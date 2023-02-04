OBITUARY: Thomas Andrew Owens Jr.

Thomas Andrew Owens Jr., age 66, of Antioch, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Tommy is survived by his mother Anna Rose Audas, sisters and brother in laws Lora and Raymond McCormick of Nashville TN, Lisa and Gary Musick of Rock Island TN, Shawn and Robin Starck of Searcy Arkansas, and brother Tim Waters of Ft. Collins CO. Nieces Shannon DeLarosa, Aleea Starck. Nephews Tim Mears, Bobby Cookson, Seth Starck, Dylan Musick. Great nieces Lauren Heckendorn, Zoey Flynn, and Jasie Musick. Great Nephews Mark Christian and Elijah DeLarosa, Zane and Zachary Cookson. Great Great Grandson Aiden Heckendorn.

Preceded in Death Thomas Owens Sr. Grandparents Irvin Quincy and Ruth Hall. Grandparents Tom and Evelyn Owens. Aunt Linda Cagle. Many cousins and friends.

Celebration of Life will be held on April 2nd at Shelby Park at 3:00 PM. Please come and help our family celebrate Tommy’s life. He loved his Harley and Harley friends so please join us also!

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.EastlandFuneralHome.com for the Owens family.

For more obituaries visit https://davidsoncountysource.com/obituaries/