OBITUARY: Marjorie Teague Turner

Marjorie Teague Turner, age 83, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

She was born in Easton, Pennsylvania to Wayne C. Teague and Margaret Kline Teague.

She was a deacon of Christ Church in Nashville, Tennessee.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Wayne Turner.

She is survived by sons, Jay (Caron) Turner; Jeff (Terry) Turner; daughter, Laurie (Chris) Seacrist; grandchildren, Matthew Turner, Caroline Turner, Leah Turner, Carly Turner, Madison Seacrist, Jillian Seacrist, Katelyn Seacrist; great-grandchild, Michaela Seacrist; many beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Marge excelled in her roles as a daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Marge left home after high school and subsequently graduated from Hood College in Frederick, Maryland with a degree in Home Economics and promptly began her career as a teacher.

It was in Frederick that she met the love of her life, Joe, whom she married not long after their initial blind date. They settled in Maryland and grew a beautiful family which she made her full-time job of raising, challenging and loving. Marge kept busy as a seamstress, caterer and substitute teacher in addition to her many interests and hobbies such as boating, skiing, gardening, and arts and crafts. Serving the Lord was always her calling and she regularly attended church throughout her life.

In 1990, Joe’s career took them to Nashville where they were joined by her parents who she took care of and built a beautiful life with for many years. Daughter Laurie soon followed and Nashville remained her permanent home which she adored in large part due to her affiliation with Christ Church where she made a multitude of special friends. She served as a loving caretaker for Joe and later her parents.

Late in life, Marge was still very active often driving the “older” friends to events (plays, dinners, movies, etc.). Her most special times were always with her family and especially the grandkids and her great-granddaughter Michaela. She will be remembered fondly for her upbeat attitude, quick smile, outgoing personality and acts of kindness.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 6 at Christ Church on Old Hickory Boulevard in Nashville from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM with pastors Ben Anderson, Greg Brewer, and Ken Abraham officiating. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials in Marjorie’s memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

