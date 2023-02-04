We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…the unknown Columbia County resident who we told you about Monday on Small Town Crime Wave. Early Sunday our weenie called police to report they were following a clearly intoxicate driver. Police thanked them for doing their civic duty and asked if they would mind continuing to follow the drunken driver until officers caught with them or at the very least, if they would be willing to meet with an officer and make a statement. However, the person who called police to report they were following a drunken driver, declined to do so because… (wait for it) they too were driving while intoxicated.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO