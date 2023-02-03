Read full article on original website
CNET
Watch These Movies for Only $5 in Theaters During Black History Month
Did you miss seeing The Woman King or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters? This movie theater chain is making it oh so easy to catch up on missed movies or rewatch your favorites at a discount. During Black History Month, AMC Theatres is celebrating Black filmmakers and actors by giving fans a chance to see some recent favorites on the big screen again.
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ getting trashed the second it hit Disney Plus is both inevitable and unwelcome
There are few fandoms that have proven to be as fickle as those that follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it was inevitable that the tides of opinion would begin to turn as soon as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit Disney Plus. Nobody can say it’s a flawless or near-perfect...
Kenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being “Obsessed” With Interracial Stories
Kenya Barris, creator of the -ish franchise, has made his directorial debut with You People—a comedy in the same vein as Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) and Guess Who (2005) that stars Lauren London, Jonah Hill, Nia Long, and Eddie Murphy. However, the screenwriter-producer is facing an onset of backlash over an alleged “obsession” with biracial and interracial protagonists and relationships. Regarding the matter, Barris, 48, explained to ESSENCE, “I feel like it’s insane to be honest with you. I laugh at it. I usually don’t even talk about it. It came from black-ish because I was doing a story about...
This New Eddie Murphy Flick Has Surpassed a Best Picture Nom to Become the #1 Movie on Netflix
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's new comedy, 'You People,' has quickly become the top movie on Netflix, even surpassing a film that got a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen
Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
Oscars 2023 Best Picture Nominations: See the Full List
Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Top Gun: Maverick are all up for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Fabelmans are also up for this year’s award. The Oscars take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Is #1, but ’80 for Brady’ Is the Box Office Score
Welcome to the weird world of theatrical movies, the weekly scramble to find a formula that fills seats. “Knock at the Cabin” returned Universal to #1 for the first time since October, despite several big hits including “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “M3GAN.” “80 for Brady” closely followed, with most theaters (with Paramount’s encouragement) capping prices all day to matinee cost. It grossed $12.5 million, significantly above expectations, to take second place. After seven weeks at the top, “Avatar: The Way of Water” dropped to #3. That meant three films over $10 million and its the first time that’s happened...
ComicBook
Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Debuts First Look With Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls Arguing Paul Thomas Anderson vs. Spike Lee
20th Century Studios has unveiled the first footage of its remake of “White Men Can’t Jump,” starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow. Set to Skee-Lo’s “I Wish,” the 30-second clip features footage of the two playing basketball and arguing the merits of the finest cinematic artists of our time. “I’m like the P. T. Anderson of basketball psychological warfare,” Harlow’s character, named Jeremy, says in the trailer, referring to Anderson as “our greatest living director.” “Spike Lee is our greatest living director,” Walls’ Kamal responds. Released in 1992, the original “White Men Can’t Jump” starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as a...
‘Gladiator’ Sequel Lands 2024 Release Date
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has landed a 2024 release date. The action movie will hit theaters Nov. 22, 2024 via Paramount. The project is a follow-up to Scott’s best picture-winning 2000 feature, which followed Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a former general who is forced into being a common gladiator under the rule of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a patricidal self-appointed Emperor of Rome. According to previous reports, the sequel’s story will center on Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, and the nephew of Phoenix’s Commodus. The project is currently untitled. More from The Hollywood ReporterIreland Smashes Oscar...
TechCrunch
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ becomes the most-watched Marvel premiere on Disney+
Disney didn’t provide specific viewing numbers, so it’s not exactly clear how the movie’s streaming performance compares to other Marvel titles on Disney+. However, the claim means the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere performed better than popular franchises like “Black Widow” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
‘Yellowstone’ could end after season 5, with Matthew McConaughey continuing Dutton saga
Reports say Kevin Costner may be on his way out of “Yellowstone,” but the franchise could continue with Matthew McConaughey leading the way.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Becomes Third-Highest Grossing Movie at International Box Office
James Cameron has officially beaten James Cameron to earn the number three spot at the international box office. The director is still in first place with the original Avatar while directors Joe and Anthony Russo are holding strong at number two with Avengers: Endgame, but Avatar: The Way of Water has officially beaten Titanic to become the third-highest-grossing movie at the international box office. This news comes only a week after the Avatar sequel beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the number four spot.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Wan is adapting one of the best horror shorts ever into an A24 feature film
The internet age has seen a rebirth of urban legends, and the birth of creepypastas and SCPs, short-form horror stories designed to be retold with different intents, and many modern horror directors owe their careers to short films based off these public domain spooks. Now one of the best ever is being given the feature film treatment, thanks to James Wan and A24.
bleedingcool.com
Black Panther #14 Preview: Banned in Wakanda
Black Panther finds himself permabanned from his own country in this preview of Black Panther #14. Welcome to the latest Bleeding Cool comic book preview, taking a look at Black Panther #14. This issue finds T'Challa, the former King of Wakanda, in a desperate situation. He has been permabanned from his own country, and Namor is laughing at him! Nobody wants to be laughed at by a topless goth… it's like my worst memories of dating in the 1990s!
Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho, ZQ Entertainment Team On ‘God’s Country’ Horror Film Starring Melissa Barrera; Egor Abramenko Directing – EFM
EXCLUSIVE: Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho is teaming with ZQ Entertainment to produce God’s Country — a new genre film starring Scream VI’s Melissa Barrera, which will mark the American directorial debut of Egor Abramenko (Sputnik). The film going into production this summer will have Barrera playing a young Salvadoran woman who travels to Kentucky to meet her fiancé. What she uncovers is something sinister beyond comprehension, as her American dream curdles into a nightmare of biblical proportions. Related Story ‘The Backrooms’ Horror Film Based On Viral Shorts By 17-Year-Old Kane Parsons In Works At A24, Atomic Monster, Chernin & 21 Laps Related Story Lionsgate Acquiring...
