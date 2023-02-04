OBITUARY: Joshua Morgan Burroughs

Joshua Morgan Burroughs, age 41 of Hermitage, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Joshua was a loving son, father, and brother. He had a loving heart and a great sense of humor; he was always such a jokester. His daughters meant the world to him, and he adored playing with them.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elbert and Imogene Burroughs and his maternal grandfather, Charles Ray Morgan.

He is survived by his wife, Kayla Burroughs; father and step-mother, Richard and Jane Burroughs; mother and step-father, Debbie and Chris White; children, Morgan Burroughs and Megan Burroughs; brother, Shaun, and wife, Judy Burroughs; maternal grandmother, Helen Jane Lewis; niece, Arianna Burroughs; nephews, Devon Burroughs and Elijah Burroughs. He is also survived by numerous cousins, relatives, and friends.

The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 7th at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee at 2 pm with Brother Chris Welborn officiating. The Visitation will be held on Monday, February 6th from 4-8 pm and again on Tuesday, February 7th from 1 pm until time of service at 2 pm. The Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Burroughs. Phone: 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.

For more obituaries visit https://davidsoncountysource.com/obituaries/