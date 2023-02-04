ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJSIAA Swim Tournament: Madison Girls Swimming Receive Top Seed

MADISON, NJ - The Madison Girls Swim team received the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NJSIAA, North 2 Group C Tournament. The Dodgers received a bye and will face the winner of Hoboken/Belvidere vs. Glen Ridge in the Semi-Final Round on Tuesday February 14. The seeds are: No 1 Madison No 2 Caldwell No 3 West Morris No 4 Glen Ridge No 5 Hoboken No 6 Rutherford No 7 McNair No 8 Belvidere The finals will take place on February 16 at Raritan Bay.
Boys basketball: Eastern nips Woodbury - Camden Co. Tournament 2nd rd.

Max Portnoy finished with a double-double and Damien Edwards tallied 17 points and eight rebounds as seventh-seeded Eastern squeezed by 10th-seeded Woodbury 46-45 in the second round of the Camden County Tournament in Voorhees. Eastern will next face either second-seeded Camden Catholic or 15th-seeded Audubon in the quarterfinal on Saturday.
Mainland defeats Toms River East - Girls basketball recap

Kasey Bretones scored 13 points to lead Mainland to its 13th straight victory as it defeated Toms River East 42-27 in Linwood. Mainland (19-2) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 35-10 at halftime. Bella Mazur also added 11 points. Toms River East fell to 12-8. Nominate...
East Brunswick cruises past Middlesex - Girls basketball recap

Tamea El dropped 20 points to carry East Brunswick to a convincing 73-49 victory over Middlesex in East Brunswick. Annie Nezaria recorded 14 points for East Brunswick (11-10), who have won four of its last five games. East Brunswick took a 12-point lead at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 21-10 run in the third quarter.
Manville edges out Keyport - Girls basketball recap

Valentina Barrios posted 10 points and four rebounds as Manville defeated Keyport 33-26 in Keyport. Manville (7-10) jumped out to an early 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 21-11 lead at the half. Sadie Fleming also added six points and snagged down 12 rebounds...
Robbinsville edges out Snyder - Boys basketball recap

Tyler Handy posted 17 points as Robbinsville defeated Snyder 64-60 in Robbinsville. Robbinsville (14-8) held a 28-24 lead at the half and held on with both teams scoring 36 points in the second half. Pat Kapp and Evan Bunnell also added 16 points each. Samir Jordan led the way for...
Watchung Hills over North Bergen - Boys basketball recap

John Kelly led all scorers with 24 points as Watchung Hills defeated North Bergen, 55-38, in North Bergen. Brayden Kolakowski added 13 points for Watchung Hills (11-8), which took an early 14-5 lead and never looked back. Shawn Orefice scored 12 points for North Bergen (12-9). The N.J. High School...
Cedar Creek holds off Raritan - Boys basketball recap

Joe Wiggins led the way for Cedar Creek with 20 points as it defeated Raritan 54-51 in Hazlet. Michael Ferriola-Brosh also had 19 points with Jeffrey Marano tallying 10. Cedar Creek held a 23-21 lead at the half and outscored Raritan 31-30 in the second half to hold on for the win.
Boys basketball: Tenafly over Dwight-Morrow - Bergen County Invitational

Zachary Shammash posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead 10th-seeded Tenafly as it defeated second-seeded Dwight-Morrow 54-46 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Invitational in Ridgewood. Tenafly (9-9) held a 21-19 lead at the half and outscored Dwight-Morrow 33-27 in the second half including closing the game out...
