Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Nearly 1,000 blooming orchids on display at Bolz Conservatory
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Take it or leaf it, orchids are taking over the Bolz Conservatory for the better half of a month and patrons from far and wide are invited to admire. Under the Glass Top of the conservatory, the Orchid Escape features hundreds of orchids this year, in what Olbrich Botanical Gardens is calling “the greatest show of plant diversity on Earth.” Visitors can peel off the winter layers and indulge in an hour or two of tropical paradise on Madison’s east side.
captimes.com
At Kozy Nuk in Cottage Grove, find good food and friendly people
Meggan O’Brien, co-owner of the Kozy Nuk Cafe in Cottage Grove, looks over the café’s menu with pride. “You wouldn’t expect to have street tacos at a strip-mall diner,” she said with a laugh. Diners stroll past a painting of pancakes in the window of...
fortatkinsononline.com
Papa Brunk’s Bakery joins Fort Chamber
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Papa Brunk’s Bakery has joined as a new member. According to information released by the chamber, Papa Brunk’s Bakery, 1220 Janesville Ave., No. 700, Fort Atkinson, offers a variety of treats, including: cookies, cakes, cupcakes, donuts, dinner rolls, bread, cheesecake, “pig” ears, cinnamon rolls, bagels, sticky buns, croissants, danishes, and muffins, among others.
WIFR
Two Stateline locations offer “anti-Valentine’s Day” events for those who’ve fallen out of love
DEKALB, Ill. and BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Most Valentine’s Day traditions are reserved for those who have fallen in love, but there are a couple of opportunities for those who have recently fallen out of love to celebrate heart day; or I guess in the case of some, broken heart day.
nbc15.com
Lake Geneva Ice Castles open to sold out crowd
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lake Geneva Ice Castles opened for the first time for the 2023 winter season to a sold out crowd. The visitors included families from Wisconsin and Illinois who said it’s a fun way to spend time during unpredictable winter weather. Jim and Meredith...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Tour Hy-Vee's new Janesville store, with its 'totally reimagined' design
Hy-Vee shoppers in Wisconsin will have two more locations to shop from as the grocery retailer opens its newest stores in Janesville and Oregon on Tuesday. Inside the Janesville location, shoppers familiar with the Iowa-based chain will find a “totally reimagined” store that features a welcoming signature fireplace as shoppers enter. A large seating area inside is a centerpiece to the store’s expansive food hall, which includes Mia Italian, HyChi and Hibachi, Nori Sushi, Market Grille, Long Island Deli and Wahlburgers.
Channel 3000
An afternoon on Lake Mendota with Wisconsin's King of Kites
MADISON, Wis. -- Kites filled Madison's skyline on Sunday afternoon for the second day of Frozen Assets on Lake Mendota. For Dale Bowden, the former president of the Wisconsin Kiters and the current president of the Midwest chapter of the American Kite Fliers Association, it's a great day.
spectrumnews1.com
Madison-area restaurants step up for Little John’s during a time of need
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Little Johns, which makes roughly 16,000 meals a week for Madison community members in need, recently announced they are suspending their operations. Little John’s had been operating from 411 Prairie Heights Drive and was receiving reduced rent from the owner. Chef Dave Heide, the founder of Little John’s, said he and the landlord had a clear understanding that Feb. 18 would be the last day of his lease.
nbc15.com
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
nbc15.com
A Stretch Of Warmer Air Moving In
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!!. It was a very cold start to the day! Our lowest wind chills this morning got down to -23F here in Madison. For the rest of Friday, we’ve been watching the temperatures slowly come back up and the winds easing off, helping to bring those wind chills back up. High pressure is moving through from west to east this evening and because of its circulation, our winds will change from the chilly northerly trajectory that we were under yesterday and this morning to a more southerly trajectory going into tomorrow. This southerly flow will mean a big jump in our high temperature starting tomorrow. Today’s highs were only in the mid-single digits, while tomorrow we’re expecting to reach the lower 30s.
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week
A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 2-3-23 Hypocrite Snitch
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…the unknown Columbia County resident who we told you about Monday on Small Town Crime Wave. Early Sunday our weenie called police to report they were following a clearly intoxicate driver. Police thanked them for doing their civic duty and asked if they would mind continuing to follow the drunken driver until officers caught with them or at the very least, if they would be willing to meet with an officer and make a statement. However, the person who called police to report they were following a drunken driver, declined to do so because… (wait for it) they too were driving while intoxicated.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Judge Everett Mitchell Biography
“It is far easier to build strong children than to repair broken [wo]men” – Frederick Douglass. The Honorable Reverend Everett Mitchell is a fierce advocate for education and equity. Judge Mitchell was elected to the Dane County Circuit Court and presides over the Juvenile Division in Branch Four. As a juvenile court judge hears cases involving family re-unification, juvenile delinquency, and other civil and criminal proceedings. Judge Mitchell also oversees Dane County’s High Risk Drug Court Program.
fox47.com
Multiple families displaced in fire at Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at a Madison apartment building destroyed one unit and displaced people living in three others Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 700 block of Vera Court at around 11:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived. People living...
nbc15.com
Women are disproportionately impacted by heart disease, health officials say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - February is National Heart Month and according to the American Heart Association, 350,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, but the condition disproportionally affects women. Heart disease first took Mary Zillman by surprise in 2004. “I thought it was acid reflux because my stomach, but...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
nbc15.com
Janesville narrows down finalists in the search for new city manager
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Janesville is narrowing down the list in its search for the next city manager, it announced Monday afternoon. Officials said the City Council met on Monday to finalize a list of applicants. The search began in October of 2022 and people had until the end of December to apply for the position. The names of the candidates will be released at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
fox47.com
'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane Co. official weighs in on Lake Monona's gap
MADISON, Wis. — After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
Comments / 0