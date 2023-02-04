Traffic update: Dump truck slams into Biscayne Boulevard overpass. Roadway reopens

Update: Miami police reopened Biscayne Boulevard around Northeast 36th Street after 10 a.m., about two hours after a dump truck crashed into the State Road 112 overpass. Police report traffic is flowing.

Earlier, Miami police closed Biscayne Boulevard from Northeast 36th to 38th streets after a dump truck crashed into a highway overpass around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Ramps at the intersection lead to Interstate 195 east to Miami Beach and State Road 112, which takes westbound traffic to Miami International Airport. The overpass for the highway runs over Biscayne and 36th Street, just east of the Miami Design District and just northeast of Wynwood.

No one was hurt in the truck crash, but with the roadblock and cleanup, police had asked drivers to take other routes. Alternatives are Northeast Second Avenue and Miami Avenue for about two hours.

“No major damage,” said Officer Michael Vega.