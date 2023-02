A 19-year-old man was wounded during an overnight shooting in Queens, police said.

The unidentified victim was shot in his lower back outside 1061 McBride St., near Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway, at around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

The 19-year-old went to St. John’s Hospital in Queens by private means and is expected to survive, the NYPD said.

There are no arrests or description of the shooter, cops said.