred.

The new law is Assembly Bill 124. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed it in 2021. It’s intent is to help criminal defendants who experienced “psychological, physical, or childhood trauma, including, but not limited to, abuse, neglect, exploitation, or sexual violence.” These factors then can be used in a plea bargain or during sentencing or resentencing.

First Kellen Winslow Conviction Came in 2019

Kellen Winslow first was convicted in 2019. But the jury remained deadlocked on eight charges so the judge declared a mistrial. His defense attorneys initially brought up Winslow’s possible CTE in the plea deal. A clinical psychologist said Winslow did suffer symptoms similar to CTE. Meanwhile, some of the victims testified at the sentencing hearing. When asked if he had anything to say to his victims, Kellen Winslow slated “I have been advised by my lawyers not to speak right now, but I do plan in the future to tell my story.”

Kellen Winslow comes from a football family. His dad, Kellen WInslow Sr, is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and former star of the San Diego Chargers. The younger Winslow grew up in California, but played football at Miami. There, he helped lead the Hurricanes to a college football championship. He also earned unanimous All-American honors as well as the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end.

Professionally, the Cleveland Browns selected Winslow with the fourth pick of the 2004 NFL draft. He played with the Browns for five seasons, then the team traded him to Tampa. The Bucs sent him to Seattle in 2012. But the Seahawks released him because he would not agree to a redcuction in salary. He also spent time on the rosters of the New York Jets and New England Patriots.

Kellen Winslow is eligible for parole in 2028.

Eddie York
2d ago

No you are a high level predator that should never get out of prison for what you did to that 80 year old Mom , Grandmother, sister, aunt or just a friend. Life in prison for you.

krs1
2d ago

prove you have CTE and we will talk about it. since you can't test for it until after death there won't be anything to talk about. this is where antonio brown got the idea I'm willing to bet. he saw Winslow trying to get out and figured it's worth a shot. just another way to play the victim.

Joyce Holman
2d ago

looks are so deceiving, his children were deprived of a father and his criminal mind hurt so many ppl and so many females that he could have had just on his looks and athleticism but he chose to be a criminal and disrupt lives.

